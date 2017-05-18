122 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 833 Swim Jobs.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Bel Air Athletic Club Swim Team is searching for a talented & motivated individual to assist in our journey to the next level of success. Our team of about just over 110 swimmers, is located just north of Baltimore in a large family oriented fitness club. We have two 6-lane 25 yard pools and a smaller instructional pool. Our team is institution owned and run by the coaches to provide opportunities for swimmers of all levels.

AGE GROUP COACH, KARISHIM AQUATICS SWIM CLUB (KASC), NEWTON, MA

Karishim Aquatics Swim Club (KASC), a competitive swimming club in Newton, MA (greater Boston area), is currently accepting applications for the position of Age Group Coach. We are looking for a coach who is a dynamic team player and is excited to help KASC continue its growth in both size and achievement.

FULL TIME COACH

The FISH swim team is a USA Swimming Club, located in the DC suburbs in Northern Virginia. Coach Ray Benecki started the team in 1991 at Spring Hill RECenter in McLean, VA. Spring Hill has been the home of the FISH ever since. Our second site, Audrey Moore at Wakefield Park, was added in 2009. Since then, the team has grown to over 360 members. In 2016 and 2017 the FISH received the Silver Medal Club status awarded by USA Swimming.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH/RECRUITING COORDINATOR (SPECIALIST 1A) UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT DIVISION OF ATHLETICS

The University of Connecticut is seeking applications for the full-time position of Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach/Recruiting Coordinator. Responsibilities include: assisting the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach in planning and organizing all phases of a Division I men’s and women’s swimming program including: recruitment and development of student-athletes; home and away meet preparation and management; assisting with facility operations and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach.

HEAD COACH POSITION–WOODMOOR WAVES SWIM TEAM, MONUMENT, CO

The Woodmoor Waves swim team located in Monument, Colorado (7336 ft.), just north

of Colorado Springs, is looking for an experienced Head Coach. The Woodmoor

Waves is a competitive, year round swim club that trains at Monument Hill Country

Club. The team consists of 70+ swimmers varying from beginning swimmers to

swimmers that compete at Junior Nationals, Sectionals, Zones and State

Championship meets.

AGE GROUP COACH

East Coast Aquatic Club in beautiful Delray Beach, Florida is seeking an age group coach. This position will include coaching two groups and some administrative responsibilities. The groups will be competitive age group swimmers, mainly 12 & under. The coach will be responsible for approximately 15-18 hours of on-deck coaching per week in the afternoons, and will typically attend 1-2 weekend meet per month. The groups practice Monday-Friday. The coach will be responsible for some administrative duties including seasonal, weekly and daily planning. This coach will participate in occasional staff meetings.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH, ILLINOIS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY AND/OR HEAD SENIOR COACH FOR FUNKY FISH SWIM CLUB

Illinois Wesleyan University is hiring a volunteer assistant swimming coach to assist with the coaching and some administrative responsibilities for the men’s and women’s swimming programs. The assistant coach will report directly to the head coach and will be responsible for assisting the head coach in aspects of conducting a NCAA Division III program. This individual will assist with on deck coaching as well as recruiting and other duties conducive to normal coaching responsibilities.

SILVER GROUP COACH

Westside Aquatics, the premier competitive swimming club in West Los Angeles, is currently accepting applications for the position of Silver Group Coach. We are looking for a dynamic and experienced team player to help our club continue its recent growth in both size and achievement.

LEAD PRE-COMP COACH, AND MULTIPLE ASST. POSITIONS

At Swim Torrance we believe success in the water and in life is forged though hard work in a supportive and positive environment. Our coaches are dedicated to improving their craft and technically focused. Athletes at all levels of the program will be taught competitive skills and develop the proper work ethic to turn those skills into success. As a staff we see this as a four part focus.

YMCA HEAD SWIM COACH

The YMCA of Greater Williamson County is a $27 million Association focusing on mission driven, not-for-profit services with a vision of building strong kids, strong families and strong communities throughout Williamson & Burnet Counties.

CENTRAL KENTUCKY AQUATICS – HEAD COACH

Central Kentucky Aquatic Club is a year-round swim club operating out of Lebanon, Kentucky (70 miles Southwest of Lexington, KY, and 70 miles Southeast of Louisville, KY.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Assist the Head Coach and Associate Head Coach in all aspects of the swimming program. Be on deck and help implement training plans for swimming practices. Assess student athletes in practice and competition and provide feedback. Follow instructions from Head Coach and Associate Head Coach for setting up meets, dryland training and mental training.

HEAD COACH/CEO CITY OF MOBILE SWIM ASSOCIATION

CMSA began in 1978. We are a 501(c)(3) organization with approximately 185 year-round swimmers. We train all age groups and ability levels.

