Ada Lojewski Commits to Houston with Team Leading Freestyle Times

After finishing her high school career as the 2023 FHSAA (Florida high school) Class 4A Swimming and Diving State Championships state champion in the 50 free, Ada Lojewski has announced her college decision for this fall, committing to the University of Houston. Lojewski is set to graduate from Winter Park High School in Winter Park, Florida this spring.

Lojewski won’t be the first member of her family to swim for the Cougars as she will be joining her older sister, Bella, on the roster. Bella is a sophomore with the team, although she spent last season swimming at Tulane. She’s also competed for the Polish National Team, having represented teh country at the 2021 European Junior Championships.

“I absolutely loved the atmosphere of the team and I’m so excited to join the Cougar family!! GO COOGS!”

Last November at the FHSAA Championships, Lojewski hit a pair of lifetime bests in the sprint freestyle events, claiming her first state title in the 50 free. After hitting a lifetime best of 23.30 during prelims, she lowered her personal best even further during her second swim, touching at 23.07. She also added a runner-up finish in the 100 free, touching at 50.43. She was slightly faster during prelims, with her time of 50.33 marking a new personal best.

Lojewski finished her long course season last summer at the Florida Senior Championships, earning spots in the A-final of multiple events. Her top finishes came in the sprint events, with her times of 26.79 and 57.81 earning her fourth in the 50 and 100.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.07

100 free – 49.74

200 free – 1:52.80

While Houston has since made the switch to the Big-12 Conference, the team finished the 2023 season as the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Swimming and Diving Conference Champions.

Lojewski is a huge additon to the Houston program as they make the move to the Big-12. During the 2022-2023 school year, she would have lead the program in both the 50 and 100 freestyles. Last season, the team didn’t have any swimmer finish under 50.0 in the 100 free.

Not only will Lojewski be one of the top swimmer on the roster this fall, she’ll be among the school’s best all-time as a freshman. Her current times in the sprint freestyle events would already rank her in the school’s top-10 all-time.

Lojewski will be joined on the Cougar’s roster this fall by fellow freshman Lottie Cullen. Cullen, a native of Ireland, is a backstroke specialist with converted times that will also make her a huge addition to the program this fall.

