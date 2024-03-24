Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Japanese Olympic Trials: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 4

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

We made it to the final day of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials. This 8-day competition has had its highs and lows, ups and downs with tonight representing the last chance for athletes to add their names to the roster for Paris 2024.

Katsuhiro Matsumoto has a chance to include the 100m fly on his agenda, having already qualified in the 200m free.

Rikako Ikee will also be in the hunt for a 2nd event qualification. She’s racing the 50m free and has already earned a 3rd Olympic appearance in the 100m fly.

Double Olympic champion Yui Ohashi missed the 400m IM qualification earlier in the meet but will attempt to make it happen in the 200m IM this evening.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

  • Japanese National Record — 50.81 – Naoki Mizunuma, 2022
  • Asian Record — 50.39 – Joseph Schooling (SGP), 2016
  • World Record — 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2021
  • JASF QT — 51.43

GOLD – Katsuhiro Matsumoto, 50.96 *Olympic Qualification
SILVER – Naoki Mizunuma, 51.23 *Olympic Qualification
BRONZE – Genki Terakado, 51.33

As a testament to the depth of the Japanese men’s butterfly talent, the top 3 contenders all clocked times beneath the stiff Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF)-mandated qualification standard of 51.43.

Reigning Asian Games gold medalist Katsuhiro Matsumoto led the way, registering a winning result of 50.96. That ties his best-ever performance from when the 27-year-old dipped under the 51-second barrier for the first time at last year’s Japanese World Championships Trials.

Tonight Matsumoto split 24.01/26.95 to remain Japan’s #2 performer of all time.

National record holder Naoki Mizunuma was next to the wall, throwing down a time of 51.23 to also delve under the selection standard. Mizunuma was a hair quicker than Matsumoto on the front half (24.06) and held on to ensure he earned the 2nd slot.

Mizunuma owns the Japanese record at 50.81 from the semi-finals at the 2022 World Championships.

Genki Terakadothe winner of the 200m fly here for Olympic qualification, was relegated to 3rd in 51.33. Two more swimmers also nailed 51-point swims in Takeshi Kawamoto (51.59) and Tomoru Honda (51.70).

Matsumoto now ranks 2nd in the world this season, joining Australia’s Matt Temple and Switzerland’s Noe Ponti as the only sub-51-second performers.

2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Fly

Matthew William AUS
Temple
12/03
50.25
2 Noe
PONTI		SUI50.9303/23
3Shaine
CASAS 		USA51.0312/01
4 Katsuhiro
MATSUMOTO		JPN51.1309/27
5Diogo
MATOS RIBEIRO 		POR51.1702/17
View Top 31»

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

  • Japanese National Record — 2:07.91 – Yui Ohashi, 2017
  • Asian Record — 2:07.57 – Ye Shiwen (CHN), 2012
  • World Record — 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
  • JASF QT — 2:10.70

GOLD – Yui Ohashi, 2:09.17 *Olympic Qualification
SILVER – Shiho Matsumoto, 2:09.90
BRONZE – Mio Narita, 2:10.39

Akin to Daiya Seto making the Olympic team at the 11th hour via his 200m IM victory last night, double Olympic champion Yui Ohashi accomplished the same feat this evening.

After missing qualification in the 400m IM, 28-year-old Yui Ohashi tore a time of 2:09.17 to get the job done in this 200m IM.

Ohashi sat 3rd after the opening 50m fly but then surged ahead of the pack to ensure she touched first. Her time comfortably cleared the JASF QT of 2:10.70 en route to posting a new season-best. Entering this competition, Ohashi was positioned 11th in the world, courtesy of the 2:10.07 she registered at February’s Konami Open.

She owns the Japanese national record with the 2:07.91 logged at the 2017 World Championships.

Somewhat surprisingly, the silver medal went to Shiho Matsumoto ahead of 400m IM champion here Mio Narita.

Matsumoto stopped the clock at 2:09.90 to also earn an Olympic berth in this women’s 2IM.

She chose the right time to put up a lifetime best, with her sub-2:10 result overtaking her previous best-ever effort of 2:10.07 from earlier this year.

Narita settled for bronze in 2:10.39, although she’s been 2:10.11 this season.

Ohashi ranks 8th in the world on the season at the moment.

2023-2024 LCM Women 200 IM

KateUSA
DOUGLASS
02/12
2:07.05
2Summer
MCINTOSH		CAN2:07.1601/13
3Kaylee
McKEOWN 		AUS2:07.5412/12
4Alex
WALSH		USA2:07.6301/13
5Yiting
YU 		CHN2:07.7509/25
6 Sydney
PICKREM		CAN2:08.5602/12
7Torri
HUSKE 		USA2:08.8303/09
8Anastasia
GORBENKO 		ISR2:09.3811/30
9Regan
SMITH 		USA2:09.5011/30
10Abbie
WOOD		GBR2:10.0603/10
View Top 31»

WOMEN’S 800 FREE — FINAL

  • Japanese National Record — 8:23.68 – Sachiko Yamada, 2004
  • Asian Record — 8:13.31 – Li Bingjie (CHN), 2023
  • World Record — 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
  • JASF QT — 8:22.49

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL

  • Japanese National Record — 24.21 – Rikako Ikee, 2018
  • Asian Record — 23.97 – Liu Xiang (CHN), 2021
  • World Record — 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2023
  • JASF QT — 24.55

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE — FINAL

  • Japanese National Record — 14:54.80 – Kohei Yamamoto, 2014
  • Asian Record — 14:31.02 – Sun Yang (CHN), 2012
  • World Record — 14:31.02 – Sun Yang, 2012
  • JASF QT — 14:56.31

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

 

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Fast and Furious
11 minutes ago

The 1500 JASF QT is surprisingly slow, do they have anyone who can hit it?

0
0
Reply
Swummer
15 minutes ago

OHASHI, FROM THE JAWS OF DEATH, SHE COMES THROUGH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

2:09.17!

Last edited 15 minutes ago by Swummer
1
0
Reply
Swummer
Reply to  Swummer
9 minutes ago

This is Ohashi’s first sub-2:10 since Tokyo

0
0
Reply
Swummer
25 minutes ago

Matsumoto sub 51!!!

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!