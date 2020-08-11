2020 Sette Colli Trophy: Day One Finals Live Recap

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Tuesday, August 11th – Thursday, August 13th

Stadio Olimpico Curva Nord, Rome, Italy

LCM (50m)

Start Lists/Live Results

For the first time in history, the Sette Colli Trophy, which is being held at the Stadio del Nuoto in Rome today, August 11th through Thursday, August 13th, will double as Italy’s National Championships.

Although the visiting foreign talent pool has shrunken from years past, the top domestic athletes are set to compete, including Federica Pellegrini, Gabriele Detti, Simona Quadarella, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Benedetta Pilato and many more.

They’ll still need to fend off non-Italians to the tune of Marco Koch of Germany, Melanie Henique of France and David Verraszto of Hungary and others over the course of the meet. But, considering this is the first competitive event for many swimmers in over 4 months, we may see some super speedy racing from all participants here in Rome.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 25.19 2018

Italian Record – Silvia Di Pietro, 25.78 2014

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Michael Andrew (USA), 24.39 2019

Italian Record – Niccolo Bonacchi, 24.65 2014

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Camille Muffat (FRA), 4:02.64 2013

Italian Record – Federica Pellegrini, 3:59.15 2009

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Gabriele Detti (ITA), 3:44.21 2016

Italian Record – Gabriele Detti, 3:43.23 2019

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:20.72 2018

Italian Record – Martina Carraro, 1:06.36 2019

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Adam Peaty (GBR), 58.61 2018

Italian Record – Nicolo Martingenghi, 58.75 2019

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Holly Barratt, 27.57 2017

Italian Record – Silvia Scalia, 27.89 2019

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Chad Le Clos (RSA), 51.24 2018

Italian Record – Piero Codia, 50.64 2018

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 50 FREE- FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Pernille Blume (DEN), 23.92 2018

Italian Record – Silvia Di Pietro, 24.84 2014

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 50 FREE- FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Ben Proud (GBR), 21.16 2018

Italian Record – Andrea Vergani, 21.37 2018

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE- FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Simona Quadarella (ITA), 15:48.84 2019

Italian Record – Simona Quadarella, 15:40.89 2019