AGE GROUP COACH AND SITE DIRECTOR

The Baylor Swim Club located in Chattanooga, TN is now accepting applications for an age group coach and site director to help facilitate its growing competitive swimming program. The Baylor Swim Club is a school supported and coach operated USA Swimming club running on the campus of the Baylor School.

AQUATICS MANAGER (MGR 2, PARKS & REC)

Seattle Parks and Recreation provides welcoming and safe opportunities to play, learn, contemplate and build community, and promotes responsible stewardship of the land. We promote healthy people, a healthy environment, and strong communities.

LONGHORN AQUATICS- HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Responsible for developing Longhorn Aquatics age group program swimmers to compete at the sectional and national level. Work collaboratively with the Head Coach to develop and accomplish program goals.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR / LIFEGUARD

Flying Fish is an indoor year round swim school. We are looking for responsible individuals who love working with children and swimmers.

UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT DIVISION OF ATHLETICS ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH INTERN

The University of Connecticut is seeking qualified candidates for a full-time, paid intern position with the Men’s and Women’s Swimming program. Responsibilities will include: assisting the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach in planning and organizing all phases of a Division I men’s and women’s swimming program including recruitment of prospective student-athletes; development of the student-athlete; practice and meet preparation; assisting with facility and meet operations, and other administrative duties as assigned by the Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach.

COMPETITIVE AQUATICS DIRECTOR / HEAD COACH

The Chambersburg Y seeks a motivated individual to execute a high quality, member-focused YMCA Competitive Swim Program. A competetive swim program with over 100 participants.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

Heartland Aquatics is a non-profit, year-round, competitive swim team. Our mission is to develop swimmers to their fullest capabilities, and in the process, teach life balance, citizenship, and dedication to the rewarding sport of competitive swimming.

MASTERS SWIM COACH

Do you have a passion for swimming? The JCC in Newton is looking for a passionate Masters Swim Coach who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and will help our adult members improve their swimming.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR/HEAD COACH

The position of Aquatics Director is responsible for overseeing the operations and programming of the club’s pool environment. Provide a clean, well-maintained and safe aquatic environment in compliance with both club and public health department standards. Oversee all financial aspects of the pool/aquatic department, including working with the Athletic Director as needed to insure that the financial performance of the aquatic department meets budget.

HEAD COACH FOR SWIMMING AT SWISS SWIMMING TRAINING BASE TENERO (100%)

The Swiss Swimming Federation is one of the leading sports associations of Switzerland. With the four Olympic sports of swimming, synchronised swimming, high diving and water polo, Swiss Swimming represents diverse and popular sports.

SEEKING PART TIME COACHES IN BRANDON, FLORIDA

Blue Wave is growing. We are currently operating out of multiple pools within the greater Tampa Bay area. We are looking to add exceptional part time coaches to our Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) facility.

NORTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY SWIM CLUB COACH

Northeastern University Swim Club is an organization of nearly 70 undergraduate and graduate students. We are a hard working, fun loving team that is in search of a new head coach to guide our training and competition. The team practices 4-5 times per week (usually in the evenings), and competes in 4 or 5 meets each semester.

COLLEGE ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

In support of the educational mission of Florida Atlantic University, we prepare and empower our student-athletes for academic, athletic and lifetime achievement. We share an expectation of excellence. We unify and engage our students, alumni and the community. Our core values are: Excellence, Innovation, Teamwork and Integrity. In keeping with these values, the role of the Assistant Coach is to assist the Head Coach, FAU and its Student-Athletes reach their highest potential mentally, physically, and personally, while embracing good sportsmanship and ethical conduct.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT AGE-GROUP COACHES

The Ashburn Village BLUE WAVE Swim Team, located in Northern Virginia, Loudoun County and part of the PVS LSC. We are looking for highly motivated individuals to assist our team as part-time age-group coaches starting in the fall (September 2017). This is a part-time position about 6-14 hours, 2-6 days per week, plus about one meet per month on weekends. These individuals would be working mainly with our younger (12 & under) and novice squads.

AGE GROUP / PRE-SR. COACH

Sharks Swim team, located in Friendswood, Tx. (SE Houston) is seeking an experienced, enthusiastic and organized age group coach to help our team & swimmers achieve their ultimate potential in skill development and competition preparation while promoting a creative, positive and healthy team environment. This person could join our staff this summer or as late as August 2017 (objective is to have the position filled no later than early July). The scope of groups (primarily Pre-sr. 13-15 and Bronze 9-12, along with working with Senior group) could change depending the qualifications/experience of the coach hired. The club is very much coach run/directed with a supportive board of non- team members.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

We are seeking an experienced, self-motivated and enthusiastic Assistant Swim Coach to assist the Head Swim Coach in delivering the Camana Bay Aquatic Club (CBAC) objectives to provide the highest quality programming to the community including the competitive swim club, swimming lessons, camps and clinics.

