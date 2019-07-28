Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 6 Results

19 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Pick big, win Speedo USA swag.

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel handled his big triple on Saturday at the 2019 World Championships masterfully. He started with a World Record in the 100 fly (49.66), continued on to win gold in the 50 free (21.04 – Meet Record), and finished his day with a 47.34 to lead off the American winning mixed 400 free relay. That’s 2 World Records, 1 American Record, 3 Championship Records, and 3 gold medals in under 2 hours.

And while he was favored to win gold in all 3 races, the 100 fly was the only race where he was the big favorite. The pick ’em entries decreased his odds as the session went on, but he went on 3-for-3.

The other big favorite on the day was Katie Ledecky in the women’s 800 free, where she won a 4th-straight title, joining Katinka Hosszu (200 IM) as the only women in history to do so in any event at a long course World Championships.

She was, at least, the big favorite before the meet started, with a massive margin on the rest of the field. That status may have waned mid-meet, when Ledecky skipped all of the 200 free and the final of the 1500 free as a result of an illness, and with the rise of teenagers Simona Quadarella and Ariarne Titmus, but ultimately a magnificent final 50 was enough for Ledecky to win, even if she wasn’t at her best.

Percentages picked correctly, by champion:

  1. Women’s 800 free – Katie Ledecky, USA – 96.83%
  2. Men’s 100 fly – Caeleb Dressel, USA – 96.44%
  3. Women’s 100 fly – Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 95.05%
  4. Men’s 50 free – Caeleb Dressel, USA –  59.80%
  5. Mixed 400 free relay – USA – 52.48%
  6. Women’s 200 back – Regan Smith, USA – 20.79%

Gabriel Guerra won the day (and is prize eligible), with a whopping 71 points – the highest single-day score of the meet so far. The day leaves just 1 point separating the top 2 in the standings, Big Pamp and Trust the Math at the top, but with 8 finals on Sunday, and up to 152 points to be scored, this one is still wide open.

Day 7 ONLY Standings:

Screen Name Day 1 points Day 2 points Day 3 points Day 4 points Day 5 points Day 6 points Day 7 points TOTAL POINTS
Gabriel Guerra 46 31 40 34 43 21 71 286
HarrisonA 34 41 47 33 37 25 70 287
iLikePsych 39 21 38 37 34 37 69 275
Franda 52 36 36 37 31 26 68 286
SeanSwim 51 33 42 33 32 17 68 276
TutsCury 51 27 40 34 30 25 67 274
Ol’ Gator 42 25 42 30 23 24 66 252
BanZai 42 33 37 30 28 38 66 274
Chad Le Clos Dad 44 20 30 36 30 17 66 243
TheDonDome 43 20 31 41 34 29 66 264
njones 42 28 34 34 24 23 66 251
Susan W 32 31 30 31 28 31 65 248
PapiHector 40 30 29 34 34 15 65 247
mcroguey 53 27 35 37 29 30 65 276
Gibbo 50 33 35 24 36 34 65 277
christoph96 44 32 21 22 28 30 64 241
WickederFawn 38 25 29 34 25 26 64 241
SwimCoachSean 46 34 35 30 43 24 64 276
Student Doctor 48 32 43 32 28 31 64 278
run-dmc 48 27 28 40 26 27 64 260
sal 50 31 32 37 20 26 64 260
GreenHarvey 43 29 46 34 25 50 64 291
AllVol 50 29 16 36 37 33 64 265
JHS 44 34 30 30 37 26 63 264
Zackfell35 47 24 29 38 42 17 63 260
Leo 42 32 30 32 35 34 63 268
Inside Smoke 43 25 29 28 27 26 63 241
CTJumbo 48 30 36 32 40 25 63 274
Kylemow 36 32 27 31 28 19 63 236
Jiggs 21 30 34 28 43 16 63 235
SwimStalker 46 24 44 40 29 37 63 283
gotarheels 41 28 35 28 24 30 63 249
EM18 41 36 44 35 37 27 62 282
SL 54 29 38 46 30 30 62 289
Good but not Great 45 27 38 26 36 30 62 264
Collin💀 32 34 30 30 21 35 62 244
COOL 38 36 30 27 33 31 62 257
Spotted Zebra 45 22 37 28 37 32 62 263
pianoback 51 27 36 39 35 28 62 278
tm71 34 27 33 34 36 41 62 267
The_Turmanator 46 31 38 40 30 23 62 270
RobE Wan 30 43 42 26 29 19 61 250
Mr Piano 27 23 31 28 37 30 61 237
N80M80 41 38 34 31 26 22 61 253
swimirelandmemes 50 31 44 25 27 29 61 267
Sun Yang’s Hammer 38 24 32 23 32 14 61 224
houdini21 32 36 30 35 35 17 61 246
snarksnrek 43 33 36 26 37 17 61 253
Davide03 29 38 36 38 28 31 61 261
Gio 46 19 35 29 36 45 61 271
Answer Key 49 31 46 32 35 39 61 293
Kwazii 46 22 34 29 30 26 61 248
rmckiernan9 37 33 30 19 41 27 61 248
Big Pamp 39 30 46 39 48 36 61 299
Couloir 47 24 34 34 34 21 60 254
clamastra 43 33 22 38 38 26 60 260
swimmermama 45 34 43 37 29 19 60 267
DresselApologist 49 31 43 22 40 34 60 279
mahicake 44 32 40 25 37 28 60 266
Ferb 39 25 31 37 24 14 60 230
Benlyn24 49 30 45 35 25 37 60 281
Ktlegit 40 32 23 36 32 41 60 264
Ntinos swimmer 53 25 46 35 28 39 60 286
DesertChaplain 50 29 31 27 27 17 60 241
Retired Jet 43 40 46 38 36 28 60 291
tedmunds22 41 25 26 25 16 27 59 219
Maplemamba 48 28 38 36 32 29 59 270
