2018 NAIA Men’s National Championships – Day 1 Prelims

2018 NAIA National Championships – Men’s Meet

Dates: Wednesday, February 28 – Saturday, March 3; prelims 9 am, finals 5 pm

Location: Columbus Aquatic Center, Columbus, Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champions: Olivet Nazarene University (results)

Psych Sheet

Live Results:

Live Video:

Championship Central

Men’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Prelims

Meet Record: 1:18.43, 2014, Oklahoma Baptist University (L Lassley, R Robbins, D Ramirez, G Sullivan)

Keiser 1:23.42 Thomas 1:23.43 College of Idaho 1:23.93 Olivet Nazarene 1:24.03 Lindenwood-Belleville 1:24.06 SCAD 1:24.78 Cumberlands 1:25.42 / Union College 1:25.42 –

Top-seeded Keiser University held on to qualify first for tonight’s final, coming to the wall 1/100 ahead of Thomas University. Keiser’s Lukas Macek (20.87), Nick Oh (21.33), Justin Lewis (20.70), and N’Nhyn Fernander (20.52) posted a 1:23.42. Thomas (Alex Haymond, Ethan Bainbridge, Victor Dos Santos, and Perry Lindo) combined for 1:23.43. The College of Idaho’s quartet (Jonathan Jennings, Andrew Clifford, Cooper Salmen, and Dylan Osborne) dropped 2.1 seconds to qualify third for finals with 1:23.93, ahead of Olivet Nazarene, Lindenwood, SCAD, and Cumberlands and Union, who tied for 7th.

ONU won this event last year ahead of SCAD; Thomas earned bronze.

Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Meet Record: 4:20.35, 2017, Joel Thatcher, SCAD

Joshua Bouma, Olivet Nazarene 4:32.72 Niels Engeln, Lindenwood-Belleville 4:33.45 Wyatt Engler, Keiser 4:34.15 Vinny Lijoi, Thomas 4:34.21 Seth Cripe, Olivet Nazarene 4:35.74 Xavier Bordes Adell, Olivet Nazarene 4:35.87 Manuel Laguna Gomez, Wvu-Tech 4:36.31 Nathan Kuszynski, St Ambrose 4:36.53

After four years of domination by a Joel from SCAD (Joel Ax for three years; Joel Thatcher in 2017), the men’s 500 free is undergoing a changing of the guards in Columbus. ONU qualified three swimmers for the A final, with the other five spots going to Lindenwood-Belleville, Keiser, Thomas, WVU-Tech, and St. Ambrose.

ONU senior Joshua Bouma posted the fastest time of the morning (4:32.72). Second was last year’s fourth-place finisher, Niels Engeln of Lindenwood-Belleville (4:33.45). Keiser’s Wyatt Engler (4:34.15) qualified just ahead of 2017 bronze medalist, Vinny Lijoi of Thomas (4:34.21). ONU’s Seth Cripe, and Xavier Bordes Adell, WVU-Tech’s Manuel Laguna Gomez, and St. Ambrose’s Nathan Kuszynski rounded out the top-8 this morning.

Two Bees, sophomore Josh Smilie and freshman DJ Nowacki, improved their seed times by 4 and 8 seconds, respectively, but wound up 9th and 10th overall so they will lead the charge in the B final.

Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

Meet Record: 1:47.55, 2011, David Hibberd, Simon Fraser

Lukas Macek, Keiser 1:49.23 Daniil Kuzmin, Olivet Nazarene 1:50.99 Martin du Teilleul, Lindenwood 1:51.55 1:51.62 Charles Bennett, Olivet Nazarene 1:55.54 1:51.69 Gergely Harsanyi, SCAD 1:52.42 1:52.09 Trey James, Loyola 1:56.34 1:52.39 Joel Hansson, Keiser 1:54.04 1:53.12 Csaba Vekony, Keiser 1:56.27 1:53.85

Keiser dominated the morning in the men’s 200 IM, qualifying three for the A final including #1 seed Macek, who posted the only sub-1:50 of prelims (1:49.23). ONU’s Kuzmin, runner-up in 2017, went 1:50.99, just off his seed time. Lindenwood-Belleville freshman Martin du Teilleul went even with his seed time to qualify third (1:51.62). ONU senior Charles Bennett (1:51.69) dropped nearly 3 seconds to qualify fourth ahead of SCAD freshman Gergely Harsanyi (1:52.09). Loyola’s Trey James improved his seed time by 4 seconds and jumped from 16th in the psych sheet to 6th, while Keiser’s Joel Hansson and Csaba Vekony both dropped to qualify 7th and 8th.

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

Meet Record: 19.71, 2014, Logan H Lassley, Oklahoma Baptist

Keiser junior Andrei Stukov, the top seed in this event, led the morning qualifiers with 20.31. SCAD freshman Zoltan Monori placed second (20.52). Haymond of Thomas dropped a half-second and qualified third (20.58); his teammate, defending champion Lindo, qualified sixth (20.86).

Keiser’s Fernander made the A final, as did ONU’s Iran Cavalcante-Almeida and Guilherme Magnoler and Warren Massimini of Loyola.

Men’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims

Meet Record: 3:12.88, 2014, Oklahoma Baptist University (D Ramirez, G Penny, G Sullivan, L Lassley)

Keiser 3:22.05 Olivet Nazarene 3:23.05 Cumberlands 3:23.37 SCAD 3:24.62 Lindenwood-Belleville 3:25.42 Loyola 3:26.16 Wvu-Tech 3:26.95 Lindsey Wilson 3:27.33

Top-seeded Keiser swam a bit off their seed time but still managed to qualify first by 1 second over ONU. Keiser’s Nagy (49.07), Hansson (55.39), Carlos Field (50.86), and Lewis (46.73) combined for 3:22.05. Keiser dominated over the first half of the race: Nagy had the fastest leadoff split by well over 1 second and Hansson was the top breaststroker of the morning. ONU’s Cavalcante-Almeida outsplit the field in butterfly with 47.58, while SCAD’s Gergo Zachar came home quickest, in 45.78.

Cumberlands took the third spot ahead of SCAD, Lindenwood-Belleville, Loyola, WVU-Tech, and Lindsey Wilson. Loyola and Lindsey Wilson both had significant drops in prelims to leapfrog into tonight’s A final.

