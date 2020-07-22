13-Year-Old California Swimmer Dies After Experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms

A 13-year-old swimmer in Claremont, Calif. died last Thursday after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms since July 4, CBSLA reported. The boy, Maxx Cheng, swam for Mt. Baldy Aquatics.

He reportedly tested negative for the virus about a week before his death but continued to quarantine in his room.

“Nausea, vomiting, chest pains,” his sister Charlotte told CBSLA. “That list that pops up, a little bit, on that initial search, he had all of those symptoms.” An autopsy to determine cause of death, including whether Maxx had COVID-19, is expected in the near future.

Maxx’s symptoms seemed to improve last week, according to his sister. “There was almost no cough,” Charlotte said. “The fever had gone down three days before he passed.”

“We went to go check up on him [Thursday], like we normally do,” Charlotte said. “He wasn’t answering. We found him passed out in the room.”

According to CBSLA, the Cheng family said they had been very careful throughout the pandemic, “so they didn’t know where he could have contracted the illness.”

A group of local moms set up a GoFundMe to help the Cheng family cover funeral costs, with any excess going to college funds for Charlotte and Maxx’s twin brother Leo.

“Maxx Cheng was one of Claremont’s finest young men who was recently lost during this pandemic,” the GoFundMe says. “Maxx was athletic, intelligent, funny, and mature and was voted Class President of Chaparral Elementary before heading off to El Roble. He played the viola with El Roble’s orchestra, was part of El Roble’s Speech and Debate team and competed in swimming.”