Dantheman 53 34 42 37 30 21 59 276
Nswim 24 36 27 20 27 14 59 207
Dawgsjock 42 40 36 31 39 23 59 270
Fean 48 23 37 30 40 27 59 264
5 More Meters 47 33 35 31 24 22 59 251
THEO 42 27 43 33 37 26 59 267
MIKYswim 33 37 25 27 23 16 59 220
kstrach 43 26 34 32 37 30 59 261
Kmaas3 46 31 45 33 35 28 59 277
SonnySwim 52 28 36 31 28 10 59 244
Deanage Dream 38 32 23 31 26 28 59 237
Coach Rich 50 27 35 28 30 30 58 258
Jack Luna 41 32 29 32 46 18 58 256
Elwick 49 37 43 39 12 39 58 277
Bevo_14 27 28 35 25 30 25 58 228
Togger 41 30 39 30 20 35 58 253
IMgonnawin 31 25 46 37 48 30 58 275
BJCswimming 47 30 37 31 50 17 58 270
Joespiffy 27 29 29 37 31 22 58 233
No 45 28 40 35 41 33 58 280
Miro 44 24 43 39 33 46 58 287
RonanMcc 42 22 38 38 45 33 58 276
bladam 44 33 37 35 58 22 58 287
jambalaya 45 27 38 28 25 39 58 260
1001pools 27 35 19 41 30 15 57 224
gunter 44 31 35 40 38 32 57 277
P8N 47 28 34 36 36 18 57 256
Shopkins1999 44 29 34 43 38 23 57 268
Papa 50 29 25 30 37 22 57 250
MK 20 35 21 28 31 24 57 216
EMH16 49 35 47 34 30 14 57 266
Backstrokebro 43 30 43 36 31 23 57 263
Chipi 38 32 32 28 28 19 57 234
Neptunian Merman 34 22 29 34 27 34 57 237
Mike the best 56 35 45 41 33 21 57 288
Olé baby 37 24 33 32 31 25 57 239
orangedude13 44 31 28 38 38 15 57 251
Verram 33 26 41 22 26 20 57 225
cesalaur 46 25 35 44 47 36 57 290
MikuMeku 46 24 43 28 29 33 57 260
RelaxSwim 46 35 36 29 35 22 57 260
JM90 37 30 30 33 31 15 57 233
Goldfish 17 36 20 33 32 21 57 216
Trust the math 46 34 45 41 33 42 57 298
NAZ92 42 25 34 50 47 20 57 275
Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service 43 34 25 25 33 22 57 239
Emcakes 44 25 41 30 39 36 57 272
Area51 46 28 38 31 31 23 56 253
Beau 35 30 37 30 44 28 56 260
Pandacatswim 43 49 27 31 35 9 56 250
Tupperware 31 21 23 35 33 23 56 222
cphilly 44 25 33 21 40 49 56 268
srosenb 34 37 34 28 35 28 56 252
Invux 43 28 30 33 37 14 56 241
BeasNeez 41 30 23 30 20 16 56 216
NC Swim Fan 34 35 44 33 42 24 56 268
West 32 25 35 32 35 39 56 254
bobbyhurley 41 24 29 37 24 35 56 246
LanBlom 31 24 41 34 53 44 56 283
Airwalk26 25 24 33 29 28 25 56 220
Nlac-Matt 41 29 27 19 38 15 56 225
Badeend 47 31 29 29 28 33 56 253
ocs4 41 25 43 38 35 42 56 280
sloth 41 23 42 43 34 29 56 268
Mikep1534 32 36 35 29 38 17 56 243
000DAN 48 29 36 36 31 40 56 276
Sportinindc 35 34 28 33 34 23 56 243
Jonnyfromcalifornia 40 31 36 23 38 34 56 258
Wumbology 33 28 34 27 28 29 56 235
Reud 42 28 33 29 29 16 55 232
SwimSwamJames 42 26 46 36 35 37 55 277
lgoldstein1 44 25 41 27 32 26 55 250
DragonSwim 44 23 40 20 29 23 55 234
!!!Kirillich!!! 47 35 25 39 29 36 55 266
MTK 46 31 40 28 31 38 55 269
ashao 46 31 35 34 22 23 55 246
woleai 38 21 40 49 33 27 55 263
Nance 18 28 24 24 35 17 55 201
theofficialpec 37 29 36 47 29 20 55 253
cjones0912 40 30 24 24 32 29 55 234
Conor 43 33 31 27 28 19 55 236
RJA 37 28 35 29 43 11 55 238
IM/Br/Fly 45 22 38 36 31 24 55 251
yayeet 40 34 36 25 32 18 55 240
VictorSerra 41 29 34 29 35 36 54 258
andrea.zam 38 39 39 38 26 28 54 262
LV Swim 16 19 37 28 31 33 54 218
takekoins 38 22 16 47 37 25 54 239
KarstenOLY 50 34 38 35 42 17 54 270
Erik Small 38 29 35 33 46 28 54 263
Gen D 46 26 44 33 24 33 54 260
El Prat 91 43 23 27 33 21 25 54 226
kingjoe 47 31 32 29 35 27 54 255
turkey23 46 25 43 37 40 28 54 273
Jabroni Peperoni 57 29 42 41 38 28 54 289
MrBreastroke 22 20 29 28 35 12 54 200
JacKemp 50 34 36 34 23 19 54 250
Definitely Not Sun Yang 52 30 43 29 27 32 54 267
ComerfordFan 31 32 33 30 41 16 54 237
Ph00sh 36 25 34 22 33 21 54 225
monsterbasher 39 29 36 29 30 38 54 255
Daddy 49 25 49 39 35 43 54 294
camelboar 41 31 33 27 28 42 53 255
Wyllz 43 30 31 27 40 14 53 238
JRLswim 40 21 42 39 25 11 53 231
Outside Smoke 51 35 47 41 35 19 53 281
Swimkap 40 29 34 32 43 47 53 278
Andrew5466 42 26 36 25 29 23 53 234
est0202 50 32 21 33 21 14 53 224
COACHDLING 36 23 30 38 19 18 53 217
Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army 43 29 31 40 32 28 53 256
busdt 38 29 39 27 27 23 53 236
jgswain88 33 36 33 35 28 31 53 249
Fayth.doc 43 29 31 21 13 22 53 212
rememberyourusername 53 23 24 39 37 28 53 257
Tyrannosaurus Tex 43 23 43 40 30 25 53 257
BatistaBomb 39 30 29 24 19 30 53 224
pilkka777 47 31 38 35 37 38 53 279
SnakeEyes 34 28 39 35 31 19 53 239
Attacking Wave 49 34 45 34 27 35 53 277
Holland Hawkeye 32 26 25 35 23 20 53 214
Nfred38 34 27 30 36 27 26 52 232
aceiknow 38 34 39 40 31 20 52 254
thebadowl 38 27 25 28 18 15 52 203
OldSwimmer1650 36 36 28 28 41 10 52 231
Jack 34 41 31 32 30 23 52 243
Dimitry Lancer 43 35 35 31 18 34 52 248
allezlesbleu(e)s 35 31 23 40 32 16 52 229
swimjim 43 21 31 25 22 25 52 219
nsamra213 36 26 29 27 37 17 52 224
dubjayswammer 27 23 23 33 31 20 52 209
Lane 8 45 23 38 34 34 35 52 261
jiyuuhompou 48 35 35 35 24 42 52 271
. 31 15 31 48 25 34 52 236
