5,000 Seat Paris Olympic Swimming Venue Would Be Among the Smallest Ever

Renderings for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games swimming venue were released this week.

The facility is one of only 2 new large-scale venues that are being built from scratch for the event as part of the International Olympic Committee’s sustainability initiatives.

The venue, which was originally projected at about 6,000 seats but has now been rendered at 5,000 seats, is substantially scaled-back in terms of scale as compared to the most recent Olympic venues. Beijing in 2008 seated 17000, London’s Aquatic Centre temporarily held 17,500 before a scale-back. Rio’s venue was demolished almost immediately after the conclusion of the Paralympic Games, while the venues in London and Beijing were substantially reduced, at a significant cost, after the Games.

Paris has taken a different tact with its venue. They’re building a venue that is already at a long-term sustainable capacity. Paris specifically, and France more broadly, doesn’t have a real crowned jewel to its aquatics program in the way that other major European capitals like London and Budapest and soon Madrid do. The venue could see substantial use if the International Swimming League, whose inaugural champions Energy Standard are based out of Paris, continues until the facility is completed.

Maintaining 15,000+ seat swimming venues when there are really only 4 meets every 4 years that draw those kinds of crowds can be prohibitively expensive. That’s part of the reason why the United States has gone to hosting the US Olympic Trials in a basketball arena with a temporary pool laid in it. That can be a challenge for a huge multi-sport event like the Olympics, where most of the large-scale indoor arenas where that strategy could be plausible are occupied by other sports already.

But deconstructing or reducing the capacity of these venues can be expensive as well, especially in a metro like Paris, which has relatively-high labor costs as compared to a place like Rio.

Beijing has been among the most-successful post-Olympic aquatics venues, reporting that it has been breaking even financially for several years in its second life as a public water park and its repurposing as the curling venue for the 2022 Olympics.

While swimming is among the hottest tickets for the Olympic Games, Paris organizers have opted to go ‘small’ on the venue. In fact, the 5,000 seat capacity is the smallest Olympic aquatics venue of those with known capacity.

Swimming events at the first modern Olympics in Athens were held in the Bay of Zea, specifically because organizers wanted to avoid the cost of building a sport-specific venue. Paris in 1900 swam in the Seine river, swimming with the current. In 1904 in St. Louis the events were held in a lake, and 1908 in London the racing was contained for the first time, held in the White City Stadium – which was the main Olympic stadium.

In 1912 they went back to the wild, being held in Stockholm harbor, and after 1916 was skipped, swimming got its first purpose-built Olympic swimming venue in Antwerp (though nobody seems to know how many spectators it held).

The first time Paris hosted the Olympic Games, in 1924, they had a bigger venue than they will 100 years later in 2024. The Piscine des Tourelles held 8,023 at the time and drew over 51,000 spectators across the Games.

That pool underwent a substantial renovation in 1989 and was reopened as Piscine Georges Vallerey. It now has rather limited seating – suitable for some domestic competition, but nowhere near the scale at which it was originally built.

The direct revenue of the reduction in size, in the form of ticket sales, will suffer. The difference between a 15,000 seat stadium and a 5,000 seat stadium is about 150,000 tickets across the Games, depending on how many are awarded to sponsors and families for free. But those values, valued in the single-digit-millions in ticket sales, pale in comparison to the cost of building a larger venue. The majority of the revenue from a modern Olympic Games is based on television rights, though host cities do have more of a vested interest in spectators actually showing up at the Olympics and spending money in the city.

A smaller venue is not necessarily going to become the norm yet. Los Angeles, for example, will expand USC’s baseball field from 2,500 to 20,000, temporarily, for the Games. While that will include a fairly substantial cost, the Olympic Games so far have been heralded generally as among the most sustainably-successful Olympics in recent memory, so as part of a total package of venues, that cost is not expected to be overwhelming relative to other Olympic Games.

Below is a look at the history of Olympic venue sizes, showing just how abnormally-small the 5,000-seat venue in Paris is.

Editor’s Note: There are disagreeing figures in various sources for the capacity of some Olympic venues historically, often without a single definitive source.