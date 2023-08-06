2023 Para Worlds Day 5: Jessica Long Wins 37th World Title in Women’s 200 IM SM8

2023 PARA SWIMMING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jessica Long won her 37th world title on Saturday in Manchester, England, capturing her fifth straight crown in the women’s 200 IM SM8 with a time of 2:44.66. It was the second gold of the meet for the 31-year-old American and her 54th medal of any color at the Para World Championships.

“This feels so good,” Long said. “I actually almost pulled out of the race because I’m sick, but I’m really proud of myself that I just swam through it. It always feel so good to bring a medal to Team USA. It feels pretty amazing. I think little Jess would be really proud.”

The Americans took home another gold on Day 6 courtesy of Christie Raleigh-Crossley, who triumphed in the women’s 100 backstroke S9 with a time of 1:09.87, beating Spanish defending champion Nuria Marques Soto by just a couple tenths.

The Ukrainians kept their momentum going on the penultimate day of the meet, securing three golds and nine medals overall to take over the top total in the medal table (49), though they still trail Italy in terms of golds (21 vs. 17). Reigning Paralympic and world champion Mykhailo Serbin highlighted their evening with a world record in the men’s 100 backstroke S11. He reached the wall first in 1:06.01, dropping more than half a second off the previous record set by fellow Ukrainian Dmytro Zalevskyi at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

At the end of the session, Australia added another world record in the mixed S14 400 medley relay (4:07.71).

China’s Wang Xinyi also broke a Championships record in the women’s 100 back S11 (1:15.20), China’s Yang Hong set an Asian record in the men’s 100 breast SB6 (1:19.40), Britain’s Maisie Summers-Newton toppled the old European record in the women’s 100 breast SB6 (1:31.34), and Colombia’s Carlos Daniel Serrano Zarate wiped out the Americas record in the men’s 50 free S7 with his runner-up finish in 27.79 behind Ukraine’s Andrii Trusov (27.38).

MEDAL TABLE THROUGH DAY 6

GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL Italy 21 12 10 43 China 17 18 10 45 Ukraine 17 13 19 49 Brazil 14 11 16 41 Great Britain 14 11 9 34 Australia 9 6 13 28 Canada 9 4 4 17 Germany 6 6 4 16 Netherlands 5 7 2 14 United States 5 6 10 21 Spain 4 13 9 26 Israel 3 1 3 7 Hungary 3 1 2 6 France 2 5 4 11 Colombia 2 5 0 7 Poland 2 3 2 7 Azerbaijan 2 1 2 5 South Africa 2 1 1 4 Greece 2 0 0 2 Singapore 2 0 0 2 Japan 1 4 5 10 Mexico 1 4 6 11 New Zealand 1 2 1 4 Ireland 1 1 0 2 Republic of Korea 1 1 0 2 Cyprus 1 0 1 2 Croatia 0 2 0 2 Portugal 0 2 0 2 Uzbekistan 0 2 0 2 Argentina 0 1 5 6 Switzerland 0 1 2 3 Chile 0 1 1 2 Kazakhstan 0 1 0 1 Hong Kong 0 1 0 1 Turkey 0 0 2 2 Czech Republic 0 0 2 1 Austria 0 0 1 1 Denmark 0 0 1 1

