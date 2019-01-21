2019 Desert Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Our goal is to create a positive atmosphere where competitive swimmers can learn and improve the skills needed to compete at a higher level. Desert Swim Camp offers a unique balance of intensive conditioning and thorough stroke instruction and analysis with our coaches and experienced staff.

Each day of camp offers a unique experience with the University of Arizona coaching staff featuring daily workouts, clinics with focus on stroke mechanics, and informational sessions that include sports psychology, nutrition, and a Q&A with head coach Augie Busch. Workouts will be conducted under the direction and supervision of the U of A swimming coaches.

Session I

June 2 – June 7, The University of Arizona Hillenbrand Aquatic Center

Residential: $750

Sign up for Session I Residential Here

Commuter: $650

Sign up for Session I Commuter Here

Session II

June 9 – June 14, The University of Arizona Hillenbrand Aquatic Center

Residential: $750

Sign up for Session II Residential Here

Commuter: $650

Sign up for Session II Commuter Here

TYPICAL DAILY CAMP SCHEDULE 7:00AM Wake up 7:30AM Breakfast 9:00-11:00AM TRAINING SESSION #1 11:15AM GUEST SPEAKER/FREE TIME @ POOL 12:00PM LUNCH 1:30-3:30PM FREE TIME AT DORMS 4:00-6:00PM TRAINING SESSION #2 6:30PM DINNER 7:45PM TEAM CHALLENGE ACTIVITIES/FREE TIME AT DORMS 10:00PM LIGHTS OUT

*Guest speakers will include the U of A Sports Nutritionist, the U of A Sports Psychologist, and the Arizona Swimming & Diving Head Coach, Augie Busch.

Coaches

Augie Busch was named Arizona head swimming and diving coach in July 2017. A UA assistant for eight seasons under his legendary father Frank Busch and a UA alumnus, Busch returned to Arizona after spending four seasons as the head coach at Virginia (2013-17) and the previous two seasons as the head women’s coach at Houston (2011-13).

In four seasons under Busch’s guidance, the Cavalier women won three ACC Championships and posted two fifth-place finishes at the NCAA Championships, the best finishes in program history. The Cavaliers saw 11 individuals earn 25 All-America honors and 22 honorable mention All-America honors, while producing nine All-America relays and eight honorable mention All-America relays. In four seasons, the Cavaliers set 30 school records, eight ACC records and three NCAA records. Based on these accomplishments, Busch was named the ACC Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year three times.

CLIF ROBBINS (ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH)

Clif Robbins will join the Arizona swimming and diving staff after spending the last four seasons as an assistant coach at Virginia.

During Robbins’ four years at Virginia, he coached a trio of All-Americans, including Laura Simon, who finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke at the 2017 NCAA Championships with a school-record time of 58.20. Simon finished her career with nine first-team All-America honors, 12 honors overall and three ACC titles. Robbins, the 2016 ECAC Women’s Coach of the Year, also mentored Olympian Yannick Kaeser, the Swiss record holder in the 100 and 200 breaststroke and four-time All-American and school-record holder in the breaststroke, Ellen Williamson, who set a school record in the 100 butterfly and earned All-America honors in the 200 individual medley, and Luke Papendick, an All-American in the 200 backstroke.

CORY CHITWOOD (ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH)

Cory Chitwood will join the Arizona swimming and diving staff as an assistant coach after spending the last four seasons as an assistant at Virginia.

During Chitwood’s four years at Virginia, he coached Cavalier swimmers to three NCAA records, four ACC records, seven Virginia records and 26 UVA all-time top-10 times. Chitwood mentored Leah Smith to four NCAA titles, two in the 500-yard freestyle and two in the 1,650-yard freestyle, along with a set of NCAA runner-up finishes in those events. Smith also captured four-straight ACC titles in both events, as well as a 200 free title, and set then-NCAA records in the 500 free, 1,000 free and 1,650 free.

Olympic gold medalist Beth Botsford will serve as an assistant coach for the Arizona swimming and diving program, where she was an All-American from 2000-03 under head coach Frank Busch.

In 2000, Botsford won an NCAA Championship in the 200-yard backstroke, helping UA finish as the national runner-up. Her time of 1:53.52 at the 2000 NCAA Championships remains the sixth-best time in Arizona history. Botsford was the 2000 Pac-10 Newcomer of the Year and earned UA’s Ruby Award in 2003, given annually to the department’s most outstanding senior female student-athlete. In 2008, Botsford was inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.

JESSE STIPEK (ASSISTANT COACH)

Jesse Stipek, a former Olympic Trial Qualifier in 2012 and team captain, is starting in his first season as assistant coach, after being a graduate assistant for the Wildcats for two years. He helps with all aspects of the sprint group and recruiting.

Stipek comes to Arizona after swimming at the University of Wisconsin from 2007-2011, serving as a student assistant coach in Madison as well. As an assistant swim coach with the Badger Aquatics Club, Stipek mentored young swimmers and helped see them through to college and Olympic Trials.