Mattia 26 24 34 31 24 40 52 231
TheSwimsuitGuy 50 28 39 35 37 33 52 274
AFlyer 45 37 35 45 50 17 52 281
Amunnn 52 25 46 44 30 23 52 272
Jjohnny18 30 32 37 16 42 17 52 226
Socaladvracer 36 29 34 29 31 23 52 234
jesseajm 42 31 44 30 31 29 52 259
COVFEFE 48 23 27 24 45 18 51 236
SWIMSWAMMER69 33 33 44 36 38 34 51 269
rossini 45 28 38 34 34 16 51 246
SeaMonster 46 28 39 28 31 26 51 249
Crsmama 42 31 28 21 27 11 51 211
Marc j 39 27 40 32 35 37 51 261
Ozarkredbud 49 24 28 27 33 23 51 235
JoeShmo 42 26 39 32 35 32 51 257
Captain Ahab 44 29 40 40 36 43 51 283
Splash 28 30 34 44 28 19 51 234
Fjordstudios 41 36 47 37 41 33 51 286
+1s 48 27 38 33 33 40 51 270
50free 32 28 33 34 40 23 51 241
OU-Anders 42 24 28 26 35 17 51 223
MeetMobileMasterBass 45 25 32 35 37 21 51 246
Charge 42 22 35 31 40 19 51 240
GF 20 30 23 27 21 26 51 198
Lynchy 56 30 39 29 26 23 51 254
Dancing butterfly🥀 36 19 34 39 20 32 51 231
swimwild13 49 33 34 38 26 27 51 258
cs072019 45 35 42 34 30 20 51 257
Champ1802 48 22 38 37 20 33 51 249
Yun Sang 40 31 39 22 24 26 50 232
Daden 33 27 28 31 10 44 50 223
Alwaysgoingup 30 38 34 35 34 26 50 247
The Real Sam 43 28 30 35 31 27 50 244
Sun Yang’s Hammer 41 36 50 39 27 37 50 280
Urlando Magic 50 24 40 33 38 19 50 254
Bob1235 51 32 45 29 39 30 50 276
Fishballssss 49 35 24 25 40 16 50 239
CaribbeanSwimmer 49 36 39 32 38 22 50 266
JonasVo 47 27 43 30 31 27 50 255
YouKnow 22 30 42 31 16 26 50 217
Usausausa 45 23 31 20 44 25 50 238
NEILALIEN 39 25 40 39 22 40 50 255
HOYA13 39 31 31 34 33 19 50 237
Nacho 35 23 28 31 24 39 50 230
ForestMan 31 27 49 38 38 35 50 268
Schafs 46 23 47 37 31 17 50 251
Swimfan05 43 26 38 40 35 38 50 270
Ask me about 100% 60 32 41 22 27 24 50 256
Porterico 46 27 31 32 44 15 50 245
Tonto 41 29 37 28 37 23 50 245
Jjjaammmeess 41 24 38 37 23 25 49 237
Muddy Canary 44 25 34 21 26 17 49 216
[email protected] 40 31 33 39 29 36 49 257
YeahYeah 41 34 37 41 26 18 49 246
CraigH 28 36 31 29 40 26 49 239
Niall Taylor 49 34 42 30 48 26 49 278
Paul Baxter 53 28 46 29 34 37 49 276
CantSwim 40 29 44 33 32 34 49 261
Mas 45 24 43 31 31 38 49 261
VonAlek 35 31 26 28 39 30 49 238
Thebestmel 43 28 44 38 43 28 49 273
Elisabiri 24 34 25 40 18 22 49 212
nickim317 39 33 36 27 39 12 49 235
Ian Hale 45 22 32 59 19 34 49 260
SAus 44 36 38 29 32 12 49 240
WV Swammer 35 29 34 31 33 27 49 238
DRUKSTOP 46 37 34 29 32 32 49 259
Morphyism 35 31 32 36 34 16 48 232
Swim or Die 39 41 32 27 24 12 48 223
The Village People 43 24 24 28 48 20 48 235
PianoMan 49 29 36 36 31 19 48 248
@Devils_Alpha 51 34 30 19 35 22 48 239
CALVINO 43 32 34 31 38 20 48 246
Blue 20 25 36 29 15 20 48 193
Ppjwlsh99 49 27 46 44 32 25 48 271
Flying Eagle 48 32 43 26 30 25 48 252
Rocket92 46 29 38 32 23 16 48 232
lucmak2024 35 37 34 35 26 30 48 245
ThomoSwims 44 21 30 36 33 31 48 243
brice8904 38 37 34 37 27 17 48 238
Bogus 47 28 39 32 36 26 48 256
YungPete 33 24 38 24 29 25 48 221
Terminator 47 26 44 37 36 24 48 262
360 Sports 28 27 39 28 29 27 48 226
Marley09 52 35 45 49 30 31 48 290
Northh 53 30 36 39 19 26 48 251
Smithfam6 23 40 27 26 28 18 48 210
baileyryansmith 45 27 37 42 34 21 47 253
CR 45 31 36 35 36 26 47 256
Arya Stark 44 28 32 38 29 37 47 255
La Cisale di Swimswam 39 22 30 37 27 28 47 230
ooo 37 28 41 20 25 34 47 232
Kitshicker 40 27 36 39 34 31 47 254
LAUREN NEIDIGH 35 29 30 38 33 30 47 242
Coach_Sw1mmy 41 26 38 43 32 28 47 255
jaywins 32 28 26 25 21 29 47 208
zalan912 25 27 31 31 17 46 47 224
CSP 29 16 34 27 31 33 47 217
swammer 37 20 34 35 33 11 47 217
DoUEvenLift 45 29 55 29 26 27 47 258
Daf 36 27 45 34 25 39 47 253
MT Wally 36 33 28 34 38 26 46 241
Edwardsdlmto 44 26 31 28 30 25 46 230
Giulia 53 29 40 44 37 32 46 281
Steve Lundquist 47 21 48 32 26 37 46 257
Lou95 43 39 20 17 29 15 46 209
Billybooooooob 42 36 41 28 31 25 46 249
Natelzr 21 22 37 35 33 19 46 213
Blastoff 43 23 30 23 35 20 46 220
wht822 40 28 39 31 28 36 46 248
Tangerine Speedo 29 31 23 30 22 29 46 210
Polo 42 31 50 43 32 34 46 278
Joetibbetts 43 25 34 30 20 22 46 220
MIKE_IN_DALLAS 23 38 38 24 30 27 46 226
SHUstork 48 37 44 37 25 36 46 273
leonardposa97 25 28 32 41 26 24 46 222
Lukas 42 39 36 24 38 19 46 244
Patlovesswimming 35 25 49 28 23 32 46 238
illons 24 29 39 39 19 47 46 243
KzooHowy 50 31 31 26 36 21 46 241
KMAASTV 32 34 24 33 22 26 46 217
SHUISR 46 25 44 50 31 27 46 269
DMacNCheez 43 33 43 40 35 26 46 266
Homie 48 27 43 34 51 27 46 276
dunc1952 36 30 41 35 35 17 46 240
Swimnerdguy 46 28 38 20 45 16 45 238
Steph00 33 30 29 29 36 16 45 218
MaxN96 37 27 39 30 26 27 45 231
hurricanetht 20 34 46 33 22 25 45 225
lkc5 43 35 37 33 25 13 45 231
jzwierzy 31 26 36 18 31 20 45 207
Wondertwin 39 42 26 30 34 30 45 246
Wendy 14 25 27 33 48 21 45 213
Sam 46 23 40 49 26 28 45 257
Isaac 54 26 39 34 43 23 45 264
Tomato 43 29 37 32 38 26 45 250
