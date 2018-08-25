2018 Jr. Pan Pacs: Day 3 Medal Table

2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

While Team USA continued apace on Day 3, Australia and Canada picked up ground over Japan. The American are even more dominant this year than they were 4 years ago: at 2014 Junior Pan Pacs they had 19 gold, 10 silver, and 5 bronze after 3 days of competition. Although Japan has 14 overall medals, they have yet to score a gold medal. Both Australia and Canada picked up golds on Day 3 and while they trail their overall medal haul from 2014, both are higher in the team rankings in 2018 by virtue of their gold medals.

Day 2 Medal Table, 2018 Junior Pan Pacs

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 19 13 7 39 2 2 5 3 10 3 2 2 4 8 4 China 1 0 0 1 5 0 4 10 14 Total 24 24 24 72

Day 3 Medalists

Women 400m Freestyle

GOLD – Lani Pallister AUS 4:07.76 SILVER – Claire Tuggle USA 4:10.31 BRONZE – Mariah Denigan USA 4:12.59

Men’s 400m Freestyle

GOLD – Ross Dant USA 3:52.44 SILVER – Brendon Smith AUS 3:52.67 BRONZE – Ethan Heasley USA 3:53.81

Women 100m Butterfly

GOLD – Maggie MacNeil CAN 58.38 SILVER – Chiharu Iitsuka JPN 59.51 BRONZE – Isabel Ivey USA 59.81

Men 100m Butterfly

GOLD – Gianluca Urlando USA 52.40 SILVER – Van Mathias USA 53.11 BRONZE – Shaun Champion AUS 53.66

Women’s 200m Backstroke

GOLD – Isabelle Stadden USA 2:09.52 SILVER – Madison Broad CAN 2:10.73 BRONZE – Katharine Berkoff USA 2:11.87

Men’s 200m Backstroke

GOLD – Carson Foster USA 1:59.10 SILVER – Peter Larson USA 1:59.24 BRONZE – Cole Pratt CAN 2:00.82

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

GOLD – USA 3:40.10 SILVER – Australia 3:41.51 BRONZE – Canada 3:44.73

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

GOLD – USA 3:19.44 SILVER – Australia 3:20.86 BRONZE – Japan 3:21.32

Day 3 Records