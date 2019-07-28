2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 6 Results

19 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel handled his big triple on Saturday at the 2019 World Championships masterfully. He started with a World Record in the 100 fly (49.66), continued on to win gold in the 50 free (21.04 – Meet Record), and finished his day with a 47.34 to lead off the American winning mixed 400 free relay. That’s 2 World Records, 1 American Record, 3 Championship Records, and 3 gold medals in under 2 hours.

And while he was favored to win gold in all 3 races, the 100 fly was the only race where he was the big favorite. The pick ’em entries decreased his odds as the session went on, but he went on 3-for-3.

The other big favorite on the day was Katie Ledecky in the women’s 800 free, where she won a 4th-straight title, joining Katinka Hosszu (200 IM) as the only women in history to do so in any event at a long course World Championships.

She was, at least, the big favorite before the meet started, with a massive margin on the rest of the field. That status may have waned mid-meet, when Ledecky skipped all of the 200 free and the final of the 1500 free as a result of an illness, and with the rise of teenagers Simona Quadarella and Ariarne Titmus, but ultimately a magnificent final 50 was enough for Ledecky to win, even if she wasn’t at her best.

Percentages picked correctly, by champion:

Gabriel Guerra won the day (and is prize eligible), with a whopping 71 points – the highest single-day score of the meet so far. The day leaves just 1 point separating the top 2 in the standings, Big Pamp and Trust the Math at the top, but with 8 finals on Sunday, and up to 152 points to be scored, this one is still wide open.

Day 7 ONLY Standings:

Screen Name Day 1 points Day 2 points Day 3 points Day 4 points Day 5 points Day 6 points Day 7 points TOTAL POINTS Gabriel Guerra 46 31 40 34 43 21 71 286 HarrisonA 34 41 47 33 37 25 70 287 iLikePsych 39 21 38 37 34 37 69 275 Franda 52 36 36 37 31 26 68 286 SeanSwim 51 33 42 33 32 17 68 276 TutsCury 51 27 40 34 30 25 67 274 Ol’ Gator 42 25 42 30 23 24 66 252 BanZai 42 33 37 30 28 38 66 274 Chad Le Clos Dad 44 20 30 36 30 17 66 243 TheDonDome 43 20 31 41 34 29 66 264 njones 42 28 34 34 24 23 66 251 Susan W 32 31 30 31 28 31 65 248 PapiHector 40 30 29 34 34 15 65 247 mcroguey 53 27 35 37 29 30 65 276 Gibbo 50 33 35 24 36 34 65 277 christoph96 44 32 21 22 28 30 64 241 WickederFawn 38 25 29 34 25 26 64 241 SwimCoachSean 46 34 35 30 43 24 64 276 Student Doctor 48 32 43 32 28 31 64 278 run-dmc 48 27 28 40 26 27 64 260 sal 50 31 32 37 20 26 64 260 GreenHarvey 43 29 46 34 25 50 64 291 AllVol 50 29 16 36 37 33 64 265 JHS 44 34 30 30 37 