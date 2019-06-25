14-Year Old Meri Mataja Breaks Croatian Record in 50 Breaststroke

2019 Croatian Open National Championships

A pair of Croatian Senior Records fell last weekend at the Croatian Open National Championships in Zagreb. That includes one set by 14-year old, Meri Mataja.

Mataja won the 50 breaststroke in 32.33, which undercut the old record of 32.33 that was set in 2014 by Lana Dragojevic. Mataha also won the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.96.

Her best time coming into the meet in the 50 was 32.90; she’s been as fast as 1:11.76 in the 100 breaststroke.

The other record fell at the hands of Matea Sumajstorcic, who swam 16:47.14 in the women’s 1500 free. That knocked 55 seconds off her previous best time in the race – she historically has specialized in the 200, 400, and 800 meter freestyles.

She also swam a time of 8:53.39 in the 800 free – missing her best time in that race by half-a-second.

Frano Grgic, who earlier this year became the youngest swimmer ever under 15 minutes in the men’s 1500 free, didn’t race at the meet.

Other Notable Results: