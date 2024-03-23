2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 4 Ups/Downs – UVA Homes in on 4th Consecutive Title

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

SATURDAY EVENING HEAT SHEET

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers and divers in the A final, “Down” to B finalists.

Team Scores After Day 3

Virginia – 360.5 Texas – 319 Florida – 267 Tennessee – 185 Stanford – 177 Southern California – 157 Indiana – 138 Louisville – 136 NC State – 114 California – 110 Ohio St – 104 Michigan – 102.5 Georgia – 83 Texas A&M – 79 UNC – 76 Wisconsin – 58 Duke – 57 Auburn – 49 Minnesota – 27 UCLA – 26 (tie) LSU/ Purdue/ Utah / Alabama – 19 – – – SIU – 12 Arizona St – 11 Northwestern – 8 (tie) Kansas / Notre Dame / Virginia Tech / Rutgers / Miami (Ohio) – 6 – – – – (tie) Cincinnati / Florida St – 4 – (tie) Houston / Miami (Florida) – 3 – Akron – 2 Arkansas – 1

Virginia came to play on Day 4. The Cavaliers, combining their efforts to secure 7 A-final and 4 B-final slots, outscored their seedings by 24 points. They had several unexpected successes, including placing 2 in the A final of the 200 fly to counteract Texas’s 3.

Texas fell short by 17 but with 4 up/2 down, should remain unchallenged in the second position. Florida (3/1) came up just 7 points under seed but they are projected to clear 4th place by 80 points.

Tennessee (3/2) did what was necessary to keep Stanford at bay. The Cardinal (1 up/4 down) was about 15 points down for the morning, while the Vols improved by 4.

Other exciting team races pit Louisville, USC, and Indiana against each other for 5th place, and NC State, Cal, Ohio State, and Michigan for 8th.

Team Scoring Based on Saturday Prelims

(will update after diving)

Team Score Virginia 128 Texas 66 Tennessee 62 Florida 46 Louisville 34 Stanford 34 NC State 32 Cal 30 Wisconsin 20 Duke 19 Ohio State 19 Texas A&M 19 South Carolina 16 Indiana 14 Virginia Tech 12 Arizona State 11 Michigan 11 USC 11 Washington St 9 Alabama 7 Northwestern 6 North Carolina 4 Southern Illinois 3 Georgia 3 Arkansas 2 Akron 1 Auburn 1

Finals Seeded Team Scoring by Event

(will update after diving)

Team 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Virginia 2 41 58 27 Texas 0 0 13 53 Tennessee 16 9 33 4 Florida 33 13 0 0 Louisville 9 25 0 0 Stanford 0 8 0 26 NC State 15 17 0 0 Cal 14 0 0 16 Wisconsin 20 0 0 0 Duke 4 0 15 0 Ohio State 0 19 0 0 Texas A&M 13 3 0 3 South Carolina 7 0 0 9 Indiana 0 14 0 0 Virginia Tech 12 0 0 0 Arizona State 0 0 0 11 Michigan 0 6 0 5 USC 0 0 11 0 Washington St 0 0 9 0 Alabama 0 0 7 0 Northwestern 6 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 4 0 Southern Illinois 3 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 3 0 Arkansas 0 0 2 0 Akron 1 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 1

Day 4 Ups/Downs

(will update after diving)

Team All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly Virginia 7/4 0/1 2/1 3/2 2/0 Texas 4/2 0/0 0/0 1/1 3/1 Tennessee 3/2 1/0 0/1 2/0 0/1 Florida 3/1 2/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 Louisville 2/1 0/1 2/0 0/0 0/0 Cal 2/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 NC State 2/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Stanford 1/4 0/0 0/2 0/0 1/2 Texas A&M 1/2 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 Duke 1/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 Indiana 1/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 Ohio State 1/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/0 Arizona State 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 USC 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Virginia Tech 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Wisconsin 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Michigan 0/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 South Carolina 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 Akron 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Arkansas 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Auburn 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Alabama 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Northwestern 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Southern Illinois 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Georgia 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 North Carolina 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Washington St 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Projected Day 4 Scores

(will update after diving)