Patrick H 41 32 28 26 19 17 45 208
swimfastlittlefishies 43 27 34 28 36 16 45 229
CoachMac 38 42 44 36 10 14 45 229
DREWBREWSBEER 24 42 17 33 24 14 45 199
Emilio53 31 23 38 24 15 35 45 211
Milan 47 31 35 33 11 25 45 227
Carlos Torres 39 29 30 35 21 19 45 218
Jordaninak 23 34 28 26 17 22 45 195
Paddy 41 34 33 49 21 20 45 243
skip77 34 24 37 21 20 27 45 208
Salvo 38 22 20 36 34 27 45 222
INEEDRICE 30 34 27 30 15 15 44 195
R-Dub 43 31 38 32 44 19 44 251
HawkHawk 48 36 33 35 27 38 44 261
Olaf Podertin 49 32 44 40 41 39 44 289
Dan G 42 31 31 38 26 21 44 233
nbook 49 29 42 35 32 39 44 270
Swimdaver 42 22 36 35 43 20 44 242
dam94 48 31 54 22 25 31 44 255
EpicDucky 30 27 27 36 36 29 44 229
Lane11 49 31 40 28 34 28 44 254
CarterPyle 48 30 26 22 35 14 44 219
Caleb.1650 30 33 39 15 27 21 44 209
harry7 56 30 34 35 20 20 44 239
sharkmustswim1965 42 35 36 20 41 19 44 237
Lokermotion 38 30 48 30 27 35 44 252
Fuzzy Luscious 36 30 35 26 29 12 43 211
Swimnerd 53 29 26 30 47 21 43 249
🍆🍆 36 28 26 32 29 35 43 229
Abogala 47 24 46 48 36 25 43 269
JaySawk 44 33 40 40 31 28 43 259
Fleedle 37 24 36 38 27 26 43 231
PatrickDaly1 32 30 35 24 46 31 43 241
MisterDWY 39 38 35 32 40 15 43 242
Vìđarr 27 28 36 25 28 39 43 226
TSwimming12 39 35 22 23 30 25 43 217
Don’tGetDFL 35 33 22 34 27 15 43 209
RP3 47 38 29 27 33 26 43 243
John26 46 27 43 32 27 27 43 245
Mac L 40 34 42 30 29 28 43 246
Dave Pitt 48 29 20 21 30 39 43 230
Why2flyexist 53 24 47 44 34 32 43 277
Lhatunen 37 37 25 36 43 33 43 254
H2oSwimTeam 32 30 26 34 14 31 43 210
Dkdkdkdk 40 26 47 39 28 40 43 263
Germinator 47 26 47 40 44 39 43 286
Swimbasemom3 41 31 31 33 33 24 43 236
BairnOwl 48 21 41 50 32 42 43 277
WIBuckyBadger 24 38 29 25 33 20 42 211
msch22 31 27 40 26 21 11 42 198
GB Masters Swimmer 44 31 29 20 30 13 42 209
Droid 24 31 15 29 32 11 42 184
Zach_bezella 41 25 46 39 30 38 42 261
Matt0605 46 32 29 26 25 33 42 233
Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier 35 30 34 36 45 16 42 238
Swoppa 48 32 35 34 41 17 42 249
Yabo 41 24 33 35 27 31 42 233
CharlotteHornetsWontPay 45 23 37 34 34 37 42 252
Marco P Italy 14 22 16 31 11 32 42 168
tarlo 46 29 45 52 16 23 42 253
Spike79 35 33 30 44 32 33 42 249
SpeedyMcAwesome 33 31 17 46 18 14 42 201
swimcrzy 32 29 26 35 20 30 41 213
straya555 50 21 45 49 32 34 41 272
Jmah888 34 34 33 36 25 35 41 238
Dubrowski 37 32 30 19 37 19 41 215
EOliver 38 30 37 20 29 26 41 221
Diego2002 46 32 17 17 42 24 41 219
KiyoKats 46 17 38 31 38 25 41 236
Ajansz 36 31 29 47 29 21 41 234
swimswamswum24 43 30 36 40 34 35 41 259
blueabyss1117 34 24 50 44 15 26 41 234
Moo-Moo-of-Mae 51 33 44 40 31 16 41 256
distance_swimm 31 27 28 35 22 22 40 205
Watties 2 0 1 4 40 25 21 19 30 27 40 202
Ous is King 62 23 40 35 38 16 40 254
FlyMarthaFly 17 39 31 17 22 29 40 195
Crumblingtemple 31 18 29 42 36 16 40 212
Respect Cecil 27 33 38 25 26 25 40 214
Hanser Fan 27 21 34 26 36 39 40 223
Emily 31 32 22 26 34 33 40 218
Sun’s Syringe 50 40 44 30 33 28 40 265
Julia R 46 27 33 38 24 22 40 230
Marie 46 27 35 47 33 17 40 245
VGM 37 21 40 35 48 29 40 250
Claudiuscia 25 27 34 48 17 32 40 223
The AllStar 50 26 26 55 31 37 40 265
[email protected] 46 26 32 50 37 19 40 250
adrianch218 51 31 31 27 32 24 39 235
Voyges 20 33 26 22 39 20 39 199
Pea-tear Griffin 42 29 31 37 24 27 39 229
Poppin Ov 41 17 25 34 22 30 39 208
Lsp 20 33 34 23 14 22 39 185
Kaiz43 43 36 39 31 33 13 39 234
HAITISWIM 43 33 26 28 30 41 39 240
MARKTIELLO 39 30 20 21 29 26 39 204
Chaitha D. 47 25 35 26 32 33 39 237
Samesame 45 25 23 54 30 22 39 238
Mau 32 25 38 41 18 34 39 227
CAIONFL 32 33 34 17 17 23 39 195
Lemon 26 25 38 38 30 22 39 218
AnonymousPapaya 50 28 33 26 43 30 39 249
Shewy 30 23 35 37 25 27 38 215
Tomahawked 41 26 35 25 22 40 38 227
AustinPoolBoy 40 15 30 22 33 27 38 205
Stinkypete 30 27 19 27 23 21 38 185
Juhiiz 48 27 36 37 32 39 38 257
Oscarfish 34 28 28 30 25 23 38 206
Lambe 26 22 24 38 33 33 38 214
jumbo737 37 28 30 38 27 23 37 220
JoanC 44 30 32 41 41 25 37 250
FlyinHawaiian 43 29 22 24 22 10 37 187
Jswa7 33 26 40 33 26 23 37 218
DBSwims 52 32 37 29 41 36 37 264
FlipTurnAround 47 33 30 22 13 17 37 199
Nick Lapointe 41 36 40 22 24 16 37 216
Your mom 31 19 28 21 25 14 37 175
Coach Doug_ YSC 41 30 25 18 35 22 36 207
TIbreakdown 44 34 40 30 44 23 36 251
Billkeyaz 42 28 31 42 22 19 36 220
CCRasnake 28 36 32 27 34 24 36 217
SofiaLucia 24 28 17 37 10 31 36 183
MegaVaughn13 29 31 40 25 22 25 36 208
ORRDU1 38 26 26 37 27 26 36 216
LillyQueen 32 31 28 27 27 14 36 195
[King Crimson] 31 34 33 37 26 29 35 225
Jackw 38 28 44 42 31 20 35 238
DS99 37 32 32 42 31 21 35 230
Ryan Wheeler 43 28 27 51 41 37 35 262
GuiRego 45 21 26 29 20 27 34 202
LTyke 31 36 25 29 43 27 34 225
TomSwim 27 25 23 32 26 31 34 198
ElleTB 34 23 29 45 33 24 34 222
