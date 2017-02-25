2017 Big 12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center- University of Texas

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending Champs: Texas (20x) (results)

This morning will be the final preliminary session of the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas. Swimmers will compete in the preliminary heats of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. Texas’ Madisyn Cox is coming off a big night that saw her break the conference record in the 400 IM, and she’ll be looking to do the same in the 200 breast today. Teammates Tasija Karosas (200 back), Rebecca Millard (100 free), and Remedy Rule (200 fly) could all be within striking distance of at least the meet records today as well.

The Longhorns also have plenty of big names competing on the men’s side. Backstrokers Jonathan Roberts and John Shebat should be dueling it out in the 200 back, although breaststroke ace Will Licon is also slated to swim the 200 back today as an exhibition swim. The 100 free will feature Olympian Townley Haas, who is opting for this event over the mile, and NCAA A-finalist Brett Ringgold. The final individual event of the day will be the last conference meet showdown between Joe Schooling and Jack Conger, the fastest two men ever in the 200 fly.

While Texas does have the conference titles pretty well wrapped up, the battle for 2nd place isn’t quite as clear cut, and the West Virginia women will need some big swims this morning to help them pass Kansas tonight, while TCU will have to overcome a 124 point deficit if they want to overtake WVU on the men’s side.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:51.95

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.19

Big 12 Record: Tasija Karosas (2015)- 1:50.49

Conference Meet Record: Tasija Karosas (2016) – 1:51.21

MEN’S 200 BACK

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:39.87

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:46.39

Big 12 Record: Aaron Piersol (2003), 1:39.16

Conference Meet Record: Jack Conger (2015), 1:39.70

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 47.69

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 49.99

Big 12 Record: Triin Aljand (2008) – 47.35

Conference Meet Record: Julia Wilkinson (2010) – 47.74

MEN’S 100 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 42.25

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 44.29

Big 12 Record: Jimmy Feigen (2009) – 41.49

Conference Meet Record: Dave Walters (2009) – 41.92

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 2:07.33

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:15.99

Big 12 Record: Laura Sogar (2012) – 2:05.04

Conference Meet Record: Laura Sogar (2013) – 2:05.25

MEN’S 200 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:52.99

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.79

Big 12 Record: Will Licon (2016) – 1:48.12

(2016) – 1:48.12 Conference Meet Record: Will Licon (2016) – 1:50.47

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:54.01

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.59

Big 12 Record: Kathleen Hersey (2009) – 1:51.18

Conference Meet Record: Cammile Adams (2011) – 1:53.66

MEN’S 200 FLY

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:41.86

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:47.99

Big 12 Record: Joseph Schooling (2016) – 1:37.97

(2016) – 1:37.97 Conference Meet Record: Jack Conger (2016) – 1:40.57

WOMEN’S PLATFORM DIVING

Big 12 Record: Samantha Bromberg (2015) – 411.30

Conference Meet Record: Samantha Bromberg (2015) – 411.30

MEN’S PLATFORM DIVING