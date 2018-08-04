2018 Speedo Junior Nationals: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2018 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONALS

The fourth of five finals sessions from the 2018 Speedo Junior Nationals will feature the 200 freestyle, 200 breaststroke and 100 backstroke, along with timed final heats in the women’s 800 free relay.

14-year-old Claire Tuggle (2:01.44) will seek her third title of the meet tonight in the women’s 200 freestyle, coming in as the 2nd seed to Miranda Heckman (2:01.30) of the Pleasanton Seahawks after the prelims. Tuggle swam a lifetime best last week in 1:58.59, and has a shot at Sippy Woodhead‘s 13-14 NAG of 1:58.53.

Alexei Sancov leads the men’s 200 free field after being the only one sub-1:50 in the heats (1:49.55), and Isabelle Odgers (2:30.66) and AJ Pouch (2:13.08) will have lane 4 in the women’s and men’s 200 breast. Annabel Crush (1:01.38) and Will Grant (55.78) come in as top seeds in the 100 back, while Carson Foster (56.22) will seek his first individual title of the meet in the men’s event as the #2 seed.

Women’s 200 Free Final

Junior World: 1:56.12, Shen Duo (CHN), 2014

Meet: 1:58.26, Lia Neal, 2011

13-year-old Erin Gemmell from Nation’s Capital really went for it in the women’s 200 free final, posting the fastest splits in the field on the first two 50s in 27.82 and 30.31. Claire Tuggle made up a bit of ground on the third 50, and then a huge push on the last length by Miranda Heckman made it a three-way battle to the wall.

At the touch it was Gemmell, barely hanging on for the win in 2:00.74, just over Heckman (2:00.77) and Tuggle (2:00.80). Gemmell swam the 3rd fastest time ever by a 13-year-old American this morning in 2:01.50, and now moves past Sippy Woodhead (2:01.08) for 2nd behind only Tuggle (1:59.11). She also moves into 9th all-time in the 13-14 age group.

16-year-old Samantha Pearson won the B-final in 2:00.63, knocking over two seconds off her prelim swim and sneaking under her personal best from Nationals. That time ended up stacking up as the fastest of the night.

15-year-old Olivia McMurray (2:01.90) and 14-year-old Ella Bathurst (2:02.33) both made impressive drops from the C-final. Bathurst is now just over a second outside the top-10 all-time in the 13-14 age group.

Men’s 200 Free Final

Junior World: 1:46.40, Ivan Girev (RUS), 2017

Meet: 1:48.64, Caeleb Dressel, 2013

Pierce Dietze went out like a madman in the men’s 200 free, flipping at the 50 and 100 walls with splits of 24.43 and 51.78. Top seed coming in Alexei Sancov wasn’t far behind, turning in 52.50, and unlike Dietze, was able to maintain his speed over the back-half to win easily in 1:47.75. That broke Caeleb Dressel‘s 2013 Meet Record of 1:48.64, and is his 2nd fastest performance ever (going 1:47.00 at last year’s European Juniors).

Julian Hill of the Gator Swim Club was the only other guy sub-1:50 in 1:49.29, knocking off his previous best by a second and a half, and Skyler Cook-Weeks had a solid back-half to snag 3rd in a best of 1:50.95. Jake Magahey, the 3rd fastest swimmer ever in 15-16 age group, was 4th in 1:51.04. Dietze ended up fading to 6th.

Jake Mitchell posted a 1:50.91 to win the B-final, putting him half a second outside of the top-10 in the 15-16 age group.

Women’s 200 Breast Final

Junior World: 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (TUR), 2015

Meet: 2:26.35, Allie Szekely, 2012

15-year-old Anna Keating of Machine Aquatics led the women’s 200 breast final wire-to-wire, maintaining a slight edge over Irvine Novaquatics’ Isabelle Odgers throughout to win in a time of 2:28.44. That lowers her previous best of 2:30.03 set at Nationals last week, and puts her 11th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Odgers took 2nd in 2:29.44, .04 off her best from Nats, and Claire Donan (2:30.67) held off Noelle Peplowski (2:31.06) for 3rd.

16-year-old Brynn Curtis dropped over three seconds from her best time to win the B-final in 2:31.75, and 13-year-old Grace Rainey had an impressive 2:33.55 from the C-final, lowering her best time by a second and a half. Both had initially set their best times in the prelims.

Men’s 200 Breast Final

Junior World: 2:09.39, Qin Haiyang (CHN), 2017

Meet: 2:11.25, Daniel Roy, 2017

Women’s 100 Back Final

Junior World: 58.83, Regan Smith (USA), 2018

Meet: 59.77, Rachel Bootsma, 2009

Men’s 100 Back Final

Junior World: 52.97, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

Meet: 54.99, Michael Andrew, 2015

Women’s 4×200 Free Relay Timed Final