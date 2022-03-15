2022 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The opening night of action from the 2022 NCSA Spring Junior National Championships in Orlando will feature finals in the men’s and women’s 200 back, 50 breast and 100 free, plus the fastest heats for the timed finals of the women’s 1000 free, men’s 1650 free, and 200 medley relays.

Among the highlights of this morning’s session were the 200 back swims from Lilla Bognar (1:54.22) and Josh Zuchowski (1:43.39), who claimed the top seed in the women’s and men’s 200 back, respectively. Read a full recap of the session here.

Women’s 200 Back – Final

Meet Record: 1:49.85, Kylie Stewart, 2014

Top 3:

The entire A-final dropped time from prelims, with several swimmers swimming more than two seconds faster than this morning. That group included Elmbrook’s Maggie Wanezek, who set a new lifetime best by over a second to win in 1:52.36. That time appears to put her in the top 20 all-time in the 15-16 age group.

WILD’s Carly Novelline took 2nd in 1:53.17, just ahead of LIAC’s Tess Howley (1:53.28). Lilla Bognar, who had the fastest time this morning, ended up 4th tonight with a 1:53.29.

Men’s 200 Back – Final

Meet Record: 1:40.05, Jack Conger, 2013

Women’s 1000 Free – Timed Final

Meet Record: 9:31.79, Becca Mann, 2013

Men’s 1650 Free – Timed Final

Meet Record: 14:46.40, PJ Ransford, 2014

Women’s 50 Breast – Final

Meet Record: 27.12, Lucy Thomas, 2021

Men’s 50 Breast – Final

Meet Record: 24.14, Anthony Grimm, 2019

Women’s 100 Free – Final

Meet Record: 47.09, Simone Manuel, 2014

Men’s 100 Free – Final

Meet Record: 43.56, Jack Dolan, 2019

Women’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Final

Meet Record: 1:37.74, Elmbrook Swim Club, 2021

Men’s 200 Medley Relay – Timed Final