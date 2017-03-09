1980 Olympic Team Member Brian Roney Passes Away at 56

1980 U.S. would-be Olympian Brian Roney has passed away. He would have turned 57 on Tuesday.

Roney qualified to swim on the 1980 U.S. Olympic team in the 400 free before the United States decided to boycott those games.

As an athlete, Roney trained for Woodland Hills, the Aquarius Swim Team, Class Aquatics, USC, Industry Hills, and Tucson Farmer John. While representing Industry hills, Roney swam a 3:56.10 at the U.S. Olympic Trials to place 3rd behind Mike Bruner and Brian Goodell. Those would be the last Olympic Games in which a country was able to enter 3 swimmers per event.

“Brian leaves a wonderful legacy of incredible races, friendship, team and family orientation, and above all, what it means to be a swimmer,” his former teammate Sharon Weiss said. “Brian fought adversity early in his career when he fought back against bone disease and reach a pinnacle that most can only dream of, a spot on the US Olympic Swimming Team.”

Roney suffered from Osteochondritis Dissecans as a child, making his recovery and qualification for the Olympics a story of resilience and redemption – and a painful reminder of what was taken away from so many athletes with the political decision to