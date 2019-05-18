2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC: DAY 2 FINALS LIVE RECAP

2019 ATLANTA CLASSIC

May 17th-19th, 2019

Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

LCM (50m pool)

Night 2 of the Atlanta Classic will feature the finals of the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 400 free. Among the races to watch, Caeleb Dressel will be contesting in the 200 fly. Dressel finished second in prelims with a 2:00.69, right behind top seed Finn Minuth (1:59.38).

Already coming in finals with a meet record in their names are Hali Flickinger and Olivia Smoliga. Flickinger will swim her best event, the 200 fly, as the top seed with her record time of 2:07.24. Smoliga is the top seed in the 50 free and broke Simone Manuel‘s 2016 record by 1/100 with a 25.20.

Both Smoliga and Flickinger will duel in the 100 back, where Smoliga is seeded first (1:01.60) while Flickginer is seeded second (1:02.21).

Women’s 200 Fly

Meet Record: Hali Flickinger– 2:07.24

Men’s 200 Fly

Meet Record: Joseph Schooling– 1:57.54

Women’s 50 Free

Meet Record: Olivia Smoliga– 25.20

Men’s 50 Free

Meet Record: Michael Andrew– 21.73

Women’s 100 Back

Meet Record: Olivia Smoliga– 1:00.13

Men’s 100 Back

Meet Record: Ryan Murphy– 53.08

Women’s 200 Breast

Meet Record: Micah Sumrall – 2:26.16

Men’s 200 Breast

Meet Record: Josh Prenot – 2:09.49

Women’s 400 Free

Meet Record: Katie Ledecky – 4:00.31

Men’s 400 Free