ASSISTANT COACH OF MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING AND ASSISTANT IN COMMUNICATIONS, PROMOTIONS AND MARKETING

This is a full-time 10 month (August-May) benefits eligible annual appointment that works in collaboration with the Mary Frances Wagley Head Coach of Swimming and Diving. The Assistant Coaching responsibilities will include assisting in the management of all facets of the Women’s and Men’s Swimming & Diving programs to include but not limited to: administration, budget management, alumni stewardship, recruiting, scheduling of competitions, team travel, weekly practice sessions, advising of students, and compliance with NCAA and conference rules and regulations. In addition, this position will be responsible for duties assigned and under the supervision and direction of the Director of DAPER Communications, Promotions and Marketing in the office of DAPER Communications, Promotions and Marketing. These tasks and responsibilities may include marketing, sponsorship, web site management, writing, graphic design and other related areas.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH – YMCA OF THE FOX CITIES, WI

We are seeking a leader to manage the overall operations of our competitive swim team including: Coaching, Staffing, Budgeting, Practice & Meet Scheduling, Recruitment and Advise parent volunteer group. Provide leadership to 1 full time assistant head coach and 8-10 part time staff and on average 160 swimmers in all aspects of the team function. Access to 3 pool facilities on a daily basis. Assist in planning of 2-4 home swim meets with a strongly supported parent volunteer group. Set the vision and expectations while managing the daily responsibilities related to competitive swimming. Offering a high quality competitive swimming program that exemplifies the mission and goals of the YMCA.

CONDORS SWIM CLUB – FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

The Condors Swim Club is looking for a full-time coach for our Clarkstown, NY location. We want a coach excited for the opportunity to grow their career and further their education in the sport of swimming; a coach with a passion for swimming and coaching young athletes.

CHARITY OPERATIONS MANAGER

We provide free one-to-one swimming lessons for disabled children. Once they’ve learnt the basics we help them integrate into mainstream groups and progress to competitive swimming clubs. This gives them a chance to be involved in sport, and to develop confidence, self-esteem and resilience. These skills will help them throughout life.

CAL STATE EAST BAY ASSISTANT COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Cal State East Bay is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The Cal State East Bay Athletic Department sponsors 15 Intercollegiate sport programs. CSUEB is a member of the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) which has won 152 NCAA championships in its 75-year history, the most of any Division II conference.

SYNCHRONIZED SWIMMING HEAD COACH

The Berkeley Aquatic Club is located in Berkeley Heights, NJ and is part of an elite aquatic program with two pool facilities. We are looking for a dynamic leader who is passionate about synchro and is eager to develop a program for this upcoming new team. Coaching experience is preferred with previous synchronized swimming skills a must. Current CPR and First Aid certification required. Good communication skills. We have a pool with LOTS of available pool time and access to training facilities and yoga studio.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Saint Louis University, a NCAA Division I member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, is seeking applicants for a graduate assistant coaching position for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming Team. This position will assist with all aspects of supporting a collegiate program, including daily practices, videotaping, home meet management, student-athlete academic success, travel as well as compliance with all NCAA, A-10 and university rules and regulations.

FINIS E-COMMERCE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT REPRESENTATIVE

The FINIS Strategic Account Team is seeking the best and brightest to take our e-commerce presence to the next level. This role is responsible for optimizing sales and brand presence on strategic e-commerce platforms globally. The position will report to the Senior Director of Sales. This candidate will thrive in an energetic, fast-paced environment while maintaining the discipline to be methodical and organized to handle multiple priorities.

COLORADO COLLEGE SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Colorado College is a private, nationally ranked, liberal arts and sciences college in Colorado Springs. We study in a special one class at a time format, known as the Block Plan. The Colorado College Tigers compete in NCAA Division III, and the SCAC (Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference).

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The University of the South comprises a well-regarded College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and a distinguished School of Theology. It is an institution of the Episcopal Church that welcomes individuals of all backgrounds. The University is located on a striking, 13,000-acre campus on Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau.

INDEPENDENT SALES REP – ORANGE COUNTY

HARDCORESPORT is a woman owned and operated swim and sportswear brand designed and manufactured in California. Superior customer service, high quality sportswear, chlorine resistant swimwear and edgy, unconventional artwork has allowed HARDCORESPORT to become a breakthrough leader in a bland and predictable swim wear industry.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

