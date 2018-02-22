Watch NC State Men Rattle American Record in the 200 Free Relay

2018 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The NC State Wolfpack came within a tenth of a second of taking down a seven year-old American Record in the 200 free relay tonight at Day 2 of the 2018 Men’s ACC Swimming & Diving Championships.

Ryan Held led of with a 18.87, and he was followed by Justin Ress (18.41), Jacob Molacek (19.19) and Coleman Stewart (18.87).

Video courtesy of UVa Swimming YouTube Account

NC State coach Bobby Guntoro tweeted out later this evening

1st time in HOLLOWAY ERA we won this relay with 4 AMERICANS and BROKE the ACC Meet Record! #TUNNELVISION #WE https://t.co/wQGr4JQHk7 — Bobby Guntoro (@bobbygunt) February 23, 2018

The record time of 1:15.26 belongs to Stanford, and dates back to the 2011 season.

Tonight’s time by NC State puts them first in the NCAA this season, and is about fourth-tenths of a second faster than Cal’s 1:15.73 from the Georgia Invite back in December.

Considering that Held was sporting a beard, this squad, whether or not it features the same lineup, or whether someone like Giovanni Izzo gets subbed in, should be a lock to dip below 1:15 at NCAAs in a month and challenge for a national championship in this event.