2018 Swammy Awards: Norimasa Hirai, Asian Coach Of The Year

2018 SWAMMY ASIAN COACH OF THE YEAR: NORIMASA HIRAI

Japan’s famed National Team coach Norimasa Hirai has earned SwimSwam’s Swammy for Asian Coach of the Year for the 2nd consecutive year. Known widely for having groomed Olympic champions Kosuke Kitajima and Kosuke Hagino, Hirai’s protegés Daiya Seto and Yui Ohashi have now been proving formidable forces on the international swimming scene.

Most recently at the 2018 Short Course World Championships, Seto smashed the 200 fly World Record, beating defending World Champion Chad Le Clos of South Africa in the process. Seto produced a new WR, Asian Record and Japanese National Record of 1:48.24 en route to gold.

Seto won the 200m fly at the Pan Pacific Championships as well, while also taking 200m fly/400m IM gold at the Asian Games. In Hangzhou, Seto would also notch 400m IM gold to follow-up on his World Record.

For Ohashi’s part, the 23-year-old doubled gold in the 200m and 400m IM at the Pan Pacific Championships, after also topping the 400m IM podium in Jakarta at this summer’s Asian Games.

Another stud in Hiria’s stable, reigning 200m breaststroke World Record holder Ippei Watanabe, took gold in his signature event at the Pan Pacific Championships, while also nabbing a trio of silvers in Jakarta.

