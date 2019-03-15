Who Got Faster? Improvement at Men’s D1 Conference Meets

For most of the college swimming world, championship season is over. Team’s conference meets marked the pinnacle of their seasons. While those meets were happening, we covered the team battles and individual winner extensively. But many teams aren’t in a position to contend for a conference title. Many swimmers will never win a conference individual title.

A big part of how those swimmers define success is time. Did I go faster? Was this a best time? That’s something we can measure.

Methodology

To get an idea of team’s performance compared to their own previous best times, I grabbed every conference and nationals time from the last 4 years. I then compared a swimmer’s best time from an event at their conference meet this year to their best time in that event from previous year’s conference or nationals meets.

I limited the previous year’s data to conference and nationals because I wanted a guarantee that the only times that I compared to were tapered times in “on” events. A swimmer shouldn’t get credit for a 1 minute improvement in the mile if their only previous mile time was last year at a dual meet. By excluding non championship meets we can avoid that problem entirely.

The downside of this approach is that freshmen improvements aren’t included in the analysis at all. (and yes I know, it would be much better to have them. Adding that in makes this analysis orders of magnitude harder). Also it eliminates possible mid season taper PRs from the baseline data. (that’s more negligible, but with team’s different rest levels mid season, it seemed like a confounding variable I didn’t want to have to consider)

There are a few teams that likely haven’t fully rested yet. The Texas men, for example. For them this analysis isn’t very useful. Their target meet is NCAA’s. However for the vast majority of division 1, that isn’t the case. Schools with only a couple of qualifiers are unlikely to see their numbers change significantly with the inclusion of nationals.

Results

There were 4114 swims at women’s conference meets where the swimmer had a time in that event from a previous conference or nationals meet. Times were a median of .2% faster than previous season times. They were an average of .2% faster and the time change percentages had a standard deviation of 1.6%. Here’s the distribution of time changes:

The Brown men led the way with a median time change of 2.4% faster. VMI were next best with a median time drop of 1.6%. VMI were also 3 for time drops among women’s teams, so this was a pretty good result across the board for them.

The top performing major conference team was Alabama who dropped a median of 1.3%. Florida State were next best with 1.2%.

Arizona State had a weird year. 100% of their eligible swims were faster than last year, but they only had 7 swims that had a previous time at a conference or national meet (swimmers times from before they transferred aren’t considered). They were one of only two teams with fewer than 10 times in the data set. St. Francis was the other .

Texas added the most time among major conference teams. They added a median of .4% and an average of .7% at Big 12s. That would indicate they have quite a bit of time left to drop at nationals. This is very similar to how they swam at Big 12s last year when they added an average of .7% to their previous conference/nationals bests. Texas won the national title last year, so their substantial time add isn’t cause for concern.

All Teams Data

Negative is faster. Positive is slower.