26 63 264 Zackfell35 47 24 29 38 42 17 63 260 Leo 42 32 30 32 35 34 63 268 Inside Smoke 43 25 29 28 27 26 63 241 CTJumbo 48 30 36 32 40 25 63 274 Kylemow 36 32 27 31 28 19 63 236 Jiggs 21 30 34 28 43 16 63 235 SwimStalker 46 24 44 40 29 37 63 283 gotarheels 41 28 35 28 24 30 63 249 EM18 41 36 44 35 37 27 62 282 SL 54 29 38 46 30 30 62 289 Good but not Great 45 27 38 26 36 30 62 264 Collin💀 32 34 30 30 21 35 62 244 COOL 38 36 30 27 33 31 62 257 Spotted Zebra 45 22 37 28 37 32 62 263 pianoback 51 27 36 39 35 28 62 278 tm71 34 27 33 34 36 41 62 267 The_Turmanator 46 31 38 40 30 23 62 270 RobE Wan 30 43 42 26 29 19 61 250 Mr Piano 27 23 31 28 37 30 61 237 N80M80 41 38 34 31 26 22 61 253 swimirelandmemes 50 31 44 25 27 29 61 267 Sun Yang’s Hammer 38 24 32 23 32 14 61 224 houdini21 32 36 30 35 35 17 61 246 snarksnrek 43 33 36 26 37 17 61 253 Davide03 29 38 36 38 28 31 61 261 Gio 46 19 35 29 36 45 61 271 Answer Key 49 31 46 32 35 39 61 293 Kwazii 46 22 34 29 30 26 61 248 rmckiernan9 37 33 30 19 41 27 61 248 Big Pamp 39 30 46 39 48 36 61 299 Couloir 47 24 34 34 34 21 60 254 clamastra 43 33 22 38 38 26 60 260 swimmermama 45 34 43 37 29 19 60 267 DresselApologist 49 31 43 22 40 34 60 279 mahicake 44 32 40 25 37 28 60 266 Ferb 39 25 31 37 24 14 60 230 Benlyn24 49 30 45 35 25 37 60 281 Ktlegit 40 32 23 36 32 41 60 264 Ntinos swimmer 53 25 46 35 28 39 60 286 DesertChaplain 50 29 31 27 27 17 60 241 Retired Jet 43 40 46 38 36 28 60 291 tedmunds22 41 25 26 25 16 27 59 219 Maplemamba 48 28 38 36 32 29 59 270 Dantheman 53 34 42 37 30 21 59 276 Nswim 24 36 27 20 27 14 59 207 Dawgsjock 42 40 36 31 39 23 59 270 Fean 48 23 37 30 40 27 59 264 5 More Meters 47 33 35 31 24 22 59 251 THEO 42 27 43 33 37 26 59 267 MIKYswim 33 37 25 27 23 16 59 220 kstrach 43 26 34 32 37 30 59 261 Kmaas3 46 31 45 33 35 28 59 277 SonnySwim 52 28 36 31 28 10 59 244 Deanage Dream 38 32 23 31 26 28 59 237 Coach Rich 50 27 35 28 30 30 58 258 Jack Luna 41 32 29 32 46 18 58 256 Elwick 49 37 43 39 12 39 58 277 Bevo_14 27 28 35 25 30 25 58 228 Togger 41 30 39 30 20 35 58 253 IMgonnawin 31 25 46 37 48 30 58 275 BJCswimming 47 30 37 31 50 17 58 270 Joespiffy 27 29 29 37 31 22 58 233 No 45 28 40 35 41 33 58 280 Miro 44 24 43 39 33 46 58 287 RonanMcc 42 22 38 38 45 33 58 276 bladam 44 33 37 35 58 22 58 287 jambalaya 45 27 38 28 25 39 58 260 1001pools 27 35 19 41 30 15 57 224 gunter 44 31 35 40 38 32 57 277 P8N 47 28 34 36 36 18 57 256 Shopkins1999 44 29 34 43 38 23 57 268 Papa 50 29 25 30 37 22 57 250 MK 20 35 21 28 31 24 57 216 EMH16 49 35 47 34 30 14 57 266 Backstrokebro 43 30 43 36 31 23 57 263 Chipi 38 32 32 28 28 19 57 234 Neptunian Merman 34 22 29 34 27 34 57 237 Mike the best 56 35 45 41 33 21 57 288 Olé baby 37 24 33 32 31 25 57 239 orangedude13 44 31 28 38 38 15 57 251 Verram 33 26 41 22 26 20 57 225 cesalaur 