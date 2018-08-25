2018 Jr. Pan Pacs: Day 3 Medal Table

2018 Jr. Pan Pacific Swimming Championships
- August 23rd-26th, 2018
- Suva, Fiji
While Team USA continued apace on Day 3, Australia and Canada picked up ground over Japan. The American are even more dominant this year than they were 4 years ago: at 2014 Junior Pan Pacs they had 19 gold, 10 silver, and 5 bronze after 3 days of competition. Although Japan has 14 overall medals, they have yet to score a gold medal. Both Australia and Canada picked up golds on Day 3 and while they trail their overall medal haul from 2014, both are higher in the team rankings in 2018 by virtue of their gold medals.
Day 2 Medal Table, 2018 Junior Pan Pacs
|Rank
|Nation
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|United States
|19
|13
|7
|39
|2
|Australia
|2
|5
|3
|10
|3
|Canada
|2
|2
|4
|8
|4
|China
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Japan
|0
|4
|10
|14
|Total
|24
|24
|24
|72
Day 3 Medalists
Women 400m Freestyle
- GOLD – Lani Pallister AUS 4:07.76
- SILVER – Claire Tuggle USA 4:10.31
- BRONZE – Mariah Denigan USA 4:12.59
Men’s 400m Freestyle
- GOLD – Ross Dant USA 3:52.44
- SILVER – Brendon Smith AUS 3:52.67
- BRONZE – Ethan Heasley USA 3:53.81
Women 100m Butterfly
- GOLD – Maggie MacNeil CAN 58.38
- SILVER – Chiharu Iitsuka JPN 59.51
- BRONZE – Isabel Ivey USA 59.81
Men 100m Butterfly
- GOLD – Gianluca Urlando USA 52.40
- SILVER – Van Mathias USA 53.11
- BRONZE – Shaun Champion AUS 53.66
Women’s 200m Backstroke
- GOLD – Isabelle Stadden USA 2:09.52
- SILVER – Madison Broad CAN 2:10.73
- BRONZE – Katharine Berkoff USA 2:11.87
Men’s 200m Backstroke
- GOLD – Carson Foster USA 1:59.10
- SILVER – Peter Larson USA 1:59.24
- BRONZE – Cole Pratt CAN 2:00.82
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
- GOLD – USA 3:40.10
- SILVER – Australia 3:41.51
- BRONZE – Canada 3:44.73
Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
- GOLD – USA 3:19.44
- SILVER – Australia 3:20.86
- BRONZE – Japan 3:21.32
Day 3 Records
- Pan Pacs Record: Women’s 100 fly, Maggie MacNeil CAN 58.38
- Pan Pacs Record: Women’s 200 back, Isabelle Stadden USA 2:08.81 (prelims)
If Claire Tuggle wants Sippy Woodhead’s 400 freestyle record, swimming against Australia’s Lani Palmister in the finals will give her an extremely good idea of just how fast 4:07 is. There can be victories in a loss and maybe this is one of those. Claire sees where she is and also where she needs to be to swim 4:07. She is young, hungry, strong and well own her way to that time goal and beyond.