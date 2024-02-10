Spencer Nicholas Slices 0.36s Off Hours-Old National Public HS 100 FL Record at 45.08

2024 TISCA TN High School Championships

Feb 9-10, 2024

Hosted by Nashville Aquatic Club

Centennial Sportsplex

Nashville, TN

SCY (25 yards)

After dominating prelims, Martin Luther King (MLK) high school senior and UVA commit Spencer Nicholas re-broke his hours-old national public high school 100-yard fly record of 45.44 en route his 3rd-straight TISCA event title at 45.08. Rounding out the event top three behind Nicholas were McCallie freshman Collin Holgerson (48.74) and Montgomery Bell senior Jack Teasley (48.84).

Nicholas first dropped 0.69s this morning from 46.13 to 45.44, then smacked another 0.36s to punch in 45.08, tallying 1.05s total time dropped in this event today. Just as predicted, Nicholas went out 0.47s faster on the first 50 in a blazing 20.99, faster than former public HS record holder Aiden Hayes (21.08) and overall/private HS record holder Scotty Buff (21.09). While Nicholas re-affirmed his stronger closing 50 speed over now No. 2 public HS event performer Hayes, his 24.09 closer was 0.11s over his prelims closer and is 0.21s more than Buff’s closing 50.

Comparing race video of Buff’s overall high school record, and Nicholas’ previous 46.13 best before this meet, it is evident Buff had an advantage with an established breathing pattern and strict no-breath breakouts. Meanwhile, Nicholas chose to breathe every stroke, ultimately adding up to the minuscule 0.11s difference from adding the overall high school record to his name.

All-Time Split Comparison – Boys’ 100 Fly National HS Records

Scotty Buff, 2023 OH HS State Spencer Nicholas, 2024 TISCA TN Finals Spencer Nicholas, 2024 TISCA TN Prelims Aiden Hayes, 2021 OK HS State , 2021 OK HS State 50 21.09 20.99 21.46 21.08 100 23.88 (44.97) 24.09 (45.08) 23.98 (45.44) 24.39 (45.47)

Before his title-winning fly race, Nicholas kicked off the finals session by nailing the fastest 50 breaststroke split in the 200 medley relay at 24.22. MLK kept their 5th place position from prelims into finals, clocking in 1:34.00. The other two sub-25 finals relay breaststrokers were 10th-place Brentwood’s George Attmore (24.54) and title-winning Montgomery Bell’s Jay Schlosser (24.94).

Tomorrow, Nicholas is set to defend his 100 back state title. Prelims begin at 9:30am ET, with the boys’ 100 back scheduled fourth in the timeline.