Canadaman11 43 28 26 35 25 29 34 220
Terrible 36 28 38 27 33 37 34 233
RG59 44 34 49 37 26 37 34 261
Delz 16 30 25 30 23 21 34 179
Swish1 39 16 36 36 31 24 34 216
Hugo Servin 32 26 37 34 12 37 33 211
Old Rocket Swimmer 47 29 44 30 27 27 33 237
Rj0789 30 43 27 28 27 19 33 207
ced4003 41 21 38 36 29 40 33 238
Jstephz 35 26 33 32 21 26 33 206
T Slizzy 31 24 19 33 31 26 32 196
Kwc95 45 26 32 49 27 41 32 252
Eouai 42 21 33 34 27 21 32 210
SWIMIIWIN 29 33 41 22 32 23 31 211
SwimacIndy 23 29 29 18 26 16 31 172
Brady Michaels 38 30 39 32 35 34 31 239
Swimmer1984 21 21 22 28 23 42 31 188
Waterworks 28 20 31 36 43 21 30 209
muiravery 16 14 13 9 11 9 28 100
Ferdinando 20 25 17 37 12 26 26 163
ADL 13 20 5 15 10 16 24 103
Rossboss6 14 9 1 12 18 2 21 77
Enrique 25 20 12 22 14 20 15 128
hu777 7 10 5 25 14 13 11 85
Jesy4swim 42 26 50 25 27 31 8 209
kennedy 35 25 40 32 21 7 2 162
Swimfan05 43 30 47 26 23 0 0 169
Spader 14 15 6 0 0 0 0 35
Mikey 41 24 39 31 27 0 0 162
Mashy 10 13 4 0 0 0 0 27
Camilla 10 11 4 0 0 0 0 25
Njones 9 19 4 0 0 0 0 32
frank 40 29 29 33 21 0 0 152
Joseph 13 12 9 0 0 0 0 34
JumboRuss 25 19 11 27 26 8 0 116

Overall Standings After Day 7:

Screen Name Day 1 points Day 2 points Day 3 points Day 4 points Day 5 points Day 6 points Day 7 points TOTAL POINTS
Big Pamp 39 30 46 39 48 36 61 299
Trust the math 46 34 45 41 33 42 57 298
Daddy 49 25 49 39 35 43 54 294
Answer Key 49 31 46 32 35 39 61 293
GreenHarvey 43 29 46 34 25 50 64 291
Retired Jet 43 40 46 38 36 28 60 291
cesalaur 46 25 35 44 47 36 57 290
Marley09 52 35 45 49 30 31 48 290
SL 54 29 38 46 30 30 62 289
Jabroni Peperoni 57 29 42 41 38 28 54 289
Olaf Podertin 49 32 44 40 41 39 44 289
Mike the best 56 35 45 41 33 21 57 288
HarrisonA 34 41 47 33 37 25 70 287
Miro 44 24 43 39 33 46 58 287
bladam 44 33 37 35 58 22 58 287
Gabriel Guerra 46 31 40 34 43 21 71 286
Franda 52 36 36 37 31 26 68 286
Ntinos swimmer 53 25 46 35 28 39 60 286
Fjordstudios 41 36 47 37 41 33 51 286
Germinator 47 26 47 40 44 39 43 286
SwimStalker 46 24 44 40 29 37 63 283
LanBlom 31 24 41 34 53 44 56 283
Captain Ahab 44 29 40 40 36 43 51 283
EM18 41 36 44 35 37 27 62 282
Benlyn24 49 30 45 35 25 37 60 281
Outside Smoke 51 35 47 41 35 19 53 281
AFlyer 45 37 35 45 50 17 52 281
Giulia 53 29 40 44 37 32 46 281
No 45 28 40 35 41 33 58 280
ocs4 41 25 43 38 35 42 56 280
Sun Yang’s Hammer 41 36 50 39 27 37 50 280
DresselApologist 49 31 43 22 40 34 60 279
pilkka777 47 31 38 35 37 38 53 279
Student Doctor 48 32 43 32 28 31 64 278
pianoback 51 27 36 39 35 28 62 278
Swimkap 40 29 34 32 43 47 53 278
Niall Taylor 49 34 42 30 48 26 49 278
Polo 42 31 50 43 32 34 46 278
Gibbo 50 33 35 24 36 34 65 277
Kmaas3 46 31 45 33 35 28 59 277
Elwick 49 37 43 39 12 39 58 277
gunter 44 31 35 40 38 32 57 277
SwimSwamJames 42 26 46 36 35 37 55 277
Attacking Wave 49 34 45 34 27 35 53 277
Why2flyexist 53 24 47 44 34 32 43 277
BairnOwl 48 21 41 50 32 42 43 277
SeanSwim 51 33 42 33 32 17 68 276
mcroguey 53 27 35 37 29 30 65 276
SwimCoachSean 46 34 35 30 43 24 64 276
Dantheman 53 34 42 37 30 21 59 276
RonanMcc 42 22 38 38 45 33 58 276
000DAN 48 29 36 36 31 40 56 276
Bob1235 51 32 45 29 39 30 50 276
Paul Baxter 53 28 46 29 34 37 49 276
Homie 48 27 43 34 51 27 46 276
iLikePsych 39 21 38 37 34 37 69 275
IMgonnawin 31 25 46 37 48 30 58 275
NAZ92 42 25 34 50 47 20 57 275
TutsCury 51 27 40 34 30 25 67 274
BanZai 42 33 37 30 28 38 66 274
CTJumbo 48 30 36 32 40 25 63 274
TheSwimsuitGuy 50 28 39 35 37 33 52 274
turkey23 46 25 43 37 40 28 54 273
Thebestmel 43 28 44 38 43 28 49 273
SHUstork 48 37 44 37 25 36 46 273
Emcakes 44 25 41 30 39 36 57 272
Amunnn 52 25 46 44 30 23 52 272
straya555 50 21 45 49 32 34 41 272
Gio 46 19 35 29 36 45 61 271
jiyuuhompou 48 35 35 35 24 42 52 271
Ppjwlsh99 49 27 46 44 32 25 48 271
The_Turmanator 46 31 38 40 30 23 62 270
Maplemamba 48 28 38 36 32 29 59 270
Dawgsjock 42 40 36 31 39 23 59 270
BJCswimming 47 30 37 31 50 17 58 270
KarstenOLY 50 34 38 35 42 17 54 270
+1s 48 27 38 33 33 40 51 270
Swimfan05 43 26 38 40 35 38 50 270
nbook 49 29 42 35 32 39 44 270
MTK 46 31 40 28 31 38 55 269
SWIMSWAMMER69 33 33 44 36 38 34 51 269
SHUISR 46 25 44 50 31 27 46 269
Abogala 47 24 46 48 36 25 43 269
Leo 42 32 30 32 35 34 63 268
Shopkins1999 44 29 34 43 38 23 57 268
cphilly 44 25 33 21 40 49 56 268
NC Swim Fan 34 35 44 33 42 24 56 268
sloth 41 23 42 43 34 29 56 268
ForestMan 31 27 49 38 38 35 50 268
tm71 34 27 33 34 36 41 62 267
swimirelandmemes 50 31 44 25 27 29 61 267
swimmermama 45 34 43 37 29 19 60 267
THEO 42 27 43 33 37 26 59 267
Definitely Not Sun Yang 52 30 43 29 27 32 54 267
mahicake 44 32 40 25 37 28 60 266
EMH16 49 35 47 34 30 14 57 266
!!!Kirillich!!! 47 35 25 39 29 36 55 266
CaribbeanSwimmer 49 36 39 32 38 22 50 266
DMacNCheez 43 33 43 40 35 26 46 266
