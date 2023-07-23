2023 SwimSwam World Champs Fantasy Draft: Live Scoring Updates

Last week, myself, Ben Dornan, Retta Race, Braden Keith, and Coleman Hodges conducted a 2023 World Championships draft, with all five of us drafting eight swimmers onto our team. Follow along on this article to keep track how many points each of us have scored.
Live Scores (After Day One)
Team
GM
Score
1
Rizzo And The Rat Racers
Coleman
29
2
Los Angeles Flippers
Ben
14
3
Kentucky All-Stars
Retta
12
4
Caeleb Dressel’s Tractor
Yanyan
11
5
Matt and the Temple of Doom
Braden
9
As a reminder, here are the teams, as well as the scoring system for the draft:
Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …