2023 SwimSwam World Champs Fantasy Draft: Live Scoring Updates

July 23rd, 2023 News

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last week, myself, Ben Dornan, Retta Race, Braden Keith, and Coleman Hodges conducted a 2023 World Championships draft, with all five of us drafting eight swimmers onto our team. Follow along on this article to keep track how many points each of us have scored.

Live Scores (After Day One)

Team GM Score
1 Rizzo And The Rat Racers Coleman 29
2 Los Angeles Flippers Ben 14
3 Kentucky All-Stars Retta 12
4 Caeleb Dressel’s Tractor Yanyan 11
5 Matt and the Temple of Doom Braden 9

As a reminder, here are the teams, as well as the scoring system for the draft:

Retta BRADEN BEN YANYAN COLEMAN
North America Summer McIntosh Regan Smith Torri Huske Kate Douglass Katie Ledecky
South America/Central America/Africa Dylan Carter Gui Caribe Lara Van Niekerk Guilherme Costa Tatjana Schoenmaker
Europe Thomas Ceccon Ruta Meilutyte David Popovici Nicolo Martinenghi Leon Marchand
Asia Zhang Yufei Yang Junxuan Li Bingjie Qin Haiyang Siobhan Haughey
Oceania Sam Short Emma McKeon Mollie O’Callaghan Kaylee McKeown Kyle Chalmers
Wild Card Hwang Sunwoo Madi Wilson Nic Fink Ariarne Titmus Carson Foster
Wild Card Tom Dean Lilly King Kylie Masse Hunter Armstrong Alessandro Miressi
Wild Card Tomoru Honda Ryan Murphy Shayna Jack Sarah Sjostrom Gretchen Walsh

Scoring System for the 2023 SwimSwam Fantasy Draft

  • Individual Gold Medal: 6 points
  • Individual Silver Medal: 5 points
  • Individual Bronze Medal: 4 points
  • Relay Gold Medal, Swam in Finals: 4 points
  • Relay Silver Medal, Swam in Finals: 3 points
  • Relay Bronze Medal, Swam in Finals: 2 points
  • Any relay medal, Only Swam in Prelims: 1 point
  • Made an Individual Final, Didn’t Medal: 1 point
  • World Record Bonus: 3 points
  • Relay World Record Bonus: 2 points (finals swimmers only)
  • DQ: -2 points

In addition to the live team scores at the top of this post, you can see an event-by-event breakdown as well as individual swimmer rankings, which we’ll update as the meets occur.

EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN

Men’s 400 Freestyle

Retta Braden Ben Yanyan Coleman
Short: 6 Costa: 1
Total 6 1

Women’s 400 Freestyle

Retta Braden Ben Yanyan Coleman
McIntosh: 1 Li: 1 Titmus: 9 Ledecky: 5
Total 1 1 9 5

Men’s 400 IM

Retta Braden Ben Yanyan Coleman
Marchand: 9
Foster: 5
Total 14

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay

Retta Braden Ben Yanyan Coleman
Zhang: 2 Yang: 2 Huske: 1 Douglass: 3 Walsh: 3
Wilson: 1 O’Callaghan: 6
McKeon:6 Jack: 6
Total 2 9 13 3 3

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay

Retta Braden Ben Yanyan Coleman
Ceccon: 3 Chalmers: 4
Miressi: 3
Total 3 7

Women’s 200 IM

Retta Braden Ben Yanyan Coleman
McKeown: -2
Total -2

SWIMMER RANKINGS

Swimmer Country GM Points
1 Ariarne Titmus Australia Yanyan 9
1 Leon Marchand France Coleman 9
3 Mollie O’Callaghan Australia Ben 6
3 Shayna Jack Australia Ben 6
3 Emma McKeon Australia Braden 6
3 Sam Short Australia Retta 6
7 Katie Ledecky United States Coleman 5
7 Carson Foster United States Coleman 5
9 Kyle Chalmers Australia Coleman 4
10 Alessandro Miressi Italy Coleman 3
10 Kate Douglass United States Yanyan 3
10 Thomas Ceccon Italy Retta 3
10 Gretchen Walsh United States Coleman 3
14 Zhang Yufei China Retta 2
14 Yang Junxuan China Braden 2
16 Gui Costa Brazil Yanyan 1
16 Summer McIntosh Canada Retta 1
16 Li Bingjie China Ben 1
16 Madi Wilson Australia Braden 1
16 Torri Huske United States Ben 1
21 Kaylee McKeown Australia Yanyan -2

