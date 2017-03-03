2017 NAIA National Championships: Men’s Finals Day 3 Live Recap

2017 NAIA National Championships – Men’s Meet

200 Medley Relay – Finals

Meet Record: * 1:26.83 3/6/2014 Oklahoma Baptist University (D Ramirez, G Penny, G Sullivan, L Lassley)

Boosted by quick breast and free legs from Anton Arvidsson (24.54) and Joel Ax (19.34), the SCAD men took a .6-second win over Keiser with 1:29.51 in the 200 medley relay. Also competing for the Bees were Brogan Brunner (back: 23.12) and Ryan Sweat (fly: 22.51).

The Keiser men put up a strong performance for second, with Nick Oh (23.87), Lukas Macek (24.74), Danny Hartley (21.70), and Andrei Stukov (19.88) combining for 1:30.19.

Defending champions Olivet Nazarene fell to third, as Magnus Poulsen (22.92), Guilherme Magnoler (25.14), Magnus Andersen (21.93), and Vladislav Khoroletc (20.29) missed Keiser by .09 with 1:30.28. Poulsen was the only backstroker under 23 in the field.

The other big split of the race came from fourth-palce Wayland Baptist’s Josiah Morales, who went 21.60 in his flying-start 50 fly.

400 Individual Medley – Finals

Meet Record: * 3:53.86 2010 Kevin Sellars, Cal Baptist

Daniil Kuzmin, Olivet Nazarene: 3:55.88 Nico Tscherner, Lindenwood-Belleville: 3:58.04 Keith Jessee, Asbury: 4:02.52

ONU sophomore Daniil Kuzmin defended his title in the 400 IM with over two seconds on the field, taking the win in 3:55.88.

Second place went to LIndenwood-Belleville freshman Nico Tscherner in 3:58.04, followed by Asbury sophomore Keith Jesse in 4:02.52. Jesse improved his time from this morning by only a hundredth, but he improved his finish from last year by one place.

Fourth was Olivet Nazarene junior Charles Bennett in 4:03.76, followed by Union’s Ivar de Jong in 4:03.86. Both were ‘A’ finalists in 2016.

100 Butterfly – Finals

Meet Record: * 46.12 3/6/2015 Daniel Ramirez, OBU

Magnus Poulsen, Olivet Nazarene: 47.63 Josiah Morales, Wayland Baptist: 48.72 Danny Hartley, Keiser: 48.99

Olivet Nazarene freshman Magnus Poulsen led the way from the very beginning in the 100 fly, coming away with a national championship title by nearly a second. He split 22.01/25.62 for a 47.63 victory.

Wayland Baptist senior Josiah Morales was over a second back in second place with 48.72 (22.76/25.96), and Keiser junior Danny Hartley was third in 48.99.

Olivet Nazarene was able to make some big points on this event, as its other freshman Magnus, Magnus Andersen, finished fourth in 49.26. Fifth went to St. Andrews senior Georgi Krastev in 49.75.

200 Freestyle – Finals

Meet Record: * 1:34.90 3/4/2016 Joel Ax, SCAD

In one of the most anticipated races of the night, the 200 free was a clash of the two SCAD Joels. Leading up to the race, last night, freshman Joel Thatcher took down senior Joel Ax‘s 500 freestyle NAIA record to win his first individual NAIA national title.

Tonight, the veteran Ax led the way from the beginning, with freshman and top qualifier Thatcher tight on his heels to the last 50. In the end, Ax split 22.46/24.60/24.34/23.49 to total 1:34.89 to take down his own national record set last year by a hundredth with 1:34.06. Thatcher came up with second-place points for the Bees with 1:36.12.

Third went to Olivet Nazarene junior Joshua Bouma in 1:39.74, followed by Keiser junior Wyatt Engler in 1:39.96.

100 Breaststroke – Finals

Meet Record: * 53.06 2009 Bryan Haile, Cal Baptist

Lukas Macek, Keiser: 54.66 Anton Arvidsson, SCAD: 55.01 Jacob Smith, Cumberlands: 55.52

One of the themes of this meet, especially on the men’s side, is shaping up to be top-flight performances from freshman. The 100 breast was no exception as Keiser freshman Lukas Macek took the title by a third of a second. He split 25.74/28.92 to win the event in 54.66.

SCAD’s Anton Arvidsson made a jump from last year’s fourth place performance, finishing second with 55.01. Third was Jacob Smith of the Cumberlands with 55.52.

Each finalist in this event was from a different team, with Mitch Graham of Thomas (55.65), Bjoern Globke of Wayland Baptist (55.84), Maxime Eekhof of Lindenwood-Belleville (55.91), Jonas Mueller of Lindsey Wilson (55.94), and Paulo Ignacio Jr. of WVU Tech (56.37) rounding out the field.

100 Backstroke – Finals

Meet Record: * 46.28 3/7/2014 Daniel Z Ramirez, Oklahoma Baptist

Magnus Poulsen, Olivet Nazarene: 49.22 Danny Hartley, Keiser: 49.42 Georgi Krastev, St. Andrews: 49.50

Olivet Nazarene freshman Magnus Poulsen nabbed his second national championship title of the night in the 100 back, fighting off a crowded field with 23.44. Poulsen led from the beginning, hitting the halfway point in 23.44, and then had came back just fast enough to outdo Keiser junior Danny Hartley, who finished second in 49.42.

Third went to St. Andrews senior Georgi Krastev in 49.50, followed closely by SCAD’s Brogan Bunner in 49.66.

Men 3-Meter Diving – Finals

Meet Record: 553.85 2004 Grant Brehaut

Team Scores through Night 3: