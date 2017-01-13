6 Reasons to Love SwimSwam Magazine

Here are six reasons to subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine.

ONE

You can still get the 2016 Olympic Year in Review with the Michael Phelps cover. In this issue we honor all of your favorite swim stars, Katie Ledecky, Ryan Murphy, Maya DiRado, Simone Manuel, Penny Oleksiak, Adam Peaty, Missy Franklin, Joseph Schooling, Anthony Ervin and many more.

TWO

Over 2017 we are making a slight change. This change will create a big impact, making each issue more like a collector’s item than before. Stay tuned, the announcement will be made mid-Feb.

THREE

If you subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine, you can also buy back issues. If you want one or more back issues, we have increased our printing because of demand. On the subscription page, check the box by any of the back issues to add them to your order.

FOUR

Our magazines are massive. The 2016 Olympic Year in Review comes in at 172 pages. (That’s an increase of 40 pages over the 2015 Year in Review, which came in at 132 pages.)

FIVE

The quality is high. SwimSwam Magazine has perfect binding (like a book), heavy card stock, and an expensive cover finish. If you haven’t subscribed, you simply don’t know. You feel it the instant you touch the magazine. The texture is amazing, and you’ll love how heavy it feels in your hands. Issues are nearly a pound.

SIX

Our covers are ideal for your coffee table or nightstand. Make a statement, show your swimming love, show that your sport is great and worth the respect it deserves. Adorn it with SwimSwam Magazine.

With your subscription today you get the:

2016 Olympic Preview ( Michael Phelps cover) as a digital magazine

cover) as a digital magazine 2015 Year in Review ( Michael Phelps cover) as a digital magazine

cover) as a digital magazine 2016 Swimsuit Issue ( Ryan Lochte cover) as a digital magazine

cover) as a digital magazine 2016 College Preview ( Katie Ledecky cover) as a digital magazine

cover) as a digital magazine 2016 Olympic Year in Review as a print magazine

2017 Swimsuit Issue as a print magazine

2017 Summer Preview as a print magazine

2017 College Preview as a print magazine

All in, you will receive over 600 printed pages of magazine with your subscription, and an additional 600+ pages in digital magazine content.

If you are already a subscriber, go to swimswam.com/magazine/digital-access, type in your email/password and view the digital magazines.

SwimSwam Magazine named one of the 30 Hottest Launches of 2016

Competitive Intelligence of Media Leaders (MIN/Mr. Magazine) names SwimSwam Magazine one of the 30 Hottest Launches of 2016. Criteria for making the 30 Hottest list included:

Design

Creativity

Audience reaction

Industry reaction

Many thanks to MIN for this honor. See the complete list of the 30 Hottest Launches here.

To knock you over with each issue, producing a must-have magazine that feels like a collector’s item.

To produce unique features never before seen in swimming media.

To present swimming like it should be, the greatest sport on earth.

At SwimSwam, we love the sport, and we love changing the paradigm of how it’s presented. For far too long swimming magazines have been the same, and it our goal to deliver something spectacular, a magazine you will be excited about getting every single time a new issue is released.