Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC: DAY 2 FINALS LIVE RECAP

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

Night 2 of the Atlanta Classic will feature the finals of the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 400 free. Among the races to watch, Caeleb Dressel will be contesting in the 200 fly. Dressel finished second in prelims with a 2:00.69, right behind top seed Finn Minuth (1:59.38).

Already coming in finals with a meet record in their names are Hali Flickinger and Olivia Smoliga. Flickinger will swim her best event, the 200 fly, as the top seed with her record time of 2:07.24. Smoliga is the top seed in the 50 free and broke Simone Manuel‘s 2016 record by 1/100 with a 25.20.

Both Smoliga and Flickinger will duel in the 100 back, where Smoliga is seeded first (1:01.60) while Flickginer is seeded second (1:02.21).

Women’s 200 Fly

Men’s 200 Fly

Women’s 50 Free

Men’s 50 Free

Women’s 100 Back

Men’s 100 Back

Women’s 200 Breast

Men’s 200 Breast

Women’s 400 Free

Men’s 400 Free

  • Meet Record: Anton Ipsen – 3:50.40

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro

Nick Pecoraro has had a huge passion for swimming since his first dive in the pool. He joined the sport at age 11 and instantly became drawn to the sport. He was a breaststroker and IMer when competing, but still uses the sport as his go-to cardio. As a kinesiology …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!