ALL DAY 6 MEDALISTS

Women’s 400 Free S13

Gold: Carlotta Gilli (ITA) – 4:31.49

Silver: Olivia Chambers (USA) – 4:37.03

Bronze: Anna Stetsenko (UKR) – 4:39.79

Men’s 400 Free S13

Gold: Alex Portal (FRA) – 4:01.37

Silver: Kyrylo Garashchenko (UKR) – 4:08.50

Bronze: Kylian Portal (FRA) – 4:15.94

Women’s 100 Back S11

Gold: Wang Xinyi (CHN) – 1:15.20 *Championship Record

Silver: Cai Liwen (CHN) – 1:15.52

Bronze: Analuz Pellitero (ARG) – 1:17.63 *Americas record

Men’s 100 Back S11

Gold: Mykhailo Serbin (UKR) – 1:06.01 *World Record

Silver: Marco Meneses (POR) – 1:07.55

Bronze: Rogier Dorsman (NED) – 1:08.49

Women’s 50 Free S7

Gold: Sara Vargas Blanco (COL) – 33.01

Silver: Danielle Dorris (CAN) – 33.99

Bronze: Sabine Weber-Treiber (AUT) – 34.91

Men’s 50 Free S7

Women’s 50 Back S2

Gold: Pin Xiu Yip (SGP) – 1:04.10

Silver: Angela Procida (ITA) – 1:10.86

Bronze: Fabiola Ramirez Martinez (MEX) – 1:12.08

Men’s 50 back S2

Gold: Gabriel Geraldo Dos Santos Araujo (BRA) – 54.08

Silver: Jacek Czech (POL) – 57.44

Bronze: Roman Bondarenko (UKR) – 1:03.55

Men’s 50 back S1

Gold: Kamil Otowski (POL) – 1:07.34

Silver: Iyad Shalabi (ISR) – 1:10.57

Bronze: Francesco Bettella (ITA) – 1:12.87

Women’s 200 IM SM8

Gold: Jessica Long (USA) – 2:44.66

Silver: Zhu Hui (CHN) – 2:48.61

Bronze: Xenia Francesca Palazzo (ITA) – 2:49.94

Men’s 200 IM SM8

Gold: Xu Haijiao (CHN) – 2:22.29

Silver: Diogo Cancela (POR) – 2:22.50

Bronze: Mark Malyar (ISR) – 2:27.31

Women’s 200 Free S5

Gold: Monica Boggioni (ITA) – 2:47.11

Silver: Tanja Scholz (GER) – 2:57.27

Bronze: Agata Koupilova (CZE) – 3:02.83

Men’s 200 Free S5

Gold: Francesco Bocciardo (ITA) – 2:27.79

Silver: Antoni Ponce Bertran (ESP) – 2:32.71

Bronze: Luis Huerta Poza (ESP) – 2:46.24

Women’s 200 Free S3

Gold: Ellie Challis (GBR) – 3:35.20

Silver: Susana Schnarndorf (BRA) – 4:18.18

Bronze: Leanne Smith (USA) – 4:21.95

Men’s 200 Free S3

Gold: Denys Ostapchenko (UKR) – 3:19.43

Silver: Vincenzo Boni (ITA) – 3:37.70

Bronze: Diego Lopez Diaz (MEX) – 3:42.30

Women’s 100 Back S9

Men’s 100 Back S9

Gold: Simone Barlaam (ITA) – 1:00.35

Silver: Ugo Didier (FRA) – 1:00.42

Bronze: Timothy Hodge (AUS) – 1:02.15

Women’s 100 Breast SB6

Gold: Maisie Summers-Newton (GBR) – 1:31.34 *European Record

Silver: Cheuk Yan Ng (HKG) – 1:35.23

Bronze: Evelin Szaraz (HUN) – 1:39.46

Men’s 100 Breast SB6

Gold: Yang Hong (CHN) – 1:19.40 *Asian Record

Silver: Crispin Corzo Nelson (COL) – 1:20.83

Bronze: Yevhenii Bohodaiko (UKR) – 1:20.94

Women’s 100 Free S10

Gold: Aurelie Rivard (CAN) – 59.97

Silver: M Barrera Zapata (COL) – 1:00.98

Bronze: Bianka Pap (HUN) – 1:01.13

Men’s 100 Free S10

Gold: Rowan Crothers (AUS) – 51.02

Silver: Stefano Raimondi (ITA) – 51.81

Bronze: Thomas Gallagher (AUS) – 52.75

Mixed 400 Medley Relay S14

Gold: Australia – 4:07.71 *World Record

Silver: Great Britain – 4:10.47

Bronze: Brazil – 4:16.34

Mixed 400 Free Relay 49 pts