2023 Eagle Swim Summer Camps @ Florida Gulf Coast University

FGCU Head Coach Dave Rollins

Eagle Swim Camps are led by FGCU Head Coach, Dave Rollins. Rollins, has coached multiple Olympians, FINA World Championship Athletes, NCAA All-Americans as well as numerous collegiate conference champions, high school All- Americans and is a 2-time CCSA Conference Coach of the Year. He was an NCAA Champion, 9-time collegiate All-American and a member of the University of Arizona Athletics Hall of Fame.

Rollins will be joined by members of the 10-time, CCSA Conference Champion FGCU Eagle swimming team and coaching staff. Camps will focus on teaching, refining, and reinforcing elite swimming technique. Campers will walk away from camp with a deeper understanding of their strokes as well as their starts, turns, and finishes.