Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

BIG TEN – MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The IU Hoosiers are looking to seal their 3rd-consecutive B1G title with Gabriel FantoniZach AppleIan FinnertyVini Lanza all in contention for individual titles.

However, looking to intimidate the Hoosiers are Minnesota’s Bowen Becker, who broke the pool record in the 100 free this morning, and Max McHugh, top seed in the 200 breast from prelims.

Lanza is also to face off with the rest of the top 3 from Friday’s 100 fly final: Ohio State’s Noah Lense (3rd place finisher) and Michigan’s Miles Smachlo, who took the top time in the NCAA in the event.

While IU currently has a strong lead for the team title, the Michigan Wolverines are also closely behind. IU and Michigan have 21 and 20 scoring swims tonight, not including diving and the relay. However, 14 of IU’s scoring swims are in the A-final.

MEN’S 1650 FREE FINALS

  • Meet Record: 14:29.25, Felix O Auboeck- 2017
  • Pool Record: 14:32.38, Matias Koski- 2015
  • Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 14:54.38
  1. Felix Auboeck (Michigan)- 14:29.58
  2. James Brinegar (IU)- 14:31.73
  3. Ricardo Vargas Jacobo (Michigan)- 14:31.76

The lead trio of the 1650 free were almost dead-even throughout the whole race until the last 150. Felix Auboeck broke off from the pack to win his 3rd-consecutive title. In a 23.38 last 50, IU freshman James Brinegar stopped a Michigan 1-2 finish as he took out Michigan’s Ricardo Vargas Jacobo by 0.03.

The trio of swimmers also achieved an NCAA A cut and were all under the Iowa pool record. Auboeck’s new Iowa pool record time, which just missed his 2017 B1G record, is now #2 in the NCAA this year behind Flordia’s Bobby Finke. Brinegar and Vargas Jacobo are also ranked #3 and #4 behind Auboeck.

MEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

  • Meet Record: 1:38.89, Eric Ress- 2014
  • Pool Record: 1:36.77, Ryan Murphy- 2015
  • Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 1:41.01
  1. Gabriel Fantoni (IU)- 1:39.53
  2. Cameron Tysoe (Wisconsin)- 1:41.29
  3. Jacob Steele (IU)- 1:41.52

Gabriel Fantoni has swept the backstroke events and become the 3rd Hoosier to win the event in the last 3 years (Samy 2018, Glover 2017). Fantoni split the race 48.53/51.00 to be the only swimmer under 1:40. He now ranks #4 in the NCAA this year.

Sneaking in for runner-up was Wisconsin’s Cameron Tysoe, who held off IU’s Jacob Steele. 2018 champion Mohamed Samy (1:41.93) finished in 5th place behind Michigan’s Kai Williams (1:41.77).

MEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

  • Meet Record: 41.43, Blake Pieroni- 2018
  • Pool Record: 41.53, Bowen Becker– 2019
  • Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 42.63
  1. Bowen Becker (Minnesota)- 41.71
  2. Zach Apple (IU)- 41.97
  3. Andrew Loy (OSU)- 42.65

Bowen Becker closed his senior year making Minnesota history, becoming the first Gopher to win this event in 8 years. Becker also closed his B1G career with a sprint free sweep after winning the 50 free on Thursday. Becker pulled away from runner-up Zach Apple in the 2nd 50 to upset the Hoosier.

Taking third place was Ohio State’s Andrew Loy, who took 2nd in the 50 free and 4th in the 200 free.

After 3 events, IU is now 200 points ahead of Michigan in the team standings.

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

  • Meet Record: 1:50.78, Ian Finnerty– 2018
  • Pool Record: 1:49.48, Will Licon- 2015
  • Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 1:54.28
  1. Ian Finnerty (IU)- 1:50.30
  2. Max McHugh (Minnesota)- 1:52.40
  3. Charlie Swanson (Michigan)- 1:52.94

Ian Finnerty finished his B1G career in style, breaking his own B1G record by over half a second. Finnerty also snagged the top time in the NCAA this year.

Taking second place was Minnesota freshman Max McHugh, who held off 400 IM champ Charlie Swanson of Michigan. Both McHugh and Swanson swam A cut times and now rank #4 and #8 respectively in the NCAA this season.

MEN’S 200 FLY FINALS

  • Meet Record: 1:39.95, Vini Lanza– 2018
  • Pool Record: 1:39.62, Joseph Schooling- 2015
  • Estimated NCAA Invite Time: 1:42.37
  1. Vini Lanza (IU)- 1:39.28
  2. Noah Lense (OSU)- 1:40.36
  3. Van Mathias (IU)- 1:42.53

MEN’S PLATFORM DIVING FINALS

  • Meet Record: 557.90, David Boudia- 2011
  • Pool Record: 578.05, David Boudia- 2011

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY FINALS

  • Meet Record: 2:48.29, IU (A Tavcar, A Khalafalla, M Samy, B Pieroni) -2017
  • Pool Record: 2:47.06, USC (C Quintero, S Condorelli, R Tribuntsov, D Carter)- 2015

Country Oldtimer

Swimswam keeps talking about this Close Meet. This meet is not close Indiana is more than 200 points ahead. Michigan strong sprinters is really one in number and Borges is good but he can only score once in each event. It would be nice if we featured a picture of someone other than a Michigan swimmer.

