2 School Records and a 22.33 Fly Split for Duke Women at Nike Cup

2019 Nike Invitational

February 9th-11th, 2019

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

25y, prelims/finals

Meet Results

The 2019 Nike Invitational, hosted by North Carolina, was a combination of non-conference swimmers looking for a prelims-finals taper opportunity; and a ‘first chance’ meet for mostly-local schools looking for fast times before the start of conference championship season.

For the Duke Blue Devils, the meet fell into both categories, with the latter group putting on a show in Chapel Hill. That included two Duke Records going down over the last two days of competition. Kylie Jordan started the record-breaking on Saturday with a 51.42 in prelims of the 100 fly.

That breaks the old record of 51.46 set last season by the now-graduated Leah Goldman. Jordan’s time should easily earn her an invite to the NCAA Championships (52.4 was invited last year) and jumped her to 9th in the country so far this season, including 3rd in the ACC.

On Sunday, Jordan followed that with a 1:57.33 in the 200 fly that ranks her 3rd in school history.

On Sunday, senior Maddie Hess joined the record-breaking fun, swimming 1:53.86 in the 200 yard backstroke. That breaks her own school record of 1:54.24 from last season. That time ranks Hess 23rd nationally heading into ACCs in a few weeks; but it won’t be as confident of a qualifying time for NCAAs as Jordan’s was: last year, it took 1:53.64 to earn an invite to nationals in the 200 back.

“We saw several school records get broken,” Colella said. “Yesterday the [100 butterfly] school record by Kylie – that was a pretty special swim … We’re really, really excited about the upcoming conference and NCAA championships. It’s been one of those seasons where people have done a terrific job. It’s been consistent day in and day out. Now we’re just starting to see all the work come through. It’s exciting to watch.”

Duke also swam a provisional cut of 1:37.69 in the 200 medley relay with their ‘A’ squad in the pool. That included a 22.33 fly split from Alyssa Marsh, which would have tied for the fastest split at NCAAs last season.

The 2019 ACC Championships begin on February 20th in Greensboro, North Carolina.