46 25 35 44 47 36 57 290 MikuMeku 46 24 43 28 29 33 57 260 RelaxSwim 46 35 36 29 35 22 57 260 JM90 37 30 30 33 31 15 57 233 Goldfish 17 36 20 33 32 21 57 216 Trust the math 46 34 45 41 33 42 57 298 NAZ92 42 25 34 50 47 20 57 275 Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service 43 34 25 25 33 22 57 239 Emcakes 44 25 41 30 39 36 57 272 Area51 46 28 38 31 31 23 56 253 Beau 35 30 37 30 44 28 56 260 Pandacatswim 43 49 27 31 35 9 56 250 Tupperware 31 21 23 35 33 23 56 222 cphilly 44 25 33 21 40 49 56 268 srosenb 34 37 34 28 35 28 56 252 Invux 43 28 30 33 37 14 56 241 BeasNeez 41 30 23 30 20 16 56 216 NC Swim Fan 34 35 44 33 42 24 56 268 West 32 25 35 32 35 39 56 254 bobbyhurley 41 24 29 37 24 35 56 246 LanBlom 31 24 41 34 53 44 56 283 Airwalk26 25 24 33 29 28 25 56 220 Nlac-Matt 41 29 27 19 38 15 56 225 Badeend 47 31 29 29 28 33 56 253 ocs4 41 25 43 38 35 42 56 280 sloth 41 23 42 43 34 29 56 268 Mikep1534 32 36 35 29 38 17 56 243 000DAN 48 29 36 36 31 40 56 276 Sportinindc 35 34 28 33 34 23 56 243 Jonnyfromcalifornia 40 31 36 23 38 34 56 258 Wumbology 33 28 34 27 28 29 56 235 Reud 42 28 33 29 29 16 55 232 SwimSwamJames 42 26 46 36 35 37 55 277 lgoldstein1 44 25 41 27 32 26 55 250 DragonSwim 44 23 40 20 29 23 55 234 !!!Kirillich!!! 47 35 25 39 29 36 55 266 MTK 46 31 40 28 31 38 55 269 ashao 46 31 35 34 22 23 55 246 woleai 38 21 40 49 33 27 55 263 Nance 18 28 24 24 35 17 55 201 theofficialpec 37 29 36 47 29 20 55 253 cjones0912 40 30 24 24 32 29 55 234 Conor 43 33 31 27 28 19 55 236 RJA 37 28 35 29 43 11 55 238 IM/Br/Fly 45 22 38 36 31 24 55 251 yayeet 40 34 36 25 32 18 55 240 VictorSerra 41 29 34 29 35 36 54 258 andrea.zam 38 39 39 38 26 28 54 262 LV Swim 16 19 37 28 31 33 54 218 takekoins 38 22 16 47 37 25 54 239 KarstenOLY 50 34 38 35 42 17 54 270 Erik Small 38 29 35 33 46 28 54 263 Gen D 46 26 44 33 24 33 54 260 El Prat 91 43 23 27 33 21 25 54 226 kingjoe 47 31 32 29 35 27 54 255 turkey23 46 25 43 37 40 28 54 273 Jabroni Peperoni 57 29 42 41 38 28 54 289 MrBreastroke 22 20 29 28 35 12 54 200 JacKemp 50 34 36 34 23 19 54 250 Definitely Not Sun Yang 52 30 43 29 27 32 54 267 ComerfordFan 31 32 33 30 41 16 54 237 Ph00sh 36 25 34 22 33 21 54 225 monsterbasher 39 29 36 29 30 38 54 255 Daddy 49 25 49 39 35 43 54 294 camelboar 41 31 33 27 28 42 53 255 Wyllz 43 30 31 27 40 14 53 238 JRLswim 40 21 42 39 25 11 53 231 Outside Smoke 51 35 47 41 35 19 53 281 Swimkap 40 29 34 32 43 47 53 278 Andrew5466 42 26 36 25 29 23 53 234 est0202 50 32 21 33 21 14 53 224 COACHDLING 36 23 30 38 19 18 53 217 Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army 43 29 31 40 32 28 53 256 busdt 38 29 39 27 27 23 53 236 jgswain88 33 36 33 35 28 31 53 249 Fayth.doc 43 29 31 21 13 22 53 212 rememberyourusername 53 23 24 39 37 28 53 257 Tyrannosaurus Tex 43 23 43 40 30 25 53 257 