2024 Tennessee Invite: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Tennessee Invite

The fourth and final day of the 2024 Tennessee Invite will get underway with four events in this morning’s prelim session, with the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast and 200 fly on the schedule for both men and women. We’ll also see timed final heats of the 1650 free later in the day.

At least on paper, the race to watch this morning is the women’s 200 back, where 2023 NCAA champion Claire Curzan, Tennessee senior Josephine Fuller and the unknown quantity in the event that is Gretchen Walsh will go to battle.

Curzan holds the top seed and has been as fast as 1:47.64 in her career, while Fuller has been an NCAA ‘A’ finalist in two straight seasons, placing 4th in 2023 and 5th last season. Walsh is going outside of her specialty in this race, which has led to plenty of intrigue as to what type of time she can produce.

Tennessee’s Camille Spink headlines the women’s 100 free, Virginia’s Aimee Canny owns the top seed in the 200 breast, and the 200 fly is full of contenders led by UVA’s Tess Howley, Tennessee’s freshman duo of Emily Brown and Ella Jansen, plus Lady Vols’ senior Sara Stotler. Fuller also holds an entry in the 200 fly.

On the men’s side, Virginia’s Jack Aikins headlines the 200 back, his teammate Noah Nichols should be the man to beat in the 200 breast despite being entered with no time, and Tennessee’s Martin Espernberger spearheads the 200 fly.

In the 100 free, Jordan Crooks, also entered with no time, is the one to watch, while his teammates Gui Caribe, Nikoli Blackman and Lamar Taylor own the top three seeds.

TEAM SCORES ENTERING DAY 4

Women

Tennessee 212, Kentucky 47

Virginia 147, Tennessee 110

Virginia 192, Kentucky 63

Men

Tennessee 192, Kentucky 66

Tennessee 178, Virginia 76

Virginia 156, Kentucky 100

Day 4 Prelims Heat Sheet

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:54.01

The Virginia duo of Gretchen Walsh and Claire Curzan set the standard in the heats of the women’s 200 back, both throwing down 1:50-point swims to claim the top two seeds for the final by a wide margin.

In Heat 2, Walsh rocketed to a time of 1:50.52 (53.53/56.99) to drop nearly a second from her previous lifetime best of 1:51.42 set during a dual meet in January 2023.

In the following heat, Curzan answered with a time of 1:50.10 (53.69/56.41), taking the top seed from Walsh and moving to #1 in the NCAA rankings. Curzan moves past Texas A&M’s Miranda Grana (1:50.50) for the top time in the country, having previously been 1:51.84 against UNC (not including Curzan’s SCM time from the Florida dual which converts to 1:49.64).

Walsh’s swim also ranks her 3rd in the NCAA trailing only Curzan and Grana.

Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller, a back-to-back NCAA ‘A’ finalist in this event, cruised to the win in the fourth and final heat, clocking 1:53.42 for the #3 seed. Fuller owns a season-best of 1:52.04 set against Louisville.

Qualifying in 6th, Tennessee freshman Lexi Stephens set a new personal best time, dropping down from the 1:54.90 she produced this past March with a time of 1:54.63.

MEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:35.37, Destin Lasco (Cal) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:38.80

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:40.62

Virginia junior Jack Aikins posted a new season-best time to lead the field in the prelims of the men’s 200 back, clocking 1:40.33 to knock more than a second off the 1:41.61 marker he produced against UNC.

Based on times coming into today, Aikins ranks 7th in the NCAA with that swim.

In the following heat, his freshman teammate David King put up the only other sub-1:42 swim of the morning, rolling to a swim of 1:41.29 in what was his first time racing the event (SCY) this season. His PB stands at 1:40.52 set in March.

Racing alongside King in the third and final heat, Tennessee’s Harrison Lierz, the top seed coming in, clocked 1:42.14 for the 3rd-fastest time of the session, taking more than three seconds off his month-old season-best time of 1:45.20.

Virginia sophomore Will Thompson was notably only just shy of his best time to qualify 4th in 1:42.46, having been his fastest ever (1:42.24) at this meet last year.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 44.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

(Virginia) – 2024 2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.10

2024 NCAA Cutline: 48.34

Tennessee was a dominant force in the heats of the women’s 100 free, punctuated by sophomore Camille Spink throwing down the fastest time in the country for the top seed.

Spink split 22.29/24.75 en route to a time of 47.04, overtaking the 47.30 she produced during the Vols’ dual with Louisville for the #1 time in the NCAA.

Racing alongside her in the third and final heat, Virginia freshman Anna Moesch had the fastest swim of her collegiate career in a time of 47.65, ranking her #3 in the country this season. Moesch had previously been 48.22 this season, and owns a best time of 47.11 set in April.

Tennessee claimed five of the other six spots in the ‘A’ final, led by another freshman, Jillian Crooks, who recorded a season-best of 48.66.

MEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.34

2024 NCAA Cutline: 42.19

After a pair of explosive performances last night, Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks kept the ball rolling with a blistering performance this morning in the men’s 100 freestyle.

Leading a group of five Volunteers who earned spots in the top six of the prelims, Crooks fired off a time of 40.77 to take over the #1 ranking in the country, becoming the first swimmer sub-41 in 2024-25.

Crooks Splits: 19.52/21.25

Crooks had yet to race the 100 free this season, but did split 41.19 on Tennessee’s 400 free relay during their dual with Louisville last month. His personal best stands at 40.39, set at the 2024 NCAAs, and at this meet last year, he was 41.03.

Crooks’ junior teammate Gui Caribe also posted one of the fastest times in the country to qualify 2nd for the final, clocking 41.52 to rank #2 in the NCAA behind Crooks. Coming into the day, ASU’s Ilya Kharun‘s held the fastest time at 41.56.

Caribe held a season-best of 42.15 coming into the meet, set against Louisville, and set his best time of 40.55 last year at NCAAs.

Tennessee grad seniors Micah Chambers (42.22) and Lamar Taylor (42.31) followed in 3rd and 4th, with Chambers setting a new personal best and Taylor missing his by just .01.

UVA put three swimmers into the top eight, led by senior Connor Boyle, who was only four-tenths off his PB in 42.49.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2024 NCAA Cutline: 2:09.55

MEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:46.35, Leon Marchand (ASU) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.65

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:53.12

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:49.16, Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 2024

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.47

2024 NCAA Cutline: 1:55.88

