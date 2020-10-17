2020 ISL Match 1 – King, Murphy and Sjostrom Sweep MVP Awards

2020 International Swimming League – Match 1
- Friday, October 16: 4 PM-6 PM Local Time (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 11 PM-1 AM J+1 Japan)
- Saturday, October 17: 8 PM-10 PM Local Time (2 PM-4 PM U.S. Eastern, 3 AM-5 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Teams: Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current, NY Breakers
- Results Book Match 1 – Days 1 and 2 (PDF)
The first match of the 2020 International Swimming League season is in the books and Cali Condors’ Lilly King was all alone at the top of the MVP standings. King earned 87.5 points over the two-day contest, leading second-place Ryan Murphy of LA Current by 13 points. Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom, the MVP for the 2019 season, trailed King by 21 points.
King has never lost a race in ISL. She won all her individual events and all the medley relays she swam last season. And she kicked off 2020 with individual event wins in the 50 breast, 100 breast, and 200 breast. She also snagged another gold in the women’s 400 medley relay. What put her ahead of the prolific Sjostrom, however, were the skins race and the jackpot points King stole from competitors who did not meet the time differential. In 2020, the team that wins the medley relay gets to choose the stroke for the skins contest. CAC chose breaststroke and they shut out the three other teams with two entrants -King and Molly Hannis- in the final. King won all three rounds of the 50 breast skins, and with tons of jackpot points.
|Lilly King
|Points Scored
|200 Breast
|15
|50 Breast
|19
|Women’s Medley Relay
|4.5
|100 Breast
|24
|50 Breast Skins *
|25
|Total MVP Points
|87.5
In addition to the $20,400 in prize money she earned for her racing, King bagged a $10,000 bonus for her 87.5 MVP points.
Murphy’s results were similar to King’s. He won the 50 back and 100 back, was runner-up in the 200 back, won the medley relay, and won all three rounds of the 50 back skins contest. His performances earned him 74.5 MVP points, corresponding to a $6,000 bonus on top of the $22,000 he took home in race winnings.
|Ryan Murphy
|Points Scored
|200 Back
|7
|50 Back
|24
|Men’s Medley Relay
|4.5
|100 Back
|10
|50 Back Skins *
|29
|Total MVP Points
|74.5
Sjostrom finished third in the MVP standings with 66.5 points and a $4,000 bonus. She also won $15,200 in prize money for her racing. Sjostrom won the 100 fly, 50 free, 100 free, 100 IM, women’s 4×100 free relay, and mixed 4×100 free relay. She was runner-up in the 50 fly and women’s 4×100 medley relay, and she placed 3rd in the 200 free.
|Sarah Sjostrom
|Points Scored
|100 Fly
|9
|Women’s Free Relay
|4.5
|50 Free
|10
|Women’s Medley Relay
|3.5
|100 Free
|10
|100 IM
|12
|200 Free
|6
|50 Fly
|7
|Mixed Free Relay
|4.5
|Total MVP Points
|66.5
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the skins rounds are divided in half.
PRIZE MONEY FORMAT
Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:
Regular Season Matches
|1st place
|2nd place
|3rd place
|4th place
|Individual
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Full Relay
|4800 USD
|3200 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|Skins Round 1
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Skins Round 2
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Skins Round 3
|4800 USD
|1600 USD
MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches
- 1st: 10,000 USD
- 2nd 6,000 USD
- 3rd 4,000 USD
Sarah beat Lily if you ignore the skins. Plus Lily got 24 points for her 100 breast alone due to jackpot. Sarah did 9 events which is amazing really. Don’t get me wrong, they are both amazing. I just hate the jackpots. As someone else said, poor Molly got her points And money “stolen” by her teammate. Seems rough.
Plus Imogen Clark came 4th in the second round of skins, and ends up with less points then the person who came 5th in the first round of skins ? What the ?
Sjostrom was incredible, it’s definitely strange to see her 21 points behind King (who was fantastic !).
Skins…this will be kind of unfair moving forward. Cali has the best women’s team and will probably win the relay, and because breaststroke is their team’s big strength and they will probably choose it, every time Cali is in the meet they will pick breast for women’s skins and King will almost always get a big role. So, because some teams just have better rosters than others and are more likely to win relays, it could be kind of boring and unfair in terms of skins, because teams are always trying to do their best.
Can someone explain the jackpot or can you link the article where it was explained?