AllVol 50 29 16 36 37 33 64 265
Sun’s Syringe 50 40 44 30 33 28 40 265
The AllStar 50 26 26 55 31 37 40 265
TheDonDome 43 20 31 41 34 29 66 264
JHS 44 34 30 30 37 26 63 264
Good but not Great 45 27 38 26 36 30 62 264
Ktlegit 40 32 23 36 32 41 60 264
Fean 48 23 37 30 40 27 59 264
Isaac 54 26 39 34 43 23 45 264
DBSwims 52 32 37 29 41 36 37 264
Spotted Zebra 45 22 37 28 37 32 62 263
Backstrokebro 43 30 43 36 31 23 57 263
woleai 38 21 40 49 33 27 55 263
Erik Small 38 29 35 33 46 28 54 263
Dkdkdkdk 40 26 47 39 28 40 43 263
andrea.zam 38 39 39 38 26 28 54 262
Terminator 47 26 44 37 36 24 48 262
Ryan Wheeler 43 28 27 51 41 37 35 262
Davide03 29 38 36 38 28 31 61 261
kstrach 43 26 34 32 37 30 59 261
Lane 8 45 23 38 34 34 35 52 261
Marc j 39 27 40 32 35 37 51 261
CantSwim 40 29 44 33 32 34 49 261
Mas 45 24 43 31 31 38 49 261
HawkHawk 48 36 33 35 27 38 44 261
Zach_bezella 41 25 46 39 30 38 42 261
RG59 44 34 49 37 26 37 34 261
run-dmc 48 27 28 40 26 27 64 260
sal 50 31 32 37 20 26 64 260
Zackfell35 47 24 29 38 42 17 63 260
clamastra 43 33 22 38 38 26 60 260
jambalaya 45 27 38 28 25 39 58 260
MikuMeku 46 24 43 28 29 33 57 260
RelaxSwim 46 35 36 29 35 22 57 260
Beau 35 30 37 30 44 28 56 260
Gen D 46 26 44 33 24 33 54 260
Ian Hale 45 22 32 59 19 34 49 260
jesseajm 42 31 44 30 31 29 52 259
DRUKSTOP 46 37 34 29 32 32 49 259
JaySawk 44 33 40 40 31 28 43 259
swimswamswum24 43 30 36 40 34 35 41 259
Coach Rich 50 27 35 28 30 30 58 258
Jonnyfromcalifornia 40 31 36 23 38 34 56 258
VictorSerra 41 29 34 29 35 36 54 258
swimwild13 49 33 34 38 26 27 51 258
DoUEvenLift 45 29 55 29 26 27 47 258
COOL 38 36 30 27 33 31 62 257
rememberyourusername 53 23 24 39 37 28 53 257
Tyrannosaurus Tex 43 23 43 40 30 25 53 257
JoeShmo 42 26 39 32 35 32 51 257
cs072019 45 35 42 34 30 20 51 257
[email protected] 40 31 33 39 29 36 49 257
Steve Lundquist 47 21 48 32 26 37 46 257
Sam 46 23 40 49 26 28 45 257
Juhiiz 48 27 36 37 32 39 38 257
Jack Luna 41 32 29 32 46 18 58 256
P8N 47 28 34 36 36 18 57 256
Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army 43 29 31 40 32 28 53 256
Ask me about 100% 60 32 41 22 27 24 50 256
Bogus 47 28 39 32 36 26 48 256
CR 45 31 36 35 36 26 47 256
Moo-Moo-of-Mae 51 33 44 40 31 16 41 256
kingjoe 47 31 32 29 35 27 54 255
monsterbasher 39 29 36 29 30 38 54 255
camelboar 41 31 33 27 28 42 53 255
JonasVo 47 27 43 30 31 27 50 255
NEILALIEN 39 25 40 39 22 40 50 255
Arya Stark 44 28 32 38 29 37 47 255
Coach_Sw1mmy 41 26 38 43 32 28 47 255
dam94 48 31 54 22 25 31 44 255
Couloir 47 24 34 34 34 21 60 254
West 32 25 35 32 35 39 56 254
aceiknow 38 34 39 40 31 20 52 254
Lynchy 56 30 39 29 26 23 51 254
Urlando Magic 50 24 40 33 38 19 50 254
Kitshicker 40 27 36 39 34 31 47 254
Lane11 49 31 40 28 34 28 44 254
Lhatunen 37 37 25 36 43 33 43 254
Ous is King 62 23 40 35 38 16 40 254
N80M80 41 38 34 31 26 22 61 253
snarksnrek 43 33 36 26 37 17 61 253
Togger 41 30 39 30 20 35 58 253
Area51 46 28 38 31 31 23 56 253
Badeend 47 31 29 29 28 33 56 253
theofficialpec 37 29 36 47 29 20 55 253
baileyryansmith 45 27 37 42 34 21 47 253
Daf 36 27 45 34 25 39 47 253
tarlo 46 29 45 52 16 23 42 253
Ol’ Gator 42 25 42 30 23 24 66 252
srosenb 34 37 34 28 35 28 56 252
Flying Eagle 48 32 43 26 30 25 48 252
Lokermotion 38 30 48 30 27 35 44 252
CharlotteHornetsWontPay 45 23 37 34 34 37 42 252
Kwc95 45 26 32 49 27 41 32 252
njones 42 28 34 34 24 23 66 251
5 More Meters 47 33 35 31 24 22 59 251
orangedude13 44 31 28 38 38 15 57 251
IM/Br/Fly 45 22 38 36 31 24 55 251
Schafs 46 23 47 37 31 17 50 251
Northh 53 30 36 39 19 26 48 251
R-Dub 43 31 38 32 44 19 44 251
TIbreakdown 44 34 40 30 44 23 36 251
RobE Wan 30 43 42 26 29 19 61 250
Papa 50 29 25 30 37 22 57 250
Pandacatswim 43 49 27 31 35 9 56 250
lgoldstein1 44 25 41 27 32 26 55 250
JacKemp 50 34 36 34 23 19 54 250
Tomato 43 29 37 32 38 26 45 250
VGM 37 21 40 35 48 29 40 250
[email protected] 46 26 32 50 37 19 40 250
JoanC 44 30 32 41 41 25 37 250
gotarheels 41 28 35 28 24 30 63 249
jgswain88 33 36 33 35 28 31 53 249
SeaMonster 46 28 39 28 31 26 51 249
Champ1802 48 22 38 37 20 33 51 249
Billybooooooob 42 36 41 28 31 25 46 249
Swimnerd 53 29 26 30 47 21 43 249
Swoppa 48 32 35 34 41 17 42 249
Spike79 35 33 30 44 32 33 42 249
AnonymousPapaya 50 28 33 26 43 30 39 249
Susan W 32 31 30 31 28 31 65 248
Kwazii 46 22 34 29 30 26 61 248
rmckiernan9 37 33 30 19 41 27 61 248
Dimitry Lancer 43 35 35 31 18 34 52 248
PianoMan 49 29 36 36 31 19 48 248
wht822 40 28 39 31 28 36 46 248
PapiHector 40 30 29 34 34 15 65 247
Alwaysgoingup 30 38 34 35 34 26 50 247
houdini21 32 36 30 35 35 17 61 246
bobbyhurley 41 24 29 37 24 35 56 246
ashao 46 31 35 34 22 23 55 246
rossini 45 28 38 34 34 16 51 246
MeetMobileMasterBass 45 25 32 35 37 21 51 246
YeahYeah 41 34 37 41 26 18 49 246
