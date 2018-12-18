2018 Sergio Lopez December Breaststroke Camp at Virginia Tech – Sign Up Today

SERGIO LOPEZ SWIM CAMPS – 2018 Breaststroke Camp

Come join 3-time Olympic Coach and 1988 Bronze medalist, Sergio Lopez, as he teaches you the techniques and drills that have helped Olympians and World Ranked Swimmers around the world. This camp will focus on perfecting your streamline, body position, kick and pull. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day.

All swimmers must be registered through USA Swimming, with a USA Swim Club. Or, they can purchase a flex pass membership through Virginia Swimming.

DATES

Friday, December 28th & Saturday, December 29th

WHO

Ages 8 – 18

COST

$420 per Swimmer

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 28TH

8:30am – 9:00am | Registration / Check-In at Pool

9:00am | Welcome From Coaches

9:15am – 10:15am | Classroom Session – Breaststroke Components, Streamline Importance, Kick & Pull

10:30am – 12:30pm | Streamline, Kick Work in the Water

12:45pm – 1:30pm | Lunch Break (lunch provided on site)

1:45pm – 3:45pm | Kick & Pull Work in the Water

3:45pm – 4:00pm | Questions / Dismissal / Swimmer Pick Up

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29TH

8:30am – 9:00am | Check-In at Pool

9:00am | Welcome & Review

9:15am – 10:15am | Classroom Session – Head & Shoulders, Timing, Pullout & Turns

10:30am – 12:30pm | Head, Shoulders & Body Position Pool Session

12:45pm – 1:30pm | Lunch Break

1:45pm – 3:45pm | Turns, Pull Outs & Full Stroke Pool Session

3:45pm – 4:00pm | Questions / Dismissal, Swimmer Pick Up

Coaching Staff

Sergio Lopez Miro became the 14th swimming and diving head coach at Virginia Tech in May 2018.

He joined the Hokies after spending the two seasons as the associate head coach at Auburn University, following a two-year stint as the head high performance coach of the Singapore Swimming Association.

Lopez Miro owns previous head coaching experience at West Virginia from 2004-07, where he was a two-time Big East Men’s Coach of the Year. His list of notable pupils includes Olympic gold medalists and NCAA champions Ryan Murphy and Joseph Schooling.

Following his stint at WVU, Lopez led the prestigious Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida from 2007-14. During his tenure, he led both the boys’ and girls’ teams to state titles and his teams held five of the 11 independent school national high school records. In addition, the boys team claimed four national titles while the girls finished as runners-up twice. Murphy and Schooling both swam for Lopez Miro at Bolles.

While working with the Singapore Swimming Association, Lopez Miro created and coached the National Training Center where he worked with 33 of the best swimmers in the country. He developed and coached the first Olympic gold medalist, Schooling, in Singapore’s history. He is a three-time Olympic team coach, serving as the head coach for Singapore at the 2016 Rio games and as an assistant in 2012 for the London games. In addition, Lopez Miro was the head coach for Netherlands Antilles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Barcelona, Spain native was a member of the Spanish national team from 1984-96. He won a silver medal at the 1993 World Championships and has held European and U.S. Open records as well as 14 records in Spain. Lopez Miro claimed a bronze medal at the 1988 Olympics in the 200 breaststroke.

Lopez Miro began his coaching career as a volunteer at Arizona from 1994-96. From 1996-97 he was the technical director at the Cantabric Swimming Federation in Santander, Spain before returning to the U.S. to serve as the head coach at Hillenbrand Aquatics in Tucson, Arizona.

He returned to the college ranks to serve as an assistant (2000-03) coach at Northwestern before being promoted to associate head coach in 2003. While there he helped the Wildcats to produce seven All-Americans, eight Big Ten champions, a Big Ten Swimmer of the Year and a Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Lopez graduated from American University in 1992 with a degree in Kinesiology. During his collegiate career, Lopez Miro earned nine All-America honors in the breaststroke and IM events.

CHRISTIANSBURG AQUATIC CENTER

In 2010, the Virginia Tech swimming and diving teams moved their home to the Christiansburg Aquatic Center after spending decades at the pool inside of War Memorial Gym on Tech’s campus.

A joint venture between the town of Christiansburg and Tech, the nearly $15 million CAC officially opened its doors in July of 2010, and it serves as the hosts of the Hokies’ home meets in addition to the teams’ practice facility.

“Moving to the CAC has been incredible,” Virginia Tech head swimming coach Ned Skinner said. “The team has met it with full support. It is a beautiful facility that was done in a first-class manner, and we have completely elevated the way we are training our swimmers and divers.”

The facility ranks as one of the best in the ACC and drew conference-wide recognition in the winter of 2012 by serving as the hosts for the ACC Championships. Tech fared well at its home venue, with the men’s team finishing a program-best second and the women’s team coming in fourth.

The CAC, a 62,000 square-foot facility, features a full-size, 50-meter Olympic-style pool, which is double the length of the pool at War Memorial Gym. All collegiate competitions take place in 25-yard lanes – a distance that is achieved by properly positioning the pair of 6-foot bulkheads. A long-course option, though, allows the swimmers to work on their endurance.

The pool has depths ranging from 7 to 17 feet. The lanes are 9 feet wide, which makes for a faster pool, and the average water temperature of the pool is 82 degrees.