BatistaBomb 39 30 29 24 19 30 53 224 pilkka777 47 31 38 35 37 38 53 279 SnakeEyes 34 28 39 35 31 19 53 239 Attacking Wave 49 34 45 34 27 35 53 277 Holland Hawkeye 32 26 25 35 23 20 53 214 Nfred38 34 27 30 36 27 26 52 232 aceiknow 38 34 39 40 31 20 52 254 thebadowl 38 27 25 28 18 15 52 203 OldSwimmer1650 36 36 28 28 41 10 52 231 Jack 34 41 31 32 30 23 52 243 Dimitry Lancer 43 35 35 31 18 34 52 248 allezlesbleu(e)s 35 31 23 40 32 16 52 229 swimjim 43 21 31 25 22 25 52 219 nsamra213 36 26 29 27 37 17 52 224 dubjayswammer 27 23 23 33 31 20 52 209 Lane 8 45 23 38 34 34 35 52 261 jiyuuhompou 48 35 35 35 24 42 52 271 . 31 15 31 48 25 34 52 236 Mattia 26 24 34 31 24 40 52 231 TheSwimsuitGuy 50 28 39 35 37 33 52 274 AFlyer 45 37 35 45 50 17 52 281 Amunnn 52 25 46 44 30 23 52 272 Jjohnny18 30 32 37 16 42 17 52 226 Socaladvracer 36 29 34 29 31 23 52 234 jesseajm 42 31 44 30 31 29 52 259 COVFEFE 48 23 27 24 45 18 51 236 SWIMSWAMMER69 33 33 44 36 38 34 51 269 rossini 45 28 38 34 34 16 51 246 SeaMonster 46 28 39 28 31 26 51 249 Crsmama 42 31 28 21 27 11 51 211 Marc j 39 27 40 32 35 37 51 261 Ozarkredbud 49 24 28 27 33 23 51 235 JoeShmo 42 26 39 32 35 32 51 257 Captain Ahab 44 29 40 40 36 43 51 283 Splash 28 30 34 44 28 19 51 234 Fjordstudios 41 36 47 37 41 33 51 286 +1s 48 27 38 33 33 40 51 270 50free 32 28 33 34 40 23 51 241 OU-Anders 42 24 28 26 35 17 51 223 MeetMobileMasterBass 45 25 32 35 37 21 51 246 Charge 42 22 35 31 40 19 51 240 GF 20 30 23 27 21 26 51 198 Lynchy 56 30 39 29 26 23 51 254 Dancing butterfly🥀 36 19 34 39 20 32 51 231 swimwild13 49 33 34 38 26 27 51 258 cs072019 45 35 42 34 30 20 51 257 Champ1802 48 22 38 37 20 33 51 249 Yun Sang 40 31 39 22 24 26 50 232 Daden 33 27 28 31 10 44 50 223 Alwaysgoingup 30 38 34 35 34 26 50 247 The Real Sam 43 28 30 35 31 27 50 244 Sun Yang’s Hammer 41 36 50 39 27 37 50 280 Urlando Magic 50 24 40 33 38 19 50 254 Bob1235 51 32 45 29 39 30 50 276 Fishballssss 49 35 24 25 40 16 50 239 CaribbeanSwimmer 49 36 39 32 38 22 50 266 JonasVo 47 27 43 30 31 27 50 255 YouKnow 22 30 42 31 16 26 50 217 Usausausa 45 23 31 20 44 25 50 238 NEILALIEN 39 25 40 39 22 40 50 255 HOYA13 39 31 31 34 33 19 50 237 Nacho 35 23 28 31 24 39 50 230 ForestMan 31 27 49 38 38 35 50 268 Schafs 46 23 47 37 31 17 50 251 Swimfan05 43 26 38 40 35 38 50 270 Ask me about 100% 60 32 41 22 27 24 50 256 Porterico 46 27 31 32 44 15 50 245 Tonto 41 29 37 28 37 23 50 245 Jjjaammmeess 41 24 38 37 23 25 49 237 Muddy Canary 44 25 34 21 26 17 49 216 [email protected] 40 31 33 39 29 36 49 257 YeahYeah 41 34 37 41 26 18 49 246 CraigH 28 36 31 29 40 26 49 239 Niall Taylor 49 34 42 30 48 26 49 278 Paul Baxter 53 28 46 29 34 37 49 276 CantSwim 40 29 44 33 32 34 49 261 Mas 45 24 43 31 31 38 49 261 VonAlek 35 31 26 28 39 30 49 238 Thebestmel 43 28 44 38 43 28 49 273 Elisabiri 24 34 25 40 18 22 49 212 nickim317 39 33 36 27 39 12 49 235 Ian Hale 45 22 32 59 19 34 49 260 SAus 44 36 38 29 32 12 49 240 WV Swammer 35 29 34 31 33 27 49 238 DRUKSTOP 46 37 34 29 32 32 49 259 Morphyism 35 31 32 36 34 16 48 232 Swim or Die 39 41 32 27 24 12 48 223 The Village People 43 24 24 28 48 20 48 235 PianoMan 49 29 36 36 31 19 48 248 @Devils_Alpha 51 34 30 19 35 22 48 239 CALVINO 43 32 34 31 38 20 48 246 Blue 20 25 36 29 15 20 48 193 Ppjwlsh99 49 27 46 44 32 25 48 271 Flying Eagle 48 32 43 26 30 25 48 252 Rocket92 46 29 38 32 23 16 48 232 lucmak2024 35 37 34 35 26 30 48 245 ThomoSwims 44 21 30 36 33 31 48 243 brice8904 38 37 34 37 27 17 48 238 Bogus 47 28 39 32 36 26 48 256 YungPete 33 24 38 24 29 25 48 221 Terminator 47 26 44 37 36 24 48 262 360 Sports 28 27 39 28 29 27 48 226 Marley09 52 35 45 49 30 31 48 290 Northh 53 30 36 39 19 26 48 251 Smithfam6 23 40 27 26 28 18 48 210 baileyryansmith 45 27 37 42 34 21 47 253 CR 45 31 36 35 36 26 47 256 Arya Stark 44 28 32 38 29 37 47 255 La Cisale di Swimswam 39 22 30 37 27 28 47 230 ooo 37 28 41 20 25 34 47 232 Kitshicker 40 27 36 39 34 31 47 254 LAUREN NEIDIGH 35 29 30 38 33 30 47 242 Coach_Sw1mmy 41 26 38 43 32 28 47 255 jaywins 32 28 26 25 21 29 47 208 zalan912 25 27 31 31 17 46 47 224 CSP 29 16 34 27 31 33 47 217 swammer 37 20 34 35 33 11 47 217 DoUEvenLift 45 29 55 29 26 27 47 258 Daf 36 27 45 34 25 39 47 253 MT Wally 36 33 28 34 38 26 46 241 Edwardsdlmto 44 26 31 28 30 25 46 230 Giulia 53 29 40 44 37 32 46 281 Steve Lundquist 47 21 48 32 26 37 46 257 Lou95 43 39 20 17 29 15 46 209 Billybooooooob 42 36 41 28 31 25 46 249 Natelzr 21 22 37 35 33 19 46 213 Blastoff 43 23 30 23 35 20 46 220 wht822 40 28 39 31 28 36 46 248 Tangerine Speedo 29 31 23 30 22 29 46 210 Polo 42 31 50 43 32 34 46 278 Joetibbetts 43 25 34 30 20 22 46 220 MIKE_IN_DALLAS 23 38 38 24 30 27 46 226 SHUstork 48 37 44 37 25 36 46 273 leonardposa97 25 28 32 41 26 24 46 222 Lukas 42 39 36 24 38 19 46 244 Patlovesswimming 35 25 49 28 23 32 46 238 illons 24 29 39 39 19 47 46 243 KzooHowy 50 31 31 26 36 21 46 241 KMAASTV 32 34 24 33 22 26 46 217 SHUISR 46 25 44 50 31 27 46 269 DMacNCheez 43 33 43 40 35 26 46 266 Homie 48 27 43 34 51 27 46 276 dunc1952 36 30 41 35 35 17 46 240 Swimnerdguy 46 28 38 20 45 16 45 238 Steph00 33 30 29 29 36 16 45 218 MaxN96 37 27 39 30 26 27 45 231 hurricanetht 20 34 46 33 22 25 45 225 lkc5 43 35 37 33 25 13 45 231 jzwierzy 31 26 36 18 31 20 45 207 Wondertwin 39 42 26 30 34 30 45 246 Wendy 14 25 27 33 48 21 45 213 Sam 46 23 40 49 26 28 45 257 Isaac 54 26 39 34 43 23 45 264 Tomato 43 29 37 32 38 26 45 250 Patrick H 41 32 28 26 19 17 45 208 swimfastlittlefishies 43 27 34 28 36 16 45 229 CoachMac 38 42 44 36 10 14 45 229 DREWBREWSBEER 24 42 17 33 24 14 45 199 Emilio53 31 23 38 24 15 35 45 211 Milan 47 31 35 33 11 25 45 227 Carlos