2024 Big East Conference Preview: Relays Look To Shake Up Women’s Battle

2024 BIG EAST SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 28 – March 2, 2024

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Ind.

SCY (25 yards)

Defending Champions: Women: Villanova (10x) Men: Georgetown (2x)

Teams: Butler (women), Georgetown, Providence, Seton Hall, UConn (women), Villanova, Xavier

Last year, the men’s meet came down to the final event of the meet, the 400 freestyle relay. Georgetown had a 9 point lead over Xavier headed into the event. Georgetown ended up finishing 2nd, ultimately securing the Big East title for the second year in a row. On the women’s side, the Villanova women captured their 10th conference title in a row, finishing ahead of UConn by over 200 points.

MEN’S PREVIEW:

Unlike last year, according to the Swimulator the meet does not look to come down to the final event on the men’s side. Georgetown comes into the meet as over 250 point favorites. If anything, the battle for second is the one to watch as Xavier and Seton Hall are separated by just 16 points.

Leading the way for Georgetown is Stephen Kim who will aim to defend his title in the 200 breaststroke. Kim currently has the top time in the conference this season by over two and a half seconds and is the only swimmer under the 2-minute mark. Kim’s biggest difference between this year and last year is his 200 IM. Last year, he won the ‘B’ final of the 200 IM but he currently leads the conference this season. After winning the ‘B’ last year, he is poised to shake things up in the championship heat, which will be a significant improvement.

Kim heads up Georgetown’s breaststroke group which can be regarded as the best in the conference with the four fastest times so far this season in the 200 breast. Nick Pezzella and Jack Brearton also made the ‘A’ final last year of the event and will look to replicate their results. Junior Ansen Meyer made the ‘A’ final of the 100 breast last year but opted for the 200 butterfly on the final day of the meet where she finished 15th. With the 4th fastest time in the conference this season, an event change from the 200 fly to breast could be big additional points.

As explained above, the battle between Xavier and Seton Hall looks to be a close one. Seton Hall looks to have an advantage in the freestyle events.

Seton Hall comes in with the top time in every freestyle event this season except the 50 freestyle where Will Layden of Providence leads the way. Seton Hall’s Kevin Cary has the top time in the 100 and 200 frees, Clil Halevi leads the 500 free, and Sean Vizzard leads the 1650 free. Cary was 2nd in the 200 free last year while Vizzard was second in both the 500 and 1650 frees. Seton Hall also has the advantage over Xavier in the diving events as Xavier does not have divers which could potentially be the difference maker.

Xavier’s strength in the stroke events is highlighted by Aiden Leamer who has the fastest time in the conference this season in the 200 fly and 2nd fastest in the 100 fly. Ethan Saunders is the defending champion in the 100 breast and has the 3rd fastest time in the event this season.

In addition to his conference leading 50 free, Will Layden of Providence looks to defend both his 50 and 100 freestyle conference titles. Villanova’s Nolan Danus made three ‘A’ finals last year and will look to replicate that this year. Danus was the team’s highest finisher last year with a 2nd place finish in the 200 IM and he currently has the 3rd fastest time in the conference this season in the 400 IM, right behind freshman teammate Justin Nowicki.

Swims to watch:

100 butterfly: As the meet looks to be close between Xavier and Seton Hall, we turn our heads to an event where the battle between the two teams looks close. Seton Hall’s Michael Klimaszewski won the event last year and has the top time this season, but Xavier’s Aiden Leamer can’t be counted out. Leamer was 3rd last year but has already been faster this season than he was at conferences a year ago.

500 freestyle: Seton Hall looks to pick up big events in this event with the top three returners last year as Andrew Martin of Xavier has graduated and is now at Northwestern. Sean Vizzard is the highest returner and won the 1650 free last year. Clil Halevi was 3rd last year and currently leads the conference this season. Kevin Cary also is in the mix for the Pirates.

2023 FINAL STANDINGS

Georgetown – 792 Xavier – 781 Seton Hall – 721.5 Villanova – 464 Providence – 351.5

SWIMSWAM MEN’S PREDICTIONS

Georgetown Seton Hall Xavier

Diving gives Seton Hall the advantage over Xavier here while the Georgetown men look ready to go three-straight titles in a row.

WOMEN’S PREVIEW:

After dominating the meet last year, the Villanova women look to be in a showdown this year as the Swimulator predicts Georgetown to be 3.5 point favorites over the 10x defending champions.

Last year’s Most Outstanding Swimmer of the meet Audrey Pastorek of Villanova leads the way and will look to defend her titles in the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM. Pastorek currently leads the conference in the 100 back and 200 IM this season. Pastorek swam the 200 back at midseason but her season best comes from a dual meet, so she has the potential to match her success last season with another big swim.

Also leading Villanova is Molly Benson who was 2nd in the 200 free and 3rd in the 500 free at last year’s meet. Benson leads the conference in the 200 free this season as one of three swimmers under the 1:50 mark.

With a close battle between Villanova and Georgetown, diving looks to be a key factor. Last year, Georgetown had three ‘A’ finalists on both the 1 and 3 meter events while Villanova only had one diver in each event.

Georgetown is led by Erin Hood who was one of the team’s two individual champions last year. Hood won the 400 IM and was 2nd in both the 200 breast and 200 IM. Hood currently leads the conference in the 200 breast.

Georgetown’s only other champion last year was Angelica Reali as she won the 100 butterfly and also made the ‘A’ finals of the 200 fly and 200 back. Reali once again looks to take the title in the 100 fly as she is 2nd in the conference right now and is 3rd in the 200 fly and 200 IM.

Georgetown’s strength coming into the meet is also their relays as they lead the conference in the 200 medley, 400 free, and 800 free relays. Villanova, on the other hand, does not lead the conference in any relays.

UConn also looks to be a big challenger after finishing second last year. Niamh Hofland was the team’s highest scorer last year and was highlighted by a win in the 500 free. Hofland currently is 2nd in the conference in the 500 free, 1650 free, and 200 back.

Maggie Donlevy is also one to watch out for as she will look to defend her title in the 50 free. Donlevy currently has the 2nd fastest time in the conference in the 100 back.

Olivia Oyster of Xavier has had a breakout sophomore season, currently leading the conference in the 50 free and has the 2nd fastest 100 free this season. Last year she was 5th in the 50 free and 6th in the 100 free.

Seton Hall returns two conference champions from last year. Allie Waggoner won the 1650 free last year and leads the conference in three events (500 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM) so far this year. Natalie Heim returns after winning the 100 and 200 frees and looks to defend those.

Breaststrokers Kate Schilling leads the way for Butler while Lauren Wagner leads the way for Providence.

Swims to watch:

100 Freestyle: Natalie Heim won the 100 free in a 50.15 last year and swam a 50.92 at midseason this year which is 5th in the conference. With seven swimmers already under the 51 second mark, that is more than the final last year which only had four. Which swimmer will get their hand on the wall first in a race that will most likely take a sub-50 second swim to win?

400 IM: Allie Waggoner has had a massive swim this season already, swimming a 4:16.78 at midseason. Erin Hood of Georgetown won last year in a 4:14.78 while Connecticut’s Niamh Hofland was 2nd in a 4:16.64. With NCAAs the last few years taking a 4:10-4:13 to qualify, the battle between the three may come close to an NCAA invite time with the win.

2023 FINAL STANDINGS

Villanova – 1534 UConn – 1316.5 Georgetown – 1265.5 Xavier – 1012 Seton Hall – 1002 Butler – 590 Providence – 403

SWIMSWAM WOMEN’S PREDICTIONS

Georgetown Villanova UConn

After sweeping all five relay wins last year, Villanova does not lead the conference in any so far this season while Georgetown leads in three. Diving also will play a factor as Georgetown has an advantage there.