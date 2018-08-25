2018 Jr. Pan Pacs: Day 3 Medal Table

2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

While Team USA continued apace on Day 3, Australia and Canada picked up ground over Japan. The American are even more dominant this year than they were 4 years ago: at 2014 Junior Pan Pacs they had 19 gold, 10 silver, and 5 bronze after 3 days of competition. Although Japan has 14 overall medals, they have yet to score a gold medal. Both Australia and Canada picked up golds on Day 3 and while they trail their overall medal haul from 2014, both are higher in the team rankings in 2018 by virtue of their gold medals.

Day 2 Medal Table, 2018 Junior Pan Pacs

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1  United States 19 13 7 39
2  Australia 2 5 3 10
3  Canada 2 2 4 8
4  China 1 0 0 1
5  Japan 0 4 10 14
Total   24 24 24 72

Day 3 Medalists

Women 400m Freestyle

  1. GOLD – Lani Pallister AUS 4:07.76
  2. SILVER – Claire Tuggle USA 4:10.31
  3. BRONZE – Mariah Denigan USA 4:12.59

Men’s 400m Freestyle

  1. GOLD – Ross Dant USA 3:52.44
  2. SILVER – Brendon Smith AUS 3:52.67
  3. BRONZE – Ethan Heasley USA 3:53.81

Women 100m Butterfly

  1. GOLD – Maggie MacNeil CAN 58.38
  2. SILVER – Chiharu Iitsuka JPN 59.51
  3. BRONZE – Isabel Ivey USA 59.81

Men 100m Butterfly

  1. GOLD – Gianluca Urlando USA 52.40
  2. SILVER – Van Mathias USA 53.11
  3. BRONZE – Shaun Champion AUS 53.66

Women’s 200m Backstroke

  1. GOLD – Isabelle Stadden USA 2:09.52
  2. SILVER – Madison Broad CAN 2:10.73
  3. BRONZE – Katharine Berkoff USA 2:11.87

Men’s 200m Backstroke

  1. GOLD – Carson Foster USA 1:59.10
  2. SILVER – Peter Larson USA 1:59.24
  3. BRONZE – Cole Pratt CAN 2:00.82

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

  1. GOLD – USA 3:40.10
  2. SILVER – Australia 3:41.51
  3. BRONZE – Canada 3:44.73

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

  1. GOLD – USA 3:19.44
  2. SILVER – Australia 3:20.86
  3. BRONZE – Japan 3:21.32

Day 3 Records

  • Pan Pacs Record: Women’s 100 fly, Maggie MacNeil CAN 58.38
  • Pan Pacs Record: Women’s 200 back, Isabelle Stadden USA 2:08.81 (prelims)

 

He said What?

If Claire Tuggle wants Sippy Woodhead's 400 freestyle record, swimming against Australia's Lani Palmister in the finals will give her an extremely good idea of just how fast 4:07 is. There can be victories in a loss and maybe this is one of those. Claire sees where she is and also where she needs to be to swim 4:07. She is young, hungry, strong and well own her way to that time goal and beyond.

