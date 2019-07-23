2019 FINA World Championships: Day 4 Preview

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 gets underway in Gwangju with preliminaries of the women’s 50 backstroke, men’s 100 freestyle, men’s 200 IM, women’s 200 butterfly, and the mixed 4 x 100 medley relay.

The Americans boast two defending World Champions in Caeleb Dressel (100 freestyle) and Chase Kalisz (200 IM), as well as a relay looking to defend its 2017 title and World Record in the mixed 4 x 100 medley. Given the different makeup of this year’s team versus 2017, the USA will be forced to alter its lineup, though Lilly King and Caeleb Dressel‘s spots as the middle of the medley relay are likely safe.

DAY 4 MORNING EVENTS:

Women’s 50 Backstroke – Prelims

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Prelims

Men’s 200 IM – Prelims

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims

Mixed 4 x 100 Medley Relay – Prelims

The United States is off to a rough start in Gwangju, but megastars Dressel and Chase Kalisz could begin to turn the tide if they’re able to produce some inspirational results in the heats.

Starts, particularly in backstroke, have been somewhat of an issue the past couple of days. The heats of the women’s 50 back will swim this morning and will test whether or not the technical/equipment issues of day 2 persist.

DAY 3 MORNING SESSION’S TOP STORYLINES TO FOLLOW: