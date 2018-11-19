11 New Swimmers Add NCAA ‘A’ Cuts During First Weekend Of Invites

The first weekend of mid-season invite meets is in the books, and we saw some very fast swimming across the board. After the ACC vs B1G Challenge just over a week ago, there were nine swimmers under the NCAA ‘A’ cut in at least one event, and this weekend eleven new swimmers hit the mark for an even 20.

Sydney Pickrem, Ella Eastin, Anna Hopkin and Grace Oglesby were the four swimmers who hit an ‘A’ cut for the first time over the weekend and did so in multiple events, with Pickrem and Eastin doing so in three each. Mallory Comerford, who came in with ‘A’ cuts in the 100 and 200 free, added the 100 fly at the IU Invite to give her three as well.

Check out a full list of the ‘A’ cut qualifiers below:

* denotes that the swimmer is a new qualifier from this past weekend

Heading into the invite season we also saw that a total of 32 women and 11 men had posted a time that would’ve qualified them for the NCAA Championships last season. That number drastically increased after this weekend, as a total of 98 women and 41 men have now hit at least one of those times.

On the women’s side, Louise Hansson (who didn’t even compete this past weekend) leads the way with six events under last season’s cut, while Comerford and Pickrem have five and four more swimmers have four: Annie Ochitwa, Brooke Forde, Ella Eastin and Beata Nelson.

For the men, Coleman Stewart, Caio Pumputis and Mark Nikolaev lead the way with four events.

Check out the swimmers under last season’s NCAA cut in each event below:

50 Freestyle SCY Female Time: 22.30 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 21.64 Hopkin, Anna FR Arkansas 2 21.80 Perry, Ky-lee JR NC State 3 21.88 Comerford, Mallory SR Louisville 4 22.04 Weitzeil, Abbey JR California 5 22.05 Fisch, Claire JR Auburn 6 22.08 MacNeil, Maggie FR Michigan 7 22.10 Hansson, Louise JR Southern Cali 8 22.12 Ruck, Taylor FR Stanford 8 22.12 Haughey, Siobhan SR Michigan 10 22.17 Ciesla, Marta SO Southern Cali 11 22.18 Hynes, Haley JR Missouri 12 22.20 Ochitwa, Ann SR Missouri 13 22.23 Hindley, Bella SR Yale 14 22.26 Alons, Kylee FR NC State 14 22.26 Rowe, Sirena SO NC State 16 22.29 Knight, Haylee SR LSU

100 Freestyle SCY Female Time: 48.53 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 46.96 Comerford, Mallory SR Louisville 2 47.05 Hopkin, Anna FR Arkansas 3 47.09 Haughey, Siobhan SR Michigan 4 47.69 Perry, Ky-lee JR NC State 5 47.87 Ochitwa, Ann SR Missouri 6 47.94 Hansson, Louise JR Southern Cali 7 48.04 Knight, Haylee SR LSU 8 48.34 Deloof, Catie SR Michigan 9 48.37 Fisch, Claire JR Auburn 10 48.51 Hindley, Bella SR Yale 11 48.53 Nelson, Beata JR Wisconsin 11 48.53 Rasmus, Claire SR Texas A&M

200 Freestyle SCY Female Time: 1:44.90 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 1:42.63 Haughey, Siobhan SR Michigan 2 1:42.79 Comerford, Mallory SR Louisville 3 1:44.22 Rasmus, Claire SR Texas A&M 4 1:44.23 Padington, Mackenzie SO Minnesota 4 1:44.23 Hansson, Louise JR Southern Cali 6 1:44.52 Nack, Chantal SR Minnesota 7 1:44.72 Ruck, Taylor FR Stanford 8 1:44.77 Portz, Katie JR Texas A&M

500 Freestyle SCY Female Time: 4:40.50 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 4:37.01 Padington, Mackenzie SO Minnesota 2 4:37.83 Braswell, Leah FR Florida 3 4:38.11 Hines, Phoebe JR Hawaii 4 4:38.40 Forde, Brooke SO Stanford 5 4:39.18 Hetzer, Emily FR Auburn 6 4:39.63 McHugh, Ally SR Penn St 7 4:39.79 Bi, Rose SR Michigan 8 4:39.91 Rasmus, Claire SR Texas A&M 9 4:39.96 Jernberg, Cassy JR Indiana 10 4:40.31 Nack, Chantal SR Minnesota 11 4:40.33 Comerford, Mallory SR Louisville 12 4:40.50 Freriks, Geena SR Kentucky 12 4:40.50 Byrnes, Megan JR Stanford

1650 Freestyle SCY Female Time: 16:12.53 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 15:41.35 Hines, Phoebe JR Hawaii 2 15:55.57 Byrnes, Megan JR Stanford 3 15:59.46 McMahon, Kensey FR Alabama 4 15:59.47 Braswell, Leah FR Florida 5 16:02.31 Jernberg, Cassy JR Indiana 6 16:02.66 Stevens, Leah SR Stanford 7 16:03.13 Padington, Mackenzie SO Minnesota 8 16:05.48 Hetzer, Emily FR Auburn 9 16:06.42 Stone, Lindsay SO Notre Dame 10 16:06.78 Holub, Tamila SO NC State 11 16:06.87 Yelle, Haley SO Texas A&M 12 16:09.08 Evensen, Courtney SR Missouri 13 16:09.49 Cattermole, Sophie SR Louisville 14 16:09.78 Nordin, Emma SO Arizona St

100 Backstroke SCY Female Time: 52.54 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 50.86 Nelson, Beata JR Wisconsin 2 51.24 Hynes, Haley JR Missouri 2 51.24 Haan, Elise SR NC State 4 51.25 Seidt, Asia JR Kentucky 5 51.64 Eastin, Ella SR Stanford 6 51.70 Ruck, Taylor FR Stanford 7 51.84 Hansson, Louise JR Southern Cali 8 52.17 Ball, Emma JR Florida 9 52.29 (c) White, Rhyan FR Alabama 10 52.31 Thompson, Sarah SO Missouri 11 52.32 Ochitwa, Ann SR Missouri 12 52.35 Kendzior, Alina SR Louisville 13 52.39 Hajkova, Karolina SO Hawaii 14 52.48 Waddell, Tevyn JR Minnesota

200 Backstroke SCY Female Time: 1:53.64 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 1:49.35 Seidt, Asia JR Kentucky 2 1:51.29 Galyer, Ali JR Kentucky 3 1:51.58 Muzzy, Emma FR NC State 4 1:51.83 Ruck, Taylor FR Stanford 5 1:51.85 Nelson, Beata JR Wisconsin 6 1:52.46 Waddell, Tevyn JR Minnesota 7 1:52.76 Nack, Chantal SR Minnesota 8 1:52.79 Voss, Erin JR Stanford 9 1:53.10 Hansson, Louise JR Southern Cali 9 1:53.10 Zavaros, Mabel FR Florida 11 1:53.14 Nordmann, Lucie FR Stanford 12 1:53.26 Pickrem, Sydney SR Texas A&M 13 1:53.53 (c) White, Rhyan FR Alabama 14 1:53.56 Treuth, Alice SR Notre Dame 14 1:53.56 Falconer, Erin SR Auburn

100 Breaststroke SCY Female Time: 1:00.11 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 56.43 King, Lilly SR Indiana 2 58.44 Hansson, Sophie FR NC State 3 58.70 Kozelsky, Lindsey JR Minnesota 4 59.03 Hulkko, Ida FR Florida St 5 59.18 Peplowski, Noelle FR Indiana 6 59.30 Pickrem, Sydney SR Texas A&M 7 59.33 Belousova, Anna JR Texas A&M 8 59.55 Scott, Riley SR Southern Cali 9 59.68 Podmanikova, Andrea SO SMU 10 59.87 Astashkina, Mariia SO Louisville 11 59.88 Gresser, Hanna SO Ohio St 12 59.93 Phee, Jinq En JR Purdue 13 1:00.08 Friesen, Morgan SO Louisville

200 Breaststroke SCY Female Time: 2:10.14 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 2:03.60 King, Lilly SR Indiana 2 2:06.13 Pickrem, Sydney SR Texas A&M 3 2:06.26 Belousova, Anna JR Texas A&M 4 2:08.03 Sheridan, Calypso SO Northwestern 5 2:08.04 Pearl, Vanessa FR Florida 6 2:08.13 Scott, Riley SR Southern Cali 7 2:08.19 Peplowski, Noelle FR Indiana 8 2:08.25 Morley, Laura SR Indiana 9 2:08.31 Bonnett, Bailey SO Kentucky 10 2:08.65 Bartel, Zoe FR Stanford 11 2:08.77 Kozelsky, Lindsey JR Minnesota 12 2:09.39 Hansson, Sophie FR NC State 13 2:09.50 Kovac, Bailey SO Indiana 14 2:09.52 Munson, Rachel SR Minnesota 15 2:09.54 Forde, Brooke SO Stanford 16 2:09.57 Podmanikova, Andrea SO SMU 17 2:09.81 Astashkina, Mariia SO Louisville 18 2:09.85 Friesen, Morgan SO Louisville

