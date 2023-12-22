15-Year-Old Caden Martin Swims 22.21 in the 50 Free to Out-Shoot the Pros at KMSC Pro-Am

2023 King Marlin Swim Club Pro-Am

December 14-17, 2023

LISD Westside Aquatic Center, Lewisville, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

The 2023 King Marlin Swim Club Pro-Am meet brought pros and amateurs together in the suburbs of Dallas with big cash prizes on the line for the top finishing professionals.

Prize Money

Pro athletes who finish in the top three of most races were awarded as follows:

1st place – $600 2nd place – $300 3rd place – $100

In the “Bill Rose Mile,” named after the famed Mission Viejo Nadadores coach, the winner, if a pro, would receive $1,200, and in the 50 free shootout event, pros finishing top 3 would see the above-listed prize money doubles.

The pros for this year’s meet were supplied primarily from the nearby pro group at Texas Ford Aquatics. The meet, which has a long history back to its days in Oklahoma where KMSC’s John Brown used to coach, has historically seen a heavy contingent of pros in the distance races, though with Texas Ford coach Coley Stickels’ focus on the sprints, this year’s meet had a different flavor than that.

The Pros

Among the biggest winners at the meet was Morgan Scott, who won four individual events and the 50 free shootout, which adds up to $3600 in prize money.

In the 100 free, she swam 48.22, in the 200 free she swam 1:44.96, and in the 100 back she swam 52.03.

In the regular final of the 50 free, she swam 22.16 to win ahead of Aquahawgs 15-year-old Caden Martin (22.70); Scott then rolled through the rounds of the 50 free shootout in 22.08, 22.21, and 22.74, ultimately winning the shootout, though Martin’s 22.21 in the “B-final.” was the best time in that round.

While Martin isn’t eligible for prize money as a high school swimmer, her progression at this meet was one of the major storylines of the event. Her best time coming into the meet was a 22.88 docne a month earlier; her best time coming into the short course season was 23.26. She improved by more than a second by the final round of the grueling shootout – where even pros like Scott struggled to keep their full pacing intact.

She is now tied for 23rd place all-time in the 15-16 age group even in that group’s younger half, and is now the fastest 18 & under in Arkansas Swimming LSC history.

A massive breakthrough performance also saw her post best times in the 100 free (50.26) and 200 free (1:54.17).

Another Texas Ford swimmer, Jacob Molacek, was among the big winners on the men’s side. He won the 50 back (20.91), 100 back (45.68), 100 free (41.80), and the 50 breast (23.45) to rack up $2,400 in prize money. That included a big dual with Brett Pinfold in the 100 free that swam Pinfold finish 2nd in 41.98.

Molacek and Pinfold, both 28, both posted best times in the race. Pinfold, who trains out of the Swim Houston Aquatic Center, posted a best time in the 100 free; Molacek posted best a best time in the 100 back.

Molacek, once a record-breaking high school swimmer, is attempting a comeback with Coley Stickels and the Texas Ford pro group.

Will Licon of Longhorn Aquatics also won four events as a pro to pull in $2,400. He won the 200 IM (1:43.96), 400 IM (3:45.44), 100 breast (51.92), and 200 breast (1:52.81).

Other noteworthy results from the pro contingent included a 19.48 from Gabe Castano in the 50 free final. The 26-year-old Iowa alum is also training with the Texas Ford group with an eye on representing Mexico internationally. He has a best time of 19.06 from college, but was remarkably consistent in the shootout – going 19.51-19.51-19.48 in the three rounds of the race.

42-year-old James Fike, who has become a fixture at this meet, finished 5th in the 100 breaststroke at 54.40, 4th in the 200 breaststroke in 1:58.15, and 4th in prelims of the 50 breast in 24.82. He swam 53.99 and 1:57.11 at this meet last year.

Isaac Fleig, who on Thursday informed SwimSwam that he would be training in the spring with Fishers Area Swimming Tigers in Indiana before joining Arizona State next season, stopped at this meet on his way back east and swam best times in both the 1650 free (15:04.50 for 1st place) and 200 breast (2:03.76). Fleig initially committed to Kentucky in fall of 2021 before changing his commitment to Wisconsin in August 2022. He graduated high school in spring 2023 but has not yet started his college career.

Top Junior Results

The area’s top junior swimmers also raced at the meet, not for money but for ‘credits’ that could be redeemed for merchandise in allowance with NCAA rules.

Among the highlights of that group was new personal bests in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes from Texas Ford’s Joshua Chen. He finished 2nd in the 100 in 52.59 and the 200 in 1:53.71. His best times coming into the meet were 52.63 and 1:56.74 done in early November, but even that doesn’t tell the full story of his drops. His best times coming into the season were 45.18 and 1:58.69.

Chen formerly lived in Iowa (where he was not the high school state champion), but moved to Texas in the offseason.

The defending World Junior and Junior National Champion in the 100 meter breast, Chen is committed to Harvard for next fall, where the team’s best breaststrokers this year have been 55.2/2:04.6.

His Texas Ford teammate Travis Gulledge was not far behind with a 52.51 in prelims of the 100 breast, a best time for him as well, before a 52.90 for 2nd place in finals. He also swam best times in the 200 breast (1:59.44), 100 free (45.57), and 50 free (20.14), qualifying for the finals of the shootout event.

Gulledge is committed to Texas A&M for the fall, where that 52.90 will fill a big need for the Aggies. His previous best was 53.82 in November, and when he announced his commitment in August his best time was 54.54 – almost two seconds slower.

The Aggies’ top breaststroker this season Alex Sanchez (51.37) is a senior, though freshman Logan Brown (52.14) is a salient backup.

It was a big meet for Texas Ford swimmers. Notre Dame commit Ava Pape was the high point scorer of the meet thanks to wins in the 500 free (4:52.17), 200 back (1:57.48), 200 fly (2:01.60), 200 IM (2:00.57), and 400 IM (4:13.47). That 400 IM was the real revelation of her meet; her best time coming in was a 4:20.75 from March, and now she has a time that would have put her almost into the A final at last year’s ACC Championships.

She’s just a high school junior, and the ACC will notably be an even deeper league by the time she arrives with the presence of Cal and Stanford.

Other Notable Results: