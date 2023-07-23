2023 SwimSwam World Champs Fantasy Draft: Live Scoring Updates

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last week, myself, Ben Dornan, Retta Race, Braden Keith, and Coleman Hodges conducted a 2023 World Championships draft, with all five of us drafting eight swimmers onto our team. Follow along on this article to keep track how many points each of us have scored.

Live Scores (After Day One)

Team GM Score 1 Rizzo And The Rat Racers Coleman 29 2 Los Angeles Flippers Ben 14 3 Kentucky All-Stars Retta 12 4 Caeleb Dressel’s Tractor Yanyan 11 5 Matt and the Temple of Doom Braden 9

As a reminder, here are the teams, as well as the scoring system for the draft:

Scoring System for the 2023 SwimSwam Fantasy Draft

Individual Gold Medal: 6 points

Individual Silver Medal: 5 points

Individual Bronze Medal: 4 points

Relay Gold Medal, Swam in Finals: 4 points

Relay Silver Medal, Swam in Finals: 3 points

Relay Bronze Medal, Swam in Finals: 2 points

Any relay medal, Only Swam in Prelims: 1 point

Made an Individual Final, Didn’t Medal: 1 point

World Record Bonus: 3 points

Relay World Record Bonus: 2 points (finals swimmers only)

DQ: -2 points

In addition to the live team scores at the top of this post, you can see an event-by-event breakdown as well as individual swimmer rankings, which we’ll update as the meets occur.

EVENT-BY-EVENT BREAKDOWN

Men’s 400 Freestyle

Retta Braden Ben Yanyan Coleman Short: 6 Costa: 1 Total 6 1

Women’s 400 Freestyle

Retta Braden Ben Yanyan Coleman McIntosh: 1 Li: 1 Titmus: 9 Ledecky: 5 Total 1 1 9 5

Men’s 400 IM

Retta Braden Ben Yanyan Coleman Marchand: 9 Foster: 5 Total 14

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay

Retta Braden Ben Yanyan Coleman Zhang: 2 Yang: 2 Huske: 1 Douglass: 3 Walsh: 3 Wilson: 1 O’Callaghan: 6 McKeon:6 Jack: 6 Total 2 9 13 3 3

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay

Retta Braden Ben Yanyan Coleman Ceccon: 3 Chalmers: 4 Miressi: 3 Total 3 7

Women’s 200 IM

Retta Braden Ben Yanyan Coleman McKeown: -2 Total -2

SWIMMER RANKINGS