100 Butterfly SCY Female Time: 52.41 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 50.09 MacNeil, Maggie FR Michigan 2 50.40 Hansson, Louise JR Southern Cali 3 50.75 Oglesby, Grace JR Louisville 4 50.94 Comerford, Mallory SR Louisville 5 51.37 Ochitwa, Ann SR Missouri 6 51.94 Jensen, Christie SR Indiana 7 52.08 Waddell, Tevyn JR Minnesota 8 52.17 Knight, Haylee SR LSU 9 52.18 Vincent, Courtney JR San Diego St

200 Butterfly SCY Female Time: 1:55.99 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 1:52.07 Eastin, Ella SR Stanford 2 1:52.64 Oglesby, Grace JR Louisville 3 1:53.38 Drabot, Katie JR Stanford 4 1:54.05 Pike, Taylor SO Texas A&M 5 1:54.89 Tycz, Caitlin SO Southern Cali 6 1:54.92 Quah, Jing SO Texas A&M 7 1:55.23 Smith, Nikki SR Notre Dame 8 1:55.31 Thomas, Luciana FR Notre Dame 9 1:55.32 Wright, Maddie SR Southern Cali 10 1:55.42 McLaughlin, Katie SR California 11 1:55.46 Rule, Remedy SR Texas 12 1:55.53 Demler, Kathrin JR Ohio St 13 1:55.54 Krause, Vanessa JR Michigan 14 1:55.63 Barksdale, Emma SR South Carolina 15 1:55.73 Kraus, Alena FR Louisville

200 Individual Medley SCY Female Time: 1:56.76 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 1:53.41 Eastin, Ella SR Stanford 2 1:53.88 Pickrem, Sydney SR Texas A&M 3 1:54.37 Seidt, Asia JR Kentucky 4 1:54.94 Nelson, Beata JR Wisconsin 5 1:55.25 Pearl, Vanessa FR Florida 6 1:55.70 Andison, Bailey SR Indiana 7 1:55.75 Barksdale, Emma SR South Carolina 8 1:56.05 Fertel, Kelly JR Florida 9 1:56.42 Forde, Brooke SO Stanford 10 1:56.64 Sheridan, Calypso SO Northwestern

400 Individual Medley SCY Female Time: 4:09.75 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 4:00.70 Eastin, Ella SR Stanford 2 4:01.73 Pickrem, Sydney SR Texas A&M 3 4:04.89 Forde, Brooke SO Stanford 4 4:05.07 Pearl, Vanessa FR Florida 5 4:05.44 Andison, Bailey SR Indiana 6 4:05.60 Muzzy, Emma FR NC State 7 4:06.50 Fertel, Kelly JR Florida 8 4:07.06 Demler, Kathrin JR Ohio St 9 4:07.51 Gonzalez-Hermosillo, Monika SR Texas A&M 10 4:07.89 McHugh, Ally SR Penn St 11 4:07.98 Szekely, Allie JR Stanford 12 4:08.66 Moore, Kate SO NC State 13 4:08.76 Sheridan, Calypso SO Northwestern 14 4:08.97 Barksdale, Emma SR South Carolina 15 4:09.15 Sargent, Makayla JR NC State 16 4:09.16 Looze, Mackenzie FR Indiana

50 Freestyle SCY Male Time: 19.36 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 19.19 Sorenson, Payton SR Brigham Young 2 19.23 Howard, Robert SR Alabama 3 19.25 Waddell, Zane JR Alabama 4 19.29 Korstanje, Nyls FR NC State

100 Freestyle SCY Male Time: 42.71 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 41.94 Howard, Robert SR Alabama 2 42.25 Apple, Zach SR Indiana 3 42.30 Schreuders, Mikel SR Missouri 4 42.39 Rooney, Maxime JR Florida 5 42.45 Molacek, Jacob SR NC State 6 42.47 Pisani, Will SR Florida St 7 42.54 Stewart, Coleman JR NC State 7 42.54 Nikolaev, Mark SR Grand Canyon 9 42.61 Samy, Mohamed JR Indiana

