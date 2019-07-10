2019 World University Games: Day 8 Prelims Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-10th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Entry Lists & Live Results

Note: Due to time zone differences, prelims for this meet are in the middle of the night for most of the SwimSwam staff, and our European-based staff is occupied with the European Junior Championships. We’ll recap the preliminary sessions once our writers are up in the morning, so keep an eye out for event recaps to be added here. In the meantime, readers who are awake can feel free to leave comments about the action. Just keep in mind that some comments may get stuck in moderation throughout the night.

The final morning of the 2019 World University Games will feature only four events. US swimmers hold the top seed in the two individual events, the women’s 400 free (Kaersten Meitz) and the men’s 400 IM (Sean Grieshop). Both medley relays will also be contested today, and the USA will gunning for relay sweeps, but figure to face some stiff competition, especially on the men’s side.

Women’s 400 Freestyle – Prelims

Men’s 400 IM – Prelims

Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Prelims

Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Prelims