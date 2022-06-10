60-Year-Old Iron Man Don Muchow Swims Around Key Largo for Diabetes Awareness

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Don Muchow is a 60-year-old triathlete and Ironman living with Type 1 diabetes who after completing a 2,800 mile run across America last year to raise awareness for diabetes is about to perform a new feat: a 10k swim around Key West on June 18.

Muchow is building up to the full 12.5-mile swim that will take him around the entire island of Key West. The Texas native has been training for the swim several hours a day between the Gulf Coast and Miami, all while managing a chronic illness. Living with Type 1 diabetes means Don has to monitor his glucose levels 24/7 to make sure they’re in a healthy range because his body doesn’t regulate glucose on its own. To do so, Don uses a Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitor (CGM), a small wearable device that monitors his blood glucose levels in real-time and sends alerts directly to his smartphone and Garmin smartwatch if his levels are too low or too high, incidents that can be life-threatening.

Since Don will be in the water, his kayaker and wife will use the remote monitoring technology to keep track of his glucose levels while he swims to make sure he’s safe and has enough energy to get through the race, giving everyone peace of mind that his diabetes is under control. Don doesn’t let diabetes stop him from accomplishing his biggest goals; instead he uses them to motivate others who may face similar difficulties and inspire them to break their own barriers.

