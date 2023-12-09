2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships: Combined East/West Results – West – Day 3

2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships

We’re 3 days into the 2023 Speedo Winter Junior Championships, with the East meet taking place in Columbus, Ohio, and the West in Westmont, Illinois. As we always do, we are combining the results from the two sites to bring you the combined top-8 finishers in each event from each day.

Friday night brought us individual event finals in the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back, followed by a timed-finals session that featured the 200 free relays.

Girls’ 400 Yard Individual Medley

Meet Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 4:06.95, Kayla Han (2022)

15-16 NAG Record: 3:57.02, Katie Grimes (2022)

17-18 NAG Record: 3:56.59, Bella Sims (2022)

Combined top 8:

Leah Hayes (TIDE) – West – 4:03.82 Kayla Han (CSC) – East – 4:06.20 Emily Thompson (GSCY) – East – 4:08.31 Audrey Derivaux (JW) – East – 4:08.51 Sofia Plaza (MAC) – East – 4:09.34 Camden Doane (KING) – West – 4:10.16 Chloe Kim (SCAR) – East – 4:12.58 Avery Klamfoth (MAC) – East – 4:12.63

The West’s Leah Hayes was fastest overall by 2 body lengths, but the East had the depth, providing 6 of the top 8 swims.

Boys’ 400 Yard Individual Medley

Meet Record: 3:38.65, Carson Foster (2019)

13-14 NAG Record: 3:51.46, Thomas Heilman (2022)

(2022) 15-16 NAG Record: 3:39.83, Maximus Williamson (2022)

(2022) 17-18 NAG Record: 3:35.27, Carson Foster (2020)

Combined top 8:

Drew Hitchcock (BAY) – East – 3:42.20 Cooper Lucas (LAC) – West – 3:42.63 Gregg Enoch (CSC) – East – 3:44.80 Landon D’Ariarno (GAAC) – East – 3:45.17 Baylor Stanton (GA) – East – 3:45.39 Thomas Mercer (LAK) – East – 3:46.31 Campbell McKean (BEND) – West – 3:46.55 Noah Cakir (TS) – East – 3:47.12

The IM depth continued in the boys’ meet, with Drew Hitchcock leading the field and the East snagging 6 of the top 8 times.

Girls’ 100 Yard Butterfly

Meet Record: 50.87, Claire Curzan (2019)

13-14 NAG Record: 50.64, Claire Curzan (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 49.51, Claire Curzan (2021)

17-18 NAG Record: 49.24, Claire Curzan (2022)

Combined top 8:

Alex Shackell (CSC) – East – 49.49 **Meet Record** Charlotte Crush (LAK) – East – 50.46 Leah Shackley (BRY) – East – 50.60 Annie Jia (UDAC) – East – 51.09 Annika Parkhe (PAC) – West – 51.59 *West Meet* Caroline Larsen (FOXJ) – West – 52.15 Teagan O’Dell (MVN) – West – 52.16 Kelsey Zhang (PASA) – West – 52.18

Alex Shackell crushed the meet record with 49.49, taking 1.4 seconds off the mark set by Claire Curzan in 2019. The East also had the next three fastest swims. Annika Parkhe broke the West meet mark and was the lone sub-52 in her field.

Boys’ 100 Yard Butterfly

Combined top 8:

Thomas Heilman (CA-Y) – East – 44.80 Lucca Battaglini (ECA) – East – 46.04 Spencer Nicholas (NAC) – East – 46.13 Jacob Johnson (SSC) – East – 46.47 Logan Noguchi (ROSE) – West – 46.54 PJ Foy (GSC) – West – 46.77 August Vetsch (NEP) – West – 46.84 Johnny Crush (LAK) – East – 47.00

Once again, the East swept the top 4 times in the butterfly, with Thomas Heilman destroying all competition in 44.80.

Girls’ 200 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: 1:40.63, Summer McIntosh (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:44.55, Missy Franklin (2010)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:42.03, Katie Ledecky (2013)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:40.31, Missy Franklin (2014)

Combined top 8:

Alex Shackell (CSC) – East – 1:42.72 Lillie Nesty (GSC) – East – 1:43.87 Leah Hayes (TIDE) – West – 1:44.47 Bailey Hartman (CROW) – West – 1:45.22 Rylee Erisman (LAKR) – East – 1:45.28 Lynsey Bowen (CSC) – East – 1:45.68 Ella Cosgrove (SAC) – West – 1:46.03 Kennedi Dobson (EEX) – East – 1:46.22

In the vey next event, Alex Shackell again rose to the top, this time in the 200 free. She was 1.7 seconds faster than Leah Hayes, who won the West meet.

Boys’ 200 Yard Freestyle

Combined top 8:

With no Thomas Heilman in the East meet event, this wasn’t going to be close. Maximus Williamson just pummeled the meet record, and took .63 off his own 17-18 NAG record from Wednesday night, winning the West in 1:31.37.

Girls’ 100 Yard Breaststroke

Meet Record: 57.76, Lydia Jacoby (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 1:00.02, Alexis Wenger (2015)

15-16 NAG Record: 58.19, Alex Walsh (2018)

17-18 NAG Record: 57.29, Lydia Jacoby (2023)

Combined top 8:

McKenzie Siroky (UN) – East – 58.81 Addie Robillard (RAYS) – East – 59.33 Piper Enge (BC) – West – 59.51 Raya Mellott (CROW) – West – 59.53 Molly Sweeney (CSC) – East – 59.66 Caroline Larsen (FOXJ) – West – 1:00.07 Bella Brito (CITI) – West – 1:00.35 Elle Scott (MAC) – East – 1:00.51

McKenzie Siroky was the lone breaststroker under 59 seconds. The East had 2 more under 1:00 and the West had a pair of 59s, as well, with Piper Enge touching out Raya Mellott by .02 for the win.

