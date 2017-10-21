2017 College Challenge: Friday Night Live Recap

Meet Info:

Saturday, October 21-Sunday, October 22

Uytengsu Aquatics Center, Los Angeles, CA

25 yards

USA Roster

Pac-12 Roster

Live Results

The second-ever USA Swimming College Challenge kicks off tonight in Los Angeles, CA. This unique event features some of the top USA National Team swimmers, including professionals and high schoolers against the top stars from the Pac-12 Conference.

On paper, the Pac-12 squad should have the advantage on the women’s side, as their lineup features Olympic gold medalists like Kathleen Baker, Katie Ledecky, and Abbey Weitzeil. There’s plenty more star power, and the college ladies should have enough depth to overcome the loss of Simone Manuel.

On the men’s side, the USA National Team will feature a strong mix of veterans (Matt Grevers), recent NCAA stars (like Ryan Murphy and Jack Conger), and younger swimmers (like Michael Andrew and Daniel Krueger), but will definitely have their work cut against a very solid Pac-12 team.

Well, it didn’t take long for the script to get flipped. Sure enough, Kathleen Baker stormed out to a lead for the Pac-12, finishing in a very strong 51.05. But Team USA’s Molly Hannis blew away the field on the breakstroke leg and built a two bodylength lead by the time she touched. Hellen Moffit and Lia Neal (a former Pac-12 swimmers herself) held off the dangerous combination of Louisse Hansson and Abbey Weitzeil to touch in 3:28.37. The Pac-12 women mitigated some of the damage by finishing 2nd and 3rd.