CALVINO 43 32 34 31 38 20 48 246
Wondertwin 39 42 26 30 34 30 45 246
Mac L 40 34 42 30 29 28 43 246
Porterico 46 27 31 32 44 15 50 245
Tonto 41 29 37 28 37 23 50 245
lucmak2024 35 37 34 35 26 30 48 245
John26 46 27 43 32 27 27 43 245
Marie 46 27 35 47 33 17 40 245
Collin💀 32 34 30 30 21 35 62 244
SonnySwim 52 28 36 31 28 10 59 244
The Real Sam 43 28 30 35 31 27 50 244
Lukas 42 39 36 24 38 19 46 244
Chad Le Clos Dad 44 20 30 36 30 17 66 243
Mikep1534 32 36 35 29 38 17 56 243
Sportinindc 35 34 28 33 34 23 56 243
Jack 34 41 31 32 30 23 52 243
ThomoSwims 44 21 30 36 33 31 48 243
illons 24 29 39 39 19 47 46 243
Paddy 41 34 33 49 21 20 45 243
RP3 47 38 29 27 33 26 43 243
LAUREN NEIDIGH 35 29 30 38 33 30 47 242
Swimdaver 42 22 36 35 43 20 44 242
MisterDWY 39 38 35 32 40 15 43 242
christoph96 44 32 21 22 28 30 64 241
WickederFawn 38 25 29 34 25 26 64 241
Inside Smoke 43 25 29 28 27 26 63 241
DesertChaplain 50 29 31 27 27 17 60 241
Invux 43 28 30 33 37 14 56 241
50free 32 28 33 34 40 23 51 241
MT Wally 36 33 28 34 38 26 46 241
KzooHowy 50 31 31 26 36 21 46 241
PatrickDaly1 32 30 35 24 46 31 43 241
yayeet 40 34 36 25 32 18 55 240
Charge 42 22 35 31 40 19 51 240
SAus 44 36 38 29 32 12 49 240
dunc1952 36 30 41 35 35 17 46 240
HAITISWIM 43 33 26 28 30 41 39 240
Olé baby 37 24 33 32 31 25 57 239
Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service 43 34 25 25 33 22 57 239
takekoins 38 22 16 47 37 25 54 239
SnakeEyes 34 28 39 35 31 19 53 239
Fishballssss 49 35 24 25 40 16 50 239
CraigH 28 36 31 29 40 26 49 239
@Devils_Alpha 51 34 30 19 35 22 48 239
harry7 56 30 34 35 20 20 44 239
Brady Michaels 38 30 39 32 35 34 31 239
RJA 37 28 35 29 43 11 55 238
Wyllz 43 30 31 27 40 14 53 238
Usausausa 45 23 31 20 44 25 50 238
VonAlek 35 31 26 28 39 30 49 238
WV Swammer 35 29 34 31 33 27 49 238
brice8904 38 37 34 37 27 17 48 238
Patlovesswimming 35 25 49 28 23 32 46 238
Swimnerdguy 46 28 38 20 45 16 45 238
Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier 35 30 34 36 45 16 42 238
Jmah888 34 34 33 36 25 35 41 238
Samesame 45 25 23 54 30 22 39 238
Jackw 38 28 44 42 31 20 35 238
ced4003 41 21 38 36 29 40 33 238
Mr Piano 27 23 31 28 37 30 61 237
Deanage Dream 38 32 23 31 26 28 59 237
Neptunian Merman 34 22 29 34 27 34 57 237
ComerfordFan 31 32 33 30 41 16 54 237
HOYA13 39 31 31 34 33 19 50 237
Jjjaammmeess 41 24 38 37 23 25 49 237
sharkmustswim1965 42 35 36 20 41 19 44 237
Chaitha D. 47 25 35 26 32 33 39 237
Old Rocket Swimmer 47 29 44 30 27 27 33 237
Kylemow 36 32 27 31 28 19 63 236
Conor 43 33 31 27 28 19 55 236
busdt 38 29 39 27 27 23 53 236
. 31 15 31 48 25 34 52 236
COVFEFE 48 23 27 24 45 18 51 236
Swimbasemom3 41 31 31 33 33 24 43 236
KiyoKats 46 17 38 31 38 25 41 236
Jiggs 21 30 34 28 43 16 63 235
Wumbology 33 28 34 27 28 29 56 235
Ozarkredbud 49 24 28 27 33 23 51 235
nickim317 39 33 36 27 39 12 49 235
The Village People 43 24 24 28 48 20 48 235
adrianch218 51 31 31 27 32 24 39 235
Chipi 38 32 32 28 28 19 57 234
DragonSwim 44 23 40 20 29 23 55 234
cjones0912 40 30 24 24 32 29 55 234
Andrew5466 42 26 36 25 29 23 53 234
Socaladvracer 36 29 34 29 31 23 52 234
Splash 28 30 34 44 28 19 51 234
Ajansz 36 31 29 47 29 21 41 234
blueabyss1117 34 24 50 44 15 26 41 234
Kaiz43 43 36 39 31 33 13 39 234
Joespiffy 27 29 29 37 31 22 58 233
JM90 37 30 30 33 31 15 57 233
Dan G 42 31 31 38 26 21 44 233
Matt0605 46 32 29 26 25 33 42 233
Yabo 41 24 33 35 27 31 42 233
Terrible 36 28 38 27 33 37 34 233
Reud 42 28 33 29 29 16 55 232
Nfred38 34 27 30 36 27 26 52 232
Yun Sang 40 31 39 22 24 26 50 232
Morphyism 35 31 32 36 34 16 48 232
Rocket92 46 29 38 32 23 16 48 232
ooo 37 28 41 20 25 34 47 232
JRLswim 40 21 42 39 25 11 53 231
OldSwimmer1650 36 36 28 28 41 10 52 231
Mattia 26 24 34 31 24 40 52 231
Dancing butterfly🥀 36 19 34 39 20 32 51 231
MaxN96 37 27 39 30 26 27 45 231
lkc5 43 35 37 33 25 13 45 231
Fleedle 37 24 36 38 27 26 43 231
Ferb 39 25 31 37 24 14 60 230
Nacho 35 23 28 31 24 39 50 230
La Cisale di Swimswam 39 22 30 37 27 28 47 230
Edwardsdlmto 44 26 31 28 30 25 46 230
Dave Pitt 48 29 20 21 30 39 43 230
Julia R 46 27 33 38 24 22 40 230
DS99 37 32 32 42 31 21 35 230
allezlesbleu(e)s 35 31 23 40 32 16 52 229
swimfastlittlefishies 43 27 34 28 36 16 45 229
CoachMac 38 42 44 36 10 14 45 229
EpicDucky 30 27 27 36 36 29 44 229
🍆🍆 36 28 26 32 29 35 43 229
Pea-tear Griffin 42 29 31 37 24 27 39 229
Bevo_14 27 28 35 25 30 25 58 228
Milan 47 31 35 33 11 25 45 227
Mau 32 25 38 41 18 34 39 227
Tomahawked 41 26 35 25 22 40 38 227
El Prat 91 43 23 27 33 21 25 54 226
Jjohnny18 30 32 37 16 42 17 52 226
360 Sports 28 27 39 28 29 27 48 226
MIKE_IN_DALLAS 23 38 38 24 30 27 46 226
Vìđarr 27 28 36 25 28 39 43 226
Verram 33 26 41 22 26 20 57 225
Nlac-Matt 41 29 27 19 38 15 56 225
Ph00sh 36 25 34 22 33 21 54 225