200 Freestyle SCY Male Time: 1:34.44 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 1:32.91 Baqlah, Khader JR Florida 2 1:32.97 Samy, Mohamed JR Indiana 3 1:33.34 House, Grant SO Arizona St 4 1:33.54 Schreuders, Mikel SR Missouri 5 1:33.57 Rooney, Maxime JR Florida 6 1:33.60 Howard, Robert SR Alabama 7 1:34.12 Apple, Zach SR Indiana 8 1:34.36 Lima, Giovanny JR Missouri 9 1:34.41 Bobo, Clayton FR Texas A&M

500 Freestyle SCY Male Time: 4:16.08 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 4:13.06 Auboeck, Felix JR Michigan 2 4:13.68 Yeadon, Zach SO Notre Dame 3 4:14.58 Baqlah, Khader JR Florida

1650 Freestyle SCY Male Time: 14:53.34 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 14:39.60 Yeadon, Zach SO Notre Dame 2 14:40.38 Brinegar, Michael FR Indiana

100 Backstroke SCY Male Time: 46.14 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 44.61 Nikolaev, Mark SR Grand Canyon 2 45.04 Stewart, Coleman JR NC State 3 45.53 Correia, Rodrigo SR Georgia Tech 4 45.74 Poti, Zachary JR Arizona St 5 45.85 Vazaios, Andreas SR NC State 6 45.91 Waddell, Zane JR Alabama 7 45.93 Alexander, Nicholas JR Missouri 8 45.99 Casas, Shaine FR Texas A&M 9 46.13 Fantoni, Gabriel SO Indiana

200 Backstroke SCY Male Time: 1:41.18 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 1:39.98 Alexander, Nicholas JR Missouri 2 1:40.04 Casas, Shaine FR Texas A&M 3 1:40.06 Stewart, Coleman JR NC State 4 1:40.48 Poti, Zachary JR Arizona St 5 1:40.75 Mulcare, Patrick SR Southern Cali 6 1:40.81 Nikolaev, Mark SR Grand Canyon 7 1:40.94 Correia, Rodrigo SR Georgia Tech

100 Breaststroke SCY Male Time: 52.75 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 51.22 Finnerty, Ian SR Indiana 2 51.73 McHugh, Max FR Minnesota 3 51.82 Vissering, Carsten SR Southern Cali 4 52.34 Bish, Blair SR Missouri St. (M) 5 52.53 Pumputis, Caio SO Georgia Tech 6 52.57 Hicks, Caleb JR Missouri 7 52.62 O’Brien, Jordan SR Missouri 8 52.70 Kokko, Olli JR Hawaii

200 Breaststroke SCY Male Time: 1:54.49 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 1:52.38 Pumputis, Caio SO Georgia Tech 2 1:54.20 McHugh, Max FR Minnesota 3 1:54.48 Walker, Benjamin JR Texas A&M

100 Butterfly SCY Male Time: 45.89 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 45.45 Stewart, Coleman JR NC State 2 45.71 Lanza, Vini SR Indiana

200 Butterfly SCY Male Time: 1:42.52 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 1:41.56 Ferraro, Christian SO Georgia Tech 2 1:41.83 Vazaios, Andreas SR NC State 3 1:42.07 Martinez, Angel SR Texas A&M 4 1:42.35 Antipov, Daniil SR Grand Canyon

200 Individual Medley SCY Male Time: 1:44.03 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 1:42.44 Vazaios, Andreas SR NC State 2 1:42.89 Pumputis, Caio SO Georgia Tech 3 1:43.04 Alexander, Nicholas JR Missouri 4 1:43.06 Casas, Shaine FR Texas A&M 5 1:43.43 Nikolaev, Mark SR Grand Canyon 6 1:43.78 Molacek, Jacob SR NC State

400 Individual Medley SCY Male Time: 3:43.89 Rank Time Name Yr Team 1 3:41.67 Barta, Marci FR Notre Dame 2 3:43.00 Pumputis, Caio SO Georgia Tech 3 3:43.84 Sanders, Grant JR Florida

Though we’ve now seen 139 swimmers get under last season’s cut times, that only takes up about a quarter of what the final tally for NCAAs will be. The meet invites a total of 592 swimmers each year (270 for men and 322 for women). You can read a full breakdown of how that works here. After the rest of the invite meets finish up less than two weeks from now, we’ll revisit these numbers to see where we’re at as teams head into Christmas training and then the post-season early next year.