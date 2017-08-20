2017 WUGs: Mykhailo Romanchuk Clocks 400 Free Ukrainian NR

29TH WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES (SUMMER UNIVERSIADE 2017)

Sunday, August 20-Sunday, August 20, 2017

50-Meter Course

Taipei, Taiwan

National Taiwan Sport University Arena

21-year-old Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine continues to leave his mark on every international meet in which he competes. Representing his nation tonight in Taipei at the 2017 Summer Universiade, also known as the World University Games, Romanchuk fired off a monster 400m freestyle final result of 3:45.96 to take the gold in a new meet record time.

Splitting 55.20, 57.26, 57.06, 56.44, Romanchuk took the lead from British swimmer Jay Lelliott after the 100m mark and never looked back, overtaking the former Unviersiade Record of 3:46.72 set by Premyslaw Stanczyk of Poland back in 2009.

The Ukrainian’s gold medal-garnering time tonight also surpassed the previous national record in the event which was stuck at the 3:47.75 Sergey Fesenko registered at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. For Romanchuk, he now owns Ukrainian senior national records across the LCM 400m, 800m and 1500m events.

Tonight’s outing also represents a sting of successful performances for the mid-distance star, whose resume includes two bronze medals at the 2016 European Championships, as well as a recent silver in the 1500m race at this year’s World Championships in Budapest.