Torres 39 29 30 35 21 19 45 218 Jordaninak 23 34 28 26 17 22 45 195 Paddy 41 34 33 49 21 20 45 243 skip77 34 24 37 21 20 27 45 208 Salvo 38 22 20 36 34 27 45 222 INEEDRICE 30 34 27 30 15 15 44 195 R-Dub 43 31 38 32 44 19 44 251 HawkHawk 48 36 33 35 27 38 44 261 Olaf Podertin 49 32 44 40 41 39 44 289 Dan G 42 31 31 38 26 21 44 233 nbook 49 29 42 35 32 39 44 270 Swimdaver 42 22 36 35 43 20 44 242 dam94 48 31 54 22 25 31 44 255 EpicDucky 30 27 27 36 36 29 44 229 Lane11 49 31 40 28 34 28 44 254 CarterPyle 48 30 26 22 35 14 44 219 Caleb.1650 30 33 39 15 27 21 44 209 harry7 56 30 34 35 20 20 44 239 sharkmustswim1965 42 35 36 20 41 19 44 237 Lokermotion 38 30 48 30 27 35 44 252 Fuzzy Luscious 36 30 35 26 29 12 43 211 Swimnerd 53 29 26 30 47 21 43 249 🍆🍆 36 28 26 32 29 35 43 229 Abogala 47 24 46 48 36 25 43 269 JaySawk 44 33 40 40 31 28 43 259 Fleedle 37 24 36 38 27 26 43 231 PatrickDaly1 32 30 35 24 46 31 43 241 MisterDWY 39 38 35 32 40 15 43 242 Vìđarr 27 28 36 25 28 39 43 226 TSwimming12 39 35 22 23 30 25 43 217 Don’tGetDFL 35 33 22 34 27 15 43 209 RP3 47 38 29 27 33 26 43 243 John26 46 27 43 32 27 27 43 245 Mac L 40 34 42 30 29 28 43 246 Dave Pitt 48 29 20 21 30 39 43 230 Why2flyexist 53 24 47 44 34 32 43 277 Lhatunen 37 37 25 36 43 33 43 254 H2oSwimTeam 32 30 26 34 14 31 43 210 Dkdkdkdk 40 26 47 39 28 40 43 263 Germinator 47 26 47 40 44 39 43 286 Swimbasemom3 41 31 31 33 33 24 43 236 BairnOwl 48 21 41 50 32 42 43 277 WIBuckyBadger 24 38 29 25 33 20 42 211 msch22 31 27 40 26 21 11 42 198 GB Masters Swimmer 44 31 29 20 30 13 42 209 Droid 24 31 15 29 32 11 42 184 Zach_bezella 41 25 46 39 30 38 42 261 Matt0605 46 32 29 26 25 33 42 233 Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier 35 30 34 36 45 16 42 238 Swoppa 48 32 35 34 41 17 42 249 Yabo 41 24 33 35 27 31 42 233 CharlotteHornetsWontPay 45 23 37 34 34 37 42 252 Marco P Italy 14 22 16 31 11 32 42 168 tarlo 46 29 45 52 16 23 42 253 Spike79 35 33 30 44 32 33 42 249 SpeedyMcAwesome 33 31 17 46 18 14 42 201 swimcrzy 32 29 26 35 20 30 41 213 straya555 50 21 45 49 32 34 41 272 Jmah888 34 34 33 36 25 35 41 238 Dubrowski 37 32 30 19 37 19 41 215 EOliver 38 30 37 20 29 26 41 221 Diego2002 46 32 17 17 42 24 41 219 KiyoKats 46 17 38 31 38 25 41 236 Ajansz 36 31 29 47 29 21 41 234 swimswamswum24 43 30 36 40 34 35 41 259 blueabyss1117 34 24 50 44 15 26 41 234 Moo-Moo-of-Mae 51 33 44 40 31 16 41 256 distance_swimm 31 27 28 35 22 22 40 205 Watties 2 0 1 4 40 25 21 19 30 27 40 202 Ous is King 62 23 40 35 38 16 40 254 FlyMarthaFly 17 39 31 17 22 29 40 195 Crumblingtemple 31 18 29 42 36 16 40 212 Respect Cecil 27 33 38 25 26 25 40 214 Hanser Fan 27 21 34 26 36 39 40 223 Emily 31 32 22 26 34 33 40 218 Sun’s Syringe 50 40 44 30 33 28 40 265 Julia R 46 27 33 38 24 22 40 230 Marie 46 27 35 47 33 17 40 245 VGM 37 21 40 35 48 29 40 