Boys’ 100 Yard Breaststroke

Meet Record: 52.21, Michael Andrew (2015)

13-14 NAG Record: 53.06, Reece Whitley (2014)

15-16 NAG Record: 51.75, Michael Andrew (2015)

17-18 NAG Record: 51.16, Reece Whitley (2018)

Combined top 8:

Jake Eccleston (FAST) – West – 52.74 Jake Wang (SSC) – East – 52.97 Daniel Li (ROSE) – West – 53.24 Noah Cakir (TS) – East – 53.28 Abram Mueller (BAC) – West – 53.30 Xavier Ruiz (RAC) – East – 53.46 Alexei Avakov (PHX) – East – 53.48 Colin Zhang (RISE) – West – 53.57

Jake Eccleston came from behind to win the West meet in 52.74, which was the fastest time overall. The East meet winner, Jake Wang, was also under 53 seconds with 52.97.

Girls’ 100 Yard Backstroke

Meet Record: 50.53, Bella Sims (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 50.44, Charlotte Crush (2023)

15-16 NAG Record: 49.53, Charlotte Crush (2023)

17-18 NAG Record: 49.46, Claire Curzan (2023)

Combined top 8:

Charlotte Crush (LAK) – East – 50.23 Leah Shackley (BRY) – East – 50.63 Maggie Wanezek (ESC) – West – 51.20 Jillian Crooks (TAC) – East – 51.54 Teagan O’Dell (MVN) – West – 51.84 Grace Rabb (AQJT) – West – 52.09 Charlotte Wilson (TOPS) – West – 52.22 Tierney Lenahan (NASA) – West – 52.82

Charlotte Crush and Leah Shackley both swam sub-51s, giving the East meet the top 2 times. Maggie Wanezek took the West title in 51.20.

Boys’ 100 Yard Backstroke

Meet Record: 45.01, Will Modglin (2022)

13-14 NAG Record: 47.44, Daniel Diehl (2020)

15-16 NAG Record: 45.60, Anthony Grimm (2019)

17-18 NAG Record: 44.63, Ryan Murphy (2014)

Combined top 8:

Johnny Crush (LAK) – East – 45.56 Kyle Peck (RAYS-VA) – East – 46.54 Blake Amlicke (NAC) – East – 46.62 Ben Bricca (SMAC) – West – 46.75 Lucca Battaglini (ECA) – East – 46.93 Marre Gattnar (NBA) – West – 46.95 Baylor Stanton (GA) – East – 47.24 Luke Logue (AQJT) – West – 47.28

The boys’ 100 back was another race where the entire East podium was faster than the West’s. Johnny Crush posted a 45.56 to win; he was .55 off the meet record.

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Meet Record: 1:29.04, Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club (B Semenuk, S Moore, M Parker, K Douglass) 2018

13-14 NAG Record: 1:33.30, TAC Titans (2019)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:30.99, Virginia Gators (2017)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:29.69, Nashville Aquatic Club (2020)

Combined top 8:

Mission Viejo Nadadores ‘A’ (Salvino, Aquino, Stinson, O’Dell) – West – 1:29.37 Carmel Swim Club ‘A’ (Shackell, Doughtery, Sweeney, Han) – East – 1:29.39 Bolles School Sharks ‘A’ (McDade, Lee, Murphy, Higgo) – East – 1:29.95 (tie) Laker Swim ‘A’ (Reese, Reynolds, Larweth, Erisman) & Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ (Crush, McDonald, Kahler, Perkins) – East – 1:30.98 – TAC Titans– East – 1:31.42 Bellevue Club Swim Team ‘A’ (Sunwoo, Watson, Clarke, Enge) – West – 1:31.78 Crow Canyon Sharks ‘A’ (Clark, O’Connell, Suppiger, Hartman) – West – 1:31.88

Mission Viejo topped the field by .02 over the East’s Carmel Swim Club, but the East had the next 5 fastest times.

Boys’ 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Meet Record: 1:19.03 Bolles School Sharks (C Dressel, S Condorelli, E Goossen, J Schooling) 2012

13-14 NAG Record: 1:25.63, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (2013)

15-16 NAG Record: 1:22.10, Rose Bowl Aquatics (2021)

17-18 NAG Record: 1:18.92, Spartan Aquatic Club (2021)

Combined top 8:

Lakeside Aquatic ‘A’ (Williamson, Paulk, Lucas, Hernandez) – West – 1:19.35 Bolles School Sharks ‘A’ (Kravchenko, Tolentino, Lancaster, Meyers-Labenz) – East – 1:19.85 Cavalier Aquatics-Piedmont YMCA ‘A’ (Heilman, King, Browne, Moore) – East – 1:19.88 SwimMAC Carolina ‘A’ – East – 1:20.09 Suburban Seahawks Club ‘A’ – East – 1:20.85 Lakeside Swim Team ‘A’ – East – 1:20.92 FMC Aquatic ‘A’ (Johnson, Mazurek, Bertulis, Hou) – West – 1:21.08 Mason Manta Rays ‘A’ & Bolles School Sharks ‘B’ – East – 1:21.11

Lakeside Aquatic Club missed the meet record by .32 but finished half a body length ahead of the East’s Bolles School Sharks with 1:19.35.