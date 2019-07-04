2019 World University Games: Meet Records on Prowl for Opening Finals Session

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

The first finals session of the 2019 World University Games is less than an hour away, and many meet records will be hunted down. Among those records, the men’s 400 free relay will be put on record watch for tonight.

During the prelims session, the American men put up a 3:12.55, 3 seconds faster than the nearest team. Tate Jackson led off the relay in a 48.36, the fastest lead-off time in prelims. Then, American record-holder Dean Farris blasted a 47.08, one of the fastest splits of all-time. Robert Howard continued the momentum with his 47.72, aiding anchor Michael Jensen to cruise to the wall in a 49.39.

Tonight, with 48-capable Zach Apple replacing Jensen, the 2013 Russian-held meet record of 3:10.88 could be in jeopardy.

The 2nd-fastest prelims time came from the Italian men, whose 3:15.90 time was aided by all sub-50 swims. Also contending for a medal will be Team Brazil (3:17.27) and Team Japan (3:17.95).

The lone scratch for the finals session came from Aussie Ashton Brinkworth, who gave up his 50 fly semi-final spot where he finished 14th in prelims. Brinkworth led off the Aussie free relay earlier this morning with the country’s fastest split of 49.60, which aided their 8th place qualifying finish by 0.59s over Belarus.

Also frightening a meet record was 2018 SC World Champion Lisa Bratton in the women’s 200 back. Bratton led the prelims session with a 2:09.09, which is 0.28s off of Stephanie Proud‘s 2009 meet record of 2:08.91. Bratton’s 2018 season best is a 2:08.27, with her personal best of 2:08.20 came from the 2016 US Trials. American teammate Asia Seidt also swam sub-2:10 to qualify second with a 2:09.90.

Bratton’s 200 back prelims-leading time also allowed the USA to hold 7 of the 9 top seeds for tonight’s session.

More Day 1 Semifinals/Finals Top Seeds: