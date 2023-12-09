2023 Winter Juniors – West: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

We have come to the last session of competition at Winter Juniors – West. We’ll begin with the fastest heat of the 1650 free, then we’ll continue with C/B/A finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. We will conclude with timed finals of the 400 free relay.

Maximus Williamson is top seed in 2 events: after scratching the 200 back, he qualified first in the 100 free and 200 breast. He will also be on hand to help the Lakeside boys lower the meet and NAG records in the 400 free relay, marks that are within their line of sight. Nate Thomas led the field this morning in the 200 back heats but Ben Bricca, who won the 100 title last night, will be giving him chase from lane 2. Cooper Lucas qualified at the top of the field in the 200 fly. Logan Noguchi will try to make it a clean sweep of the fly events, though, adding to his 100 win last night.

We’re in for an exciting 200 breast final in the girls’ meet, with 100 breast champion Piper Enge, top-seeded Raya Mellott, and Leah Hayes occupying the middle lanes. Hayes is also the #1 qualifier in the 100 free, where she will be challenged by Caroline Larsen, Annika Parkhe, and Teagan O’Dell. Kelsey Zhang, Bailey Hartman, and Camden Doane all have a shot at the 200 fly title. O’Dell will also be in the middle lanes of the 200 back, battling top qualifier Grace Rabb and top-seeded Maggie Wanezek.

Girls’ 1650 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

West Record: 15:26.17, Katie Grimes (2022)

Meet Record: 15:26.17, Katie Grimes (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 15:52.84, Claire Weinstein (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 15:15.17, Katie Ledecky (2013)

17-18 NAG Record: 15:13.30, Katie Ledecky (2014)

Paige Downey, Gold Medal – 16:11.21 Ella Cosgrove, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 16:19.08 Bailey Hartman, Crow Canyon – 16:27.52 Marissa Inouye, Front Range Barracudas – 16:32.59 Morgan Cady, Flatiron Athletic – 16:35.36 Sammie Hamilton, Novaquatics – 16:35.78 Avery Luedke, Aquajets – 16:37.57 Elise Clift, Lakeside Aquatic – 16:41.87

Lakeside’s Elise Clift got out to a fast start in lane 5 but Gold Medal Swim Club’s Paige Downey made her move after the 400 and passed Clift at the 500. From there, Downey continued to build her lead, outsplitting the field by several tenths per 50.

Ella Cosgrove from Scottsdale Aquatic Club pulled even with Clift at the 650 and got past her by the halfway mark.

Avery Luedke from Aquajets and Morgan Cady of Flatiron battled for 4th place throughout most of the race. Cady broke away from Luedke, and by the end, both Cady and Luedke passed Clift.

Downey won with a new pool record of 16:11.21. She was followed by Cosgrove, Cady, Ludeke, and Clift.

Bailey Hartman, Marissa Inouye, and Sammie Hamilton, the top three finishers from the earlier heats, all made top 8.

Boys’ 1650 Yard Freestyle – Fastest Heat

West Record: 14:37.71, Michael Brinegar (2017)

Meet Record: 14:37.71, Michael Brinegar (2017)

13-14 NAG Record: 15:00.95, Luka Mijatovic (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 14:37.86, Liam Custer (2020)

17-18 NAG Record: 14:34.22, PJ Ransford (2015)

Max Carlson, Las Vegas Swim Club – 14:59.44 Jones Lambert, Lubbock Swim Club – 15:07.75 Thomas Olson, Multnomah Athletic – 15:08.71 Whitaker Steward, Tsunami Swim Team – 15:12.96 Trey Hesser, Gold Medal Swim – 15:15.56 Max Hatcher, Lakeside Aquatic – 15:20.19 Jiarui Xue, Aquajets – 15:22.45 Ellis Crisci, Tsunami Swim Team – 15:24.84

Jiarui Xue from Aquajets Swim Team was an early leader from lane 2, but the trio in lanes 4, 5, and 6 – Max Hatcher from Lakeside, Lubbock Swim Club’s Jones Lambert, and Thomas Olsen from Multnomah Athletic – took over after the 500. They swam together, trading leads, but were off the pace established by Max Carlson this afternoon.

Olsen and Lambert took off at the 1100, leaving Hatcher in their wake.

