2024 Japanese Olympic Trials: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

We made it to the final day of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials. This 8-day competition has had its highs and lows, ups and downs with tonight representing the last chance for athletes to add their names to the roster for Paris 2024.

Katsuhiro Matsumoto has a chance to include the 100m fly on his agenda, having already qualified in the 200m free.

Rikako Ikee will also be in the hunt for a 2nd event qualification. She’s racing the 50m free and has already earned a 3rd Olympic appearance in the 100m fly.

Double Olympic champion Yui Ohashi missed the 400m IM qualification earlier in the meet but will attempt to make it happen in the 200m IM this evening.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — FINAL

Japanese National Record — 50.81 – Naoki Mizunuma, 2022

Asian Record — 50.39 – Joseph Schooling (SGP), 2016

World Record — 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2021

JASF QT — 51.43

GOLD – Katsuhiro Matsumoto, 50.96 *Olympic Qualification

SILVER – Naoki Mizunuma, 51.23 *Olympic Qualification

BRONZE – Genki Terakado, 51.33

As a testament to the depth of the Japanese men’s butterfly talent, the top 3 contenders all clocked times beneath the stiff Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF)-mandated qualification standard of 51.43.

Reigning Asian Games gold medalist Katsuhiro Matsumoto led the way, registering a winning result of 50.96. That ties his best-ever performance from when the 27-year-old dipped under the 51-second barrier for the first time at last year’s Japanese World Championships Trials.

Tonight Matsumoto split 24.01/26.95 to remain Japan’s #2 performer of all time.

National record holder Naoki Mizunuma was next to the wall, throwing down a time of 51.23 to also delve under the selection standard. Mizunuma was a hair quicker than Matsumoto on the front half (24.06) and held on to ensure he earned the 2nd slot.

Mizunuma owns the Japanese record at 50.81 from the semi-finals at the 2022 World Championships.

Genki Terakado, the winner of the 200m fly here for Olympic qualification, was relegated to 3rd in 51.33. Two more swimmers also nailed 51-point swims in Takeshi Kawamoto (51.59) and Tomoru Honda (51.70).

Matsumoto now ranks 2nd in the world this season, joining Australia’s Matt Temple and Switzerland’s Noe Ponti as the only sub-51-second performers.

WOMEN’S 200 IM — FINAL

Japanese National Record — 2:07.91 – Yui Ohashi , 2017

, 2017 Asian Record — 2:07.57 – Ye Shiwen (CHN), 2012

World Record — 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

JASF QT — 2:10.70

GOLD – Yui Ohashi, 2:09.17 *Olympic Qualification

SILVER – Shiho Matsumoto, 2:09.90

BRONZE – Mio Narita, 2:10.39

Akin to Daiya Seto making the Olympic team at the 11th hour via his 200m IM victory last night, double Olympic champion Yui Ohashi accomplished the same feat this evening.

After missing qualification in the 400m IM, 28-year-old Yui Ohashi tore a time of 2:09.17 to get the job done in this 200m IM.

Ohashi sat 3rd after the opening 50m fly but then surged ahead of the pack to ensure she touched first. Her time comfortably cleared the JASF QT of 2:10.70 en route to posting a new season-best. Entering this competition, Ohashi was positioned 11th in the world, courtesy of the 2:10.07 she registered at February’s Konami Open.

She owns the Japanese national record with the 2:07.91 logged at the 2017 World Championships.

Somewhat surprisingly, the silver medal went to Shiho Matsumoto ahead of 400m IM champion here Mio Narita.

Matsumoto stopped the clock at 2:09.90 to also earn an Olympic berth in this women’s 2IM.

She chose the right time to put up a lifetime best, with her sub-2:10 result overtaking her previous best-ever effort of 2:10.07 from earlier this year.

Narita settled for bronze in 2:10.39, although she’s been 2:10.11 this season.

Ohashi ranks 8th in the world on the season at the moment.