hurricanetht 20 34 46 33 22 25 45 225
[King Crimson] 31 34 33 37 26 29 35 225
LTyke 31 36 25 29 43 27 34 225
Sun Yang’s Hammer 38 24 32 23 32 14 61 224
1001pools 27 35 19 41 30 15 57 224
est0202 50 32 21 33 21 14 53 224
BatistaBomb 39 30 29 24 19 30 53 224
nsamra213 36 26 29 27 37 17 52 224
zalan912 25 27 31 31 17 46 47 224
OU-Anders 42 24 28 26 35 17 51 223
Daden 33 27 28 31 10 44 50 223
Swim or Die 39 41 32 27 24 12 48 223
Hanser Fan 27 21 34 26 36 39 40 223
Claudiuscia 25 27 34 48 17 32 40 223
Tupperware 31 21 23 35 33 23 56 222
leonardposa97 25 28 32 41 26 24 46 222
Salvo 38 22 20 36 34 27 45 222
ElleTB 34 23 29 45 33 24 34 222
YungPete 33 24 38 24 29 25 48 221
EOliver 38 30 37 20 29 26 41 221
MIKYswim 33 37 25 27 23 16 59 220
Airwalk26 25 24 33 29 28 25 56 220
Blastoff 43 23 30 23 35 20 46 220
Joetibbetts 43 25 34 30 20 22 46 220
jumbo737 37 28 30 38 27 23 37 220
Billkeyaz 42 28 31 42 22 19 36 220
Canadaman11 43 28 26 35 25 29 34 220
tedmunds22 41 25 26 25 16 27 59 219
swimjim 43 21 31 25 22 25 52 219
CarterPyle 48 30 26 22 35 14 44 219
Diego2002 46 32 17 17 42 24 41 219
LV Swim 16 19 37 28 31 33 54 218
Steph00 33 30 29 29 36 16 45 218
Carlos Torres 39 29 30 35 21 19 45 218
Emily 31 32 22 26 34 33 40 218
Lemon 26 25 38 38 30 22 39 218
Jswa7 33 26 40 33 26 23 37 218
COACHDLING 36 23 30 38 19 18 53 217
YouKnow 22 30 42 31 16 26 50 217
CSP 29 16 34 27 31 33 47 217
swammer 37 20 34 35 33 11 47 217
KMAASTV 32 34 24 33 22 26 46 217
TSwimming12 39 35 22 23 30 25 43 217
CCRasnake 28 36 32 27 34 24 36 217
MK 20 35 21 28 31 24 57 216
Goldfish 17 36 20 33 32 21 57 216
BeasNeez 41 30 23 30 20 16 56 216
Muddy Canary 44 25 34 21 26 17 49 216
Nick Lapointe 41 36 40 22 24 16 37 216
ORRDU1 38 26 26 37 27 26 36 216
Swish1 39 16 36 36 31 24 34 216
Dubrowski 37 32 30 19 37 19 41 215
Shewy 30 23 35 37 25 27 38 215
Holland Hawkeye 32 26 25 35 23 20 53 214
Respect Cecil 27 33 38 25 26 25 40 214
Lambe 26 22 24 38 33 33 38 214
Natelzr 21 22 37 35 33 19 46 213
Wendy 14 25 27 33 48 21 45 213
swimcrzy 32 29 26 35 20 30 41 213
Fayth.doc 43 29 31 21 13 22 53 212
Elisabiri 24 34 25 40 18 22 49 212
Crumblingtemple 31 18 29 42 36 16 40 212
Crsmama 42 31 28 21 27 11 51 211
Emilio53 31 23 38 24 15 35 45 211
Fuzzy Luscious 36 30 35 26 29 12 43 211
WIBuckyBadger 24 38 29 25 33 20 42 211
Hugo Servin 32 26 37 34 12 37 33 211
SWIMIIWIN 29 33 41 22 32 23 31 211
Smithfam6 23 40 27 26 28 18 48 210
Tangerine Speedo 29 31 23 30 22 29 46 210
H2oSwimTeam 32 30 26 34 14 31 43 210
Eouai 42 21 33 34 27 21 32 210
dubjayswammer 27 23 23 33 31 20 52 209
Lou95 43 39 20 17 29 15 46 209
Caleb.1650 30 33 39 15 27 21 44 209
Don’tGetDFL 35 33 22 34 27 15 43 209
GB Masters Swimmer 44 31 29 20 30 13 42 209
Waterworks 28 20 31 36 43 21 30 209
Jesy4swim 42 26 50 25 27 31 8 209
jaywins 32 28 26 25 21 29 47 208
Patrick H 41 32 28 26 19 17 45 208
skip77 34 24 37 21 20 27 45 208
Poppin Ov 41 17 25 34 22 30 39 208
MegaVaughn13 29 31 40 25 22 25 36 208
Nswim 24 36 27 20 27 14 59 207
jzwierzy 31 26 36 18 31 20 45 207
Coach Doug_ YSC 41 30 25 18 35 22 36 207
Rj0789 30 43 27 28 27 19 33 207
Oscarfish 34 28 28 30 25 23 38 206
Jstephz 35 26 33 32 21 26 33 206
distance_swimm 31 27 28 35 22 22 40 205
AustinPoolBoy 40 15 30 22 33 27 38 205
MARKTIELLO 39 30 20 21 29 26 39 204
thebadowl 38 27 25 28 18 15 52 203
Watties 2 0 1 4 40 25 21 19 30 27 40 202
GuiRego 45 21 26 29 20 27 34 202
Nance 18 28 24 24 35 17 55 201
SpeedyMcAwesome 33 31 17 46 18 14 42 201
MrBreastroke 22 20 29 28 35 12 54 200
DREWBREWSBEER 24 42 17 33 24 14 45 199
Voyges 20 33 26 22 39 20 39 199
FlipTurnAround 47 33 30 22 13 17 37 199
GF 20 30 23 27 21 26 51 198
msch22 31 27 40 26 21 11 42 198
TomSwim 27 25 23 32 26 31 34 198
T Slizzy 31 24 19 33 31 26 32 196
Jordaninak 23 34 28 26 17 22 45 195
INEEDRICE 30 34 27 30 15 15 44 195
FlyMarthaFly 17 39 31 17 22 29 40 195
CAIONFL 32 33 34 17 17 23 39 195
LillyQueen 32 31 28 27 27 14 36 195
Blue 20 25 36 29 15 20 48 193
Swimmer1984 21 21 22 28 23 42 31 188
FlyinHawaiian 43 29 22 24 22 10 37 187
Lsp 20 33 34 23 14 22 39 185
Stinkypete 30 27 19 27 23 21 38 185
Droid 24 31 15 29 32 11 42 184
SofiaLucia 24 28 17 37 10 31 36 183
Delz 16 30 25 30 23 21 34 179
Your mom 31 19 28 21 25 14 37 175
SwimacIndy 23 29 29 18 26 16 31 172
Swimfan05 43 30 47 26 23 0 0 169
Marco P Italy 14 22 16 31 11 32 42 168
Ferdinando 20 25 17 37 12 26 26 163
kennedy 35 25 40 32 21 7 2 162
Mikey 41 24 39 31 27 0 0 162
frank 40 29 29 33 21 0 0 152
Enrique 25 20 12 22 14 20 15 128
JumboRuss 25 19 11 27 26 8 0 116
ADL 13 20 5 15 10 16 24 103
muiravery 16 14 13 9 11 9 28 100
hu777 7 10 5 25 14 13 11 85
Rossboss6 14 9 1 12 18 2 21 77
Spader 14 15 6 0 0 0 0 35
Joseph 13 12 9 0 0 0 0 34
Njones 9 19 4 0 0 0 0 32
Mashy 10 13 4 0 0 0 0 27
Camilla 10 11 4 0 0 0 0 25

 