250 Claudiuscia 25 27 34 48 17 32 40 223 The AllStar 50 26 26 55 31 37 40 265 [email protected] 46 26 32 50 37 19 40 250 adrianch218 51 31 31 27 32 24 39 235 Voyges 20 33 26 22 39 20 39 199 Pea-tear Griffin 42 29 31 37 24 27 39 229 Poppin Ov 41 17 25 34 22 30 39 208 Lsp 20 33 34 23 14 22 39 185 Kaiz43 43 36 39 31 33 13 39 234 HAITISWIM 43 33 26 28 30 41 39 240 MARKTIELLO 39 30 20 21 29 26 39 204 Chaitha D. 47 25 35 26 32 33 39 237 Samesame 45 25 23 54 30 22 39 238 Mau 32 25 38 41 18 34 39 227 CAIONFL 32 33 34 17 17 23 39 195 Lemon 26 25 38 38 30 22 39 218 AnonymousPapaya 50 28 33 26 43 30 39 249 Shewy 30 23 35 37 25 27 38 215 Tomahawked 41 26 35 25 22 40 38 227 AustinPoolBoy 40 15 30 22 33 27 38 205 Stinkypete 30 27 19 27 23 21 38 185 Juhiiz 48 27 36 37 32 39 38 257 Oscarfish 34 28 28 30 25 23 38 206 Lambe 26 22 24 38 33 33 38 214 jumbo737 37 28 30 38 27 23 37 220 JoanC 44 30 32 41 41 25 37 250 FlyinHawaiian 43 29 22 24 22 10 37 187 Jswa7 33 26 40 33 26 23 37 218 DBSwims 52 32 37 29 41 36 37 264 FlipTurnAround 47 33 30 22 13 17 37 199 Nick Lapointe 41 36 40 22 24 16 37 216 Your mom 31 19 28 21 25 14 37 175 Coach Doug_ YSC 41 30 25 18 35 22 36 207 TIbreakdown 44 34 40 30 44 23 36 251 Billkeyaz 42 28 31 42 22 19 36 220 CCRasnake 28 36 32 27 34 24 36 217 SofiaLucia 24 28 17 37 10 31 36 183 MegaVaughn13 29 31 40 25 22 25 36 208 ORRDU1 38 26 26 37 27 26 36 216 LillyQueen 32 31 28 27 27 14 36 195 [King Crimson] 31 34 33 37 26 29 35 225 Jackw 38 28 44 42 31 20 35 238 DS99 37 32 32 42 31 21 35 230 Ryan Wheeler 43 28 27 51 41 37 35 262 GuiRego 45 21 26 29 20 27 34 202 LTyke 31 36 25 29 43 27 34 225 TomSwim 27 25 23 32 26 31 34 198 ElleTB 34 23 29 45 33 24 34 222 Canadaman11 43 28 26 35 25 29 34 220 Terrible 36 28 38 27 33 37 34 233 RG59 44 34 49 37 26 37 34 261 Delz 16 30 25 30 23 21 34 179 Swish1 39 16 36 36 31 24 34 216 Hugo Servin 32 26 37 34 12 37 33 211 Old Rocket Swimmer 47 29 44 30 27 27 33 237 Rj0789 30 43 27 28 27 19 33 207 ced4003 41 21 38 36 29 40 33 238 Jstephz 35 26 33 32 21 26 33 206 T Slizzy 31 24 19 33 31 26 32 196 Kwc95 45 26 32 49 27 41 32 252 Eouai 42 21 33 34 27 21 32 210 SWIMIIWIN 29 33 41 22 32 23 31 211 SwimacIndy 23 29 29 18 26 16 31 172 Brady Michaels 38 30 39 32 35 34 31 239 Swimmer1984 21 21 22 28 23 42 31 188 Waterworks 28 20 31 36 43 21 30 209 muiravery 16 14 13 9 11 9 28 100 Ferdinando 20 25 17 37 12 26 26 163 ADL 13 20 5 15 10 16 24 103 Rossboss6 14 9 1 12 18 2 21 77 Enrique 25 20 12 22 14 20 15 128 hu777 7 10 5 25 14 13 11 85 Jesy4swim 42 26 50 25 27 31 8 209 kennedy 35 25 40 32 21 7 2 162 Swimfan05 43 30 47 26 23 0 0 169 Spader 14 15 6 0 0 0 0 35 Mikey 41 24 39 31 27 0 0 162 Mashy 10 13 4 0 0 0 0 27 Camilla 10 11 4 0 0 0 0 25 Njones 9 19 4 0 0 0 0 32 frank 40 29 29 33 21 0 0 152 Joseph 13 12 9 0 0 0 0 34 JumboRuss 25 19 11 27 26 8 0 116

