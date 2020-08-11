2020 Sette Colli Trophy: Day One Finals Live Recap

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY
- Tuesday, August 11th – Thursday, August 13th
- Stadio Olimpico Curva Nord, Rome, Italy
- LCM (50m)
For the first time in history, the Sette Colli Trophy, which is being held at the Stadio del Nuoto in Rome today, August 11th through Thursday, August 13th, will double as Italy’s National Championships.
Although the visiting foreign talent pool has shrunken from years past, the top domestic athletes are set to compete, including Federica Pellegrini, Gabriele Detti, Simona Quadarella, Gregorio Paltrinieri, Benedetta Pilato and many more.
They’ll still need to fend off non-Italians to the tune of Marco Koch of Germany, Melanie Henique of France and David Verraszto of Hungary and others over the course of the meet. But, considering this is the first competitive event for many swimmers in over 4 months, we may see some super speedy racing from all participants here in Rome.
WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 25.19 2018
Italian Record – Silvia Di Pietro, 25.78 2014
- GOLD –
- SILVER –
- BRONZE –
MEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Michael Andrew (USA), 24.39 2019
Italian Record – Niccolo Bonacchi, 24.65 2014
- GOLD –
- SILVER –
- BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Camille Muffat (FRA), 4:02.64 2013
Italian Record – Federica Pellegrini, 3:59.15 2009
- GOLD –
- SILVER –
- BRONZE –
MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Gabriele Detti (ITA), 3:44.21 2016
Italian Record – Gabriele Detti, 3:43.23 2019
- GOLD –
- SILVER –
- BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:20.72 2018
Italian Record – Martina Carraro, 1:06.36 2019
- GOLD –
- SILVER –
- BRONZE –
MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Adam Peaty (GBR), 58.61 2018
Italian Record – Nicolo Martingenghi, 58.75 2019
- GOLD –
- SILVER –
- BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Holly Barratt, 27.57 2017
Italian Record – Silvia Scalia, 27.89 2019
- GOLD –
- SILVER –
- BRONZE –
MEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Chad Le Clos (RSA), 51.24 2018
Italian Record – Piero Codia, 50.64 2018
- GOLD –
- SILVER –
- BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 50 FREE- FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Pernille Blume (DEN), 23.92 2018
Italian Record – Silvia Di Pietro, 24.84 2014
- GOLD –
- SILVER –
- BRONZE –
MEN’S 50 FREE- FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Ben Proud (GBR), 21.16 2018
Italian Record – Andrea Vergani, 21.37 2018
- GOLD –
- SILVER –
- BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 1500 FREE- FINAL
Sette Colli Record – Simona Quadarella (ITA), 15:48.84 2019
Italian Record – Simona Quadarella, 15:40.89 2019
- GOLD –
- SILVER –
- BRONZE –