Lambert put his legs into it and came home to win by over a body length in 15:07.75. He finished in 2nd place overall behind Carlson. Whitaker Steward, Trey Hesser, and Ellis Crisci also made top-8 from the afternoon heats.

Girls’ 200 Yard Backstroke – Finals

West Record: 1:48.32, Bella Sims (2022)

Meet Record: 1:48.32, Bella Sims (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:50.95, Charlotte Crush (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:48.30, Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:47.16, Regan Smith (2019)

Teagan O’Dell, Mission Viejo Nadadores – 1:51.95P Grace Rabb, Aquajets Swim Team – 1:52.13 Maggie Wanezek, Elmbrook Swim Club – 1:54.04 Finley Anderson, Univ of Denver Hilltoppers – 1:55.43 Charlotte Wilson, Univ of Denver Hilltoppers – 1:55.53 Tierney Lenahan, NASA Wildcat Aquatics – 1:55.61 Teia Salvino, Mission Viejo Nadadores – 1:56.40 Madison O’Connell, Crow Canyon Sharks – 1:57.77

Teagan O’Dell won the much-anticipated showdown with Grace Rabb and Maggie Wanezek in the 200 back final, getting out to a fast start and holding her own throughout the race. O’Dell flipped first at the 50 and 100 walls, followed by Rabb and Wanezek.

Rabb closed the gap on the second 50. She had strong underwaters and had the advantage on the turns but O’Dell was giving nothing up.

The pair turned with .09 of each other at the 150 wall, and were dead even at the 175.

O’Dell had a great finish, though, and got her hand to the wall .2 ahead of Rabb for the win.

Finley Anderson from University of Denver Hilltoppers (1:55.43) led the next wave of finishers, edging her teammate Charlotte Wilson (1:55.53) and NASA Wildcats’ Tierney Lenahan (1:55.61) for 4th place.

Boys’ 200 Yard Backstroke – Finals

West Record: 1:40.32, Keaton Jones (2022)

Meet Record: 1:39.62, Daniel Diehl (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:43.15, Michael Andrew (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:40.88, Maximus Williamson (2022)

(2022) 17-18 NAG Record: 1:37.35, Ryan Murphy (2014)

West Record: 46.29, Abbigail Weitzeil (2014)

Meet Record: 46.29, Abbigail Weitzeil (2014)

13-14 NAG Record: 47.67, Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 47.23, Claire Curzan (2020)

17-18 NAG Record: 46.09, Simone Manuel (2015)

West Record: 41.23, Ryan Hoffer (2015)

Meet Record: 41.23, Ryan Hoffer (2015)

13-14 NAG Record: 43.51, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 41.96, Kaii Winkler (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 41.23, Ryan Hoffer (2015)

West Record: 2:06.81, Lydia Jacoby (2022)

Meet Record: 2:06.02, Alex Walsh (2018)

13-14 NAG Record: 2:10.22, Allie Szekely (2012)

15-16 NAG Record: 2:06.45, Alex Walsh (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 2:05.68, Ella Nelson (2020)

West Record: 1:52.92, Zhier Fan (2021)

Meet Record: 1:52.12, Josh Matheny (2019)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.52, Reece Whitley (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:52.37, Reece Whitley (2016)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.38, Josh Matheny (2020)

West Record: 1:51.06, Bella Sims (2022)

Meet Record: 1:51.06, Bella Sims (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:55.29, Tess Howley (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:51.24, Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:50.85, Claire Curzan (2022)

West Record: 1:40.91, Gianluca Urlando (2018)

Meet Record: 1:40.86, Thomas Heilman (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:42.77, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:40.86, Thomas Heilman (2022)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:51.38, 1:40.39, Aiden Hayes (2022)

West Record: 3:13.15, Sandpipers of Nevada (A Sims, K Grimes, M Hodges, C Weinstein) (2022)

Meet Record: 3:13.15, Sandpipers of Nevada (A Sims, K Grimes, M Hodges, C Weinstein) (2022)

West Record: 2:54.75, Lakeside Aquatic Club (M Williamson, R Paulk, M Hatcher, C Lucas) (2022)

Meet Record: 2:54.75, Lakeside Aquatic Club (M Williamson, R Paulk, M Hatcher, C Lucas) (2022)

Final Team Scores