2019 World University Games: Finnerty/Seidt Headline Americans for Day 3 Finals

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING
- July 4th-9th, 2019
- Napoli, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
- Entry Lists & Live Results
- Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet
The 2019 World University Games continues with 4 semi-finals and 5 finals during the Friday afternoon session. So far, two individual Universiade records have been broke, both by Americans. 2-time NCAA champ Ian Finnerty leads the men’s 100 breast with his semi-finals record of 59.51, his first time under the minute mark. South African and #2 seed Michael Houlie will also be in contention for a title. In semi-finals, Houlie won the second semi-final with a 59.64, frightening Finnerty’s minutes-old record.
Later in the session, Asia Seidt headlines the women’s 200 back with her record time of 2:08.81 alongside teammate Lisa Bratton to earn a potential USA 1-2 finish. In 2017, Seidt finished in 4th place overall while Bratton won the 2015 final. Both Americans were the only two swimmers to go down 2:10, with Bratton snagging the #2 spot in a 2:09.29.
The lone scratch of the session was South African Tayla Lovemore, who gave up her #8 spot in the 100 free. Lovemore has chose to focus on the 50 fly final, which is roughly 20 minutes after the 100 free semi-finals. The 24-year-old is seeded 4th in the final with a 26.60. The rest of the top 4 are all separated by less than a tenth of a second: Korean Yerin Park (26.57), Japanese Ai Soma (26.55), and top seed Korean Soeun Jeong (26.50).
More Day 3 Semifinals/Finals Top Seeds:
- Men’s 50 Fly Final: William Yang (AUS), 23.39
- Women’s 100 Free: Lisa Hopink (GER), 55.07
- Men’s 100 Back Final: Justin Ress (USA), 53.47
- Women’s 100 Breast: Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 1:07.12
- Men’s 200 IM: Joe Litchfield (GBR), 2:00.53
- Men’s 200 Free: Aleksandr Fedorov (RUS), 1:48.70
The Finnerty-Houlie last 10 meters of tie-up is going to be epic. It would be great if Finnerty broke through to 59 very low or (longshot) 58 high.
59.0 would be awesome
USA with a 51.8/58.5/49.0/47.0 potential on